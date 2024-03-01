Brickell’s Salty Flame Brings an Asian Twist to Steakhouse Fare

Salty Flame, an Asian-influenced steakhouse, recently opened in the Brickell neighborhood, offering a diverse menu that features a blend of meat-centric and Asian flavors.

The restaurant, at 1414 Brickell Avenue in Miami, is led by executive chefs Michael Asalie and Alex Martinez. Their menu highlights include filet mignon, ribeye, prime cowboy ribeye, and Japanese A-5 wagyu striploin, all thinly sliced. Accompaniments feature options such as stir-fried milk bok choy and kimchi truffle fries, alongside rolls, sashimi, rice, noodles, and a steak bar.

For shared dining, the dishes include options like Korean fried chicken with sweet gochujang garnished with scallions, sesame seeds, and kimchi aioli; steamed striped bass in a Shaoxing broth with scallions, ginger, cilantro, and Fresno chili; and a salmon avocado roll with asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, and truffle eel sauce.

Salty Flame spans 8,000 square feet, featuring a 130-seat dining room, two private dining areas—the Sapphire lounge with 40 seats and the Reflection room for 12—and an outdoor terrace. The interior design incorporates a bar, emerald velvet bar stools, green and black velvet booths, high-top tables, red velvet, gold accents, and ambient lighting around an open-concept kitchen. As it’s a ‘vibe-driven’ space, of course, there is also a DJ booth and a sound system, complemented by three televisions for special events.

Owned by V&E Hospitality Group, also known as Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group, which has launched more than 20 restaurants in Miami and Las Vegas since 1996, Salty Flame is part of a growing portfolio.

Salty Flame is open at 1414 Brickell Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from noon to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit here.