Aventura Welcomes a Casual Peruvian Restuarant from a Famed Chef

Acurio International, led by renowned chef Gaston Acurio, best known for La Mar Miami and numerous establishments across South and North America, has introduced Jarana, a new restaurant in Aventura that offers a modern Peruvian cuisine and pisco bar, showcasing an array of South American flavors in one menu.

“Jarana,” meaning ‘spontaneous celebration,’ blends traditional Peruvian cuisine with Japanese, Chinese, and Italian culinary influences, prepared by corporate executive Chef Jesus Delgado and Aventura’s executive chef Martha Palacios. Plenty of Peruvian classics can be found on the wide-ranging menu. Offerings kick off with a selection of cebiches and nikkei, causas, and antichuchos. Small bites include fried chicken with rococo mayo, crispy pork belly sliders, and Peruvian scallops with Parmesan cheese. Entree-sized dishes include options like the self-described most popular dish in Peru, lomo saltado (Peruvian stir fry), ají amarillo and pulled chicken stew, crispy pork belly with chorizo and rice. A section dedicated to large dishes meant to be shared includes options like the 32oz bone-in cowboy steak served with fried Peruvian potatoes with huacatay sauce (Peruvian green sauce), salad, topped with Lima steakhouse style “saltado butter,” or the whole-fried snapper with sweet and spicy Nikkei sauce, and crispy bok choy.

This marks Jarana’s second location, which occupies 6,790 square feet at Esplanade at Aventura. It features an open-air entrance and vibrant decor with art murals, colorful basket lighting, and fisherman rope. The restaurant offers ample indoor and outdoor seating, greenery and geometric designs, and a DJ area for entertainment on selected nights.

Jarana is located at 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 5150 in Aventura and is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.