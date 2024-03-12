Miami Beach Restaurateurs Have Mixed Views on New Extreme Spring Break Regulations

For over 50 years, Florida has been synonymous with Spring Break. Yet, the peaceful beach scenes once depicted in the 1960s film “Where the Boys Are” have been eclipsed by disturbing headlines of unruly behavior and violence.

In an attempt to shift that negative narrative, Miami Beach has initiated a stringent “Breaking up with Spring Break” campaign this year, resulting in a myriad of restrictions across South Beach. Among them, Miami Beach access is confined to just three checkpoint entries, a DUI checkpoint is in place, an increase in police presence, parking is restricted, and lots are closed to non-residents over weekends. A hefty $100 parking fee is also imposed on weekends at the 42nd Street garage. The most severe restrictions are set from Thursday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., every weekend for the month of March, with additional measures being added for the next two weekends during the peak of Spring Break travel.

Ralph Pagano’s Naked Taco, located at the Dream Hotel on 11th Street and Collins Avenue, just celebrated its tenth year in South Beach. He says that while March should be one of the busiest months of the year, it usually suffers due to Spring Break. “In 2022, we were getting shut down at 7 p.m. because of the curfew. This year, we’re dealing with no parking and barricades and a heavy police presence. While I appreciate something has to be done to prevent crime, there has to be an alternative to shutting down a vibrant, international city,” said Pagano.

Pagano acknowledges the necessity for measures to avert incidents such as last year’s fatal shooting, yet he contends that closing parking facilities and hindering businesses from functioning is not a viable solution. “What is the benefit of me being on Miami Beach if I can’t make business on Miami Beach? I pay the taxes, but I don’t get the service,” he said.

Sebastian Labno says his high-end restaurant, Nossa Omakase, is suffering from Spring Break. “My customers don’t want to come to Miami Beach during Spring Break, and we’ve had nothing but cancellations. They have concerns they can’t park. It killed my week.” Labno said he had no reservations on the books for last Friday night — a first for his high-end restaurant that offers omakase for $375 per person.

Still, Labno is considering losing business a short-term pain to correct a long-term problem. “It’s painful, but I hope it’s for the best. Last year was tragic, and this year, nothing has happened yet. The streets are empty.” Labno said that the increased police presence and roadblocks seem to be working, noting that the increased police presence isn’t there to discourage actual college students from enjoying the beach. “Let me be clear — the people last year were not college students. They were here to get drunk and cause trouble, and we’re breaking up with them.”

Still, Labno acknowledges the City of Miami Beach could have handled things better. “The organization of this campaign wasn’t handled right with business owners. Right now, I’m local, and I tried to park in a parking lot, and it was difficult. We have a lot of employees who commute. They could have sent up parking passes or set up a better system.”

Stephanie Vitori of Cheeseburger Baby points out the adverse impact of the campaign on her business, with sales plummeting to the lowest levels ever, surpassing even those during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m all about safety and being safe, but there has to be better ways than sacrificing your whole community,” said Vitori, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that supports local businesses while also deterring Spring Break excesses. “We have beautiful beaches, great food, and good weather all year long. We look incompetent that we can’t figure this out without it affecting our local community and businesses,” added Vitori.

The campaign has brought about a notable change in the overall ambiance of South Beach. Pagano describes the atypical scene of the past weekend with police cars lining Collins Avenue, scant pedestrian traffic, and the odd spectacle of a horseback rider — a stark contrast to the bustling South Beach norm.

“The Spring Break chaos didn’t happen overnight. It was a slow burn, and fixing it so drastically might not be the answer,” said Pagano. “We just want people to know they’re welcome to enjoy Miami Beach as long as they don’t cause havoc or break the law. I’d love for Spring Break to be the next Art Basel or South Beach Wine & Food Festival — a weekend we can look forward to.”