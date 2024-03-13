European Riviera-Inspired Dining Arrives in Buena Vista

La Màrtola, a newcomer to Upper Buena Vista, recently opened its doors, offering a taste of the Italian, French, and Spanish Rivieras serving a menu focused on straightforward ingredients and coastal flavors.

The creation of Paolo Domeneghetti and Martino de Rosa, owner of La Filiale, La Màrtola’s menu features an array of European-inspired dishes. Starters include a selection of oysters, crudos, and tartare, along with dishes like lobster salad and Iberian ham with chips. For the main course, guests can choose from selections like grilled turbot and Florentine steak. The menu also boasts a variety of Neapolitan-style pizza including the Portonovo, which combines buffalo mozzarella, ricotta, and mortadella, topped with pistachio and orange zest; the Carbonara pizza, offering a mix of pecorino romano fondue with guanciale; the Orto della Filiale with seasonal Florida vegetables, and the Vesuvio pizza topped with ‘nduja and smoked scamorza.

Designed to evoke the spirit of European coastal towns, La Màrtola offers year-round outdoor seating. The entrance welcomes diners with a garden filled with herbs and trees. Adorned with ceramic artwork by Daphne Leon, the minimalist space features plenty of natural materials, while the Stefano Ferrara wood-fired pizza oven and custom-made wood grill by Grillworks are meant to be reminiscent of the coast of Saint Tropez, Marbella, or Portofino.

La Martola is open daily for lunch from noon to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit here.