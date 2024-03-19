 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fooq’s Set to Return to Miami in a Much Larger, Little River Location

Set to debut by end of 2024, it will feature a brand new space and many returning menu favorites.

by Olee Fowler
dining room.
The rendering of the forthcoming Fooq’s location.

After a three-year hiatus, Fooq’s, the popular Downtown Miami Mediterranean restaurant that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen at a new space in Little River. This relocation marks a substantial expansion from its 2015 inception, boasting a new 9,000-square-foot facility.

“Having Fooq’s back in Miami is more than just reopening a restaurant, it’s a homecoming,” says Foulquier, whose restaurant group includes Michelin-Starred restaurants Sushi Noz and Noz 17 and Eleventh Street Pizza

Joyn Studio, a Swedish design firm known for its work with many of the World’s 50 Best restaurants, will design the new Fooq’s interior. The interiors will complement Fooq’s heritage, showcasing Middle Eastern and Moroccan influences with a contemporary nod, spanning across two floors, and include an outdoor lounge area.

The menu will continue to feature popular dishes, such as charcoal-grilled kebabs and Persian stews, paired with new creations inspired by Foulquier’s travels. Additionally, a comprehensive bar program will be part of the new location’s menu, expanding on its extensive (and returning) wine selection.

Scheduled to open by the end of 2024, Fooq’s will offer lunch, brunch, and dinner daily. The venue, located at 150 NW 73rd Street, plans to feature entertainment on selected evenings in its second-level and outdoor lounge areas. Check out the forthcoming restaurant renderings below.

The entrance to Fooq’s.
The lounge area at Fooq’s.
The outdoor patio area at Fooq’s.

