Fooq’s Set to Return to Miami in a Much Larger, Little River Location

After a three-year hiatus, Fooq’s, the popular Downtown Miami Mediterranean restaurant that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen at a new space in Little River. This relocation marks a substantial expansion from its 2015 inception, boasting a new 9,000-square-foot facility.

“Having Fooq’s back in Miami is more than just reopening a restaurant, it’s a homecoming,” says Foulquier, whose restaurant group includes Michelin-Starred restaurants Sushi Noz and Noz 17 and Eleventh Street Pizza

Joyn Studio, a Swedish design firm known for its work with many of the World’s 50 Best restaurants, will design the new Fooq’s interior. The interiors will complement Fooq’s heritage, showcasing Middle Eastern and Moroccan influences with a contemporary nod, spanning across two floors, and include an outdoor lounge area.

The menu will continue to feature popular dishes, such as charcoal-grilled kebabs and Persian stews, paired with new creations inspired by Foulquier’s travels. Additionally, a comprehensive bar program will be part of the new location’s menu, expanding on its extensive (and returning) wine selection.

Scheduled to open by the end of 2024, Fooq’s will offer lunch, brunch, and dinner daily. The venue, located at 150 NW 73rd Street, plans to feature entertainment on selected evenings in its second-level and outdoor lounge areas. Check out the forthcoming restaurant renderings below.