14 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Spring

tMiami may not witness the traditional shifts of spring, but the city’s dining scene certainly reflects the change of seasons with a fresh batch of restaurant openings.

This spring, Miami is set to welcome a diverse lineup of new restaurants, ranging from an Argentine-Italian spot in Wynwood to a sophisticated Japanese option in Miami Beach. Here are the 14 most notable openings we’re looking forward to this Spring.

Piegari Miami

Location: 141 NW 26th Street

Opening: April 2024

Alberto Chinkies brings the famed Buenos Aires celebrity hotspot, Piegari, to Wynwood, marking its inaugural venture in the U.S. This Argentine restaurant features a hybrid Italian-Argentine menu boasting empanadas, steaks, and a selection of risottos and pastas.

The Alley

Location: 1433 Collins Avenue

Opening: March 27, 2024

Under chef Laurent Tourondel, the Alley reemerges in Miami Beach, offering a selection of pizzas, salads, and a variety of charcuterie and cheeses, housed in space a cozy ambiance to complement its Italian fare.

The Collab

Location: 1350 S Dixie Highway

Opening: April 4, 2024

Coral Gables will soon be home to the Collab, a restaurant blending Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. Helmed by chef Nicolas Mazier, the shareable menu will feature everything from tapas to hearty dishes in a lively atmosphere that transitions into a lounge as the night progresses.

Blue Collar

Location: 6789 Biscayne Boulevard

Opening: Late-April 2024

Moving to a new, larger venue, Miami restaurant staple Blue Collar will continue to serve its comfort food with expanded offerings. The new menu will feature enhanced versions of its classics, new dishes, and something the previous location didn’t have: A full bar.

Velvet Taco

Location: 2820 NW 2nd Avenue

Opening: May/June 2024

Taco chain Velvet Taco arrives in Miami, bringing its popular dishes to its upcoming Wynwood location. Expect dishes like spicy chicken tikka, Korean fried rice tacos, and a selection of inventive sides and cocktails.

Torno Subito

Where: 200 East Flagler Street

When: Spring 2024

Probably one of the most buzzed-about openings ever, this spring, celebrated chef Massimo Bottura is set to open his Italian restaurant Torno Subito in Downtown Miami on the rooftop of Julia & Henry’s food hall. The Miami location will echo its Dubai counterpart, offering an Italian Riviera-inspired menu with oxtail ravioli and margherita pizza. Chef Bernardo Paladini, a veteran of Bottura’s teams in Italy and Dubai, will lead Torno Subito’s Miami location.

Itamae AO

Where: 3255 NE 1st Avenue

When: May 2024

Itamae, the popular Miami Design District Nikkei restaurant, is evolving into Itamae AO and moving to a new location in Midtown Miami. The revamped space will focus on an intimate omakase experience, accommodating just 12 guests at a time, featuring a menu that showcases the heritage of co-owners and chefs Nando and Val Chang.

Habibi Miami

Location: 452 Northwest North River Drive

Opening: May 2024

Adjacent to the Kiki on The River, Habibi Miami is set to debut a supper club with retro French Moroccan glam on the Miami River. Anticipate a space with belly dancers, contortionists, drummers, and tableside Hookah service. The Wes Anderson-inspired decor will match a French Moroccan menu featuring tagine dishes and mezze platters.

Catch Miami Beach

Location: 200 South Pointe Drive

Opening: May 2024

Catch returns to the Magic City nearly a decade after departing for its first iteration. Under new ownership, the restaurant will bring its popular, scene-y restaurant to South Beach with a new two-level space, serving up dishes like the Catch roll and truffle sashimi.

Japón

Location: 2001 Collins Avenue

Opening: May 2024

Japón, set to debut at the Setai Miami Beach, will feature Japanese cuisine by the property’s executive chef Vijayudu Veena. The restaurant will offer a blend of traditional and contemporary Japanese fare, such as sushi, sashimi, and distinctive main courses, available in both indoor and outdoor dining settings.

Belly Fish Coral Gables

Location: 3060 SW 37th Avenue, Suite 104

Opening: Early April 2024

Initially a delivery and takeout service, Belly Fish is poised to launch its inaugural brick-and-mortar restaurant in Coral Gables. The expanded, sit-down menu will highlight sushi and chef-driven seafood dishes.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Avenue, 4th Floor

When: May 2024

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is introducing its Instagram-worthy burgers and shakes to Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Famous for its CrazyShake milkshakes, the new outpost will also offer a complete food menu alongside a selection of beers and cocktails.

La Grande Boucherie

Where: 81 Washington Avenue

When: May 2024

The team behind NYC’s Olio e Più, Omakase Room, and Boucherie is introducing La Grande Boucherie to Miami—the popular NYC import is meant to embody a lavish Parisian brasserie, with the Miami location also featuring an outdoor garden space.

Signora

Location: 47 23rd Street

Opening: June 2024

Focused on coastal Italian cuisine, Signora in Miami Beach promises a menu inspired by the country’s seaside towns with seafood, pasta, and locally sourced ingredients, which will be the stars on the menu.