Famed French Pastry Chef Yann Couvreur Debuts Flagship Cafe in Wynwood

Chef Yann Couvreur — the renowned French pastry chef known for Instagram-worthy creations — has debuted the first U.S. location of his wildly popular Yann Couvreur Café in Wynwood this past weekend, marking the 17th location of the restaurant worldwide.

The café goes beyond pastry offerings, serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch daily. The menu features a variety of dishes, including Tartine Saumon with smoked salmon and lemon cream cheese on toasted multigrain sourdough, a brioche-based tuna melt, and a table-side Niçoise salad, among others. Of course, the baked goods stand out, like Baguette et Beurre and caramelized French toast, and desserts such as the chef’s take on the Mille Feuilles. Couvreur’s favorite dish also appears: The decadent “Oeuf à la Coque,” soft-boiled eggs accompanied by brioche toast and caviar.

The Wynwood café spans 2,500 square feet and was designed by French architect Charles Zana. Its interior features warm-toned natural materials like travertine and birch. The space includes an open kitchen and countertops made of gold travertine alongside Italian ceramic walls and lighting fixtures inspired by cake molds.

Couvreur, a Paris native, honed his skills under the tutelage of renowned chefs across prestigious restaurants like Le Trianon Palace and Park Hyatt, Paris. He struck out on his own with his first pastry shop in Paris’s 10th district in 2015, leading to a global expansion that now includes locations in France, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Couvreur — who also has an outpost inside food hall Julia & Henry — plans to open another location in Coconut Grove and Aventura neighborhoods before expanding to other parts of the country, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Yann Couvreur Café Wynwood is located at 2243 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.