Nina Compton Returns to Miami With a One-Month-Only Pop-Up of Compère Lapin

Nearly a decade after she said farewell to Miami, chef Nina Compton is returning to the city to bring her acclaimed restaurant Compère Lapin to the Four Seasons Miami in Brickell for a month-long residency beginning April 18.

As some might remember, before opening Lapin Compton, she was chef de cuisine of Scarpetta by Scott Conant. While filming Top Chef season 11 in New Orleans—where she placed runner-up and won fan favorite by viewers—she “fell in love” with the city and decided to make it her new home with the debut of Compère Lapin.

“Miami holds a special place in my heart, and my time there was instrumental in my growth as a Chef,” said Compton. “The opportunity to come back to a city I know so well and adore was kismet, and to do it with a brand like Four Seasons is a dream.”

The pop-up will be available for lunch and dinner, with offerings such as hamachi crudo with passion fruit and yuca, tuna tartare with crispy dasheen chips, stone crabs with spicy aioli, a standout seafood tower, and a Caribbean chopped salad. For mains, there’s the popular fried chicken accompanied by coconut grits and pickles, blackened lobster with black-eyed peas and collards, and whole roasted snapper with papaya and soft herbs. Dessert offerings include coconut tres leches with guava sorbet, mango crème brûlée, and Bolivian chocolate cake with passion fruit ice cream.

The drink menu boasts a paired wine list and original cocktails, featuring creations like A Night at the Oloffson with Clairin Le Rocher, ginger-passion fruit, lime, ginger-salt-chili rim, and lime zest, along with the Tropical Vesper Riff, a blend of coconut oil-infused gin, pineapple-infused vodka, Cocchi Americano, Velvet Falernum, and lime peel.

Compère Lapin by Nina Compton at Four Seasons Hotel Miami at 1435 Brickell Avenue and will be open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available from April 18 to May 19, 2024, and can be made via OpenTable or by calling 305-381-3024.