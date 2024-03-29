Dine Under a Glowing Egg-Shaped Orb at This Returning Italian Favorite

The Alley, nestled within the Betsy Hotel, has reopened in Miami Beach after a nearly three-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by the award-winning chef Laurent Tourondel, it offers trattoria-style pizza fare against one of the area’s most unique backdrops.

The menu at the Alley spans a variety of Italian offerings, starting with appetizers such as ricotta di buffalo served on rosemary focaccia and cannellini beans and kale bruschetta. Guests can choose from salads like the Arthur Ave., with salami and provolone, and raw zucchini dressed with lemon-garlic olive oil. The formaggi section highlights cheeses such as Quadrello di Bufala paired with honey-almond amaretto, while the salumi section offers an assortment of Italian meats. Pizzas are the star of the menu, with options including the shrimp scampi with rock shrimp, pesto, and arugula and the newly added Francese, topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, prosciutto, comte, gruyère, and pili oil. Dessert features soft-serve ice cream in both classic and inventive flavors, like vanilla and mushroom popcorn. Located adjacent to the Alley is its ventanita, serving these soft-serve varieties alongside coffee from Panther Coffee.

The 1,327-square-foot indoor space features abundant wood, floor-to-ceiling windows, and large pendant lighting fixtures that dangle from sloped ceilings. It is accented by bamboo and raffia accents and artwork by various artists, including none other than a variety of Val Kilmer. The outdoor dining space offers views of the art projections on The Orb, the egg-shaped sculpture by architect Allan Shulman, which links the hotel’s two buildings.

The Alley is now open at 1433 Collins Avenue (accessible from Ocean Drive or Collins Avenue on 14th Place) in Miami Beach. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit here.