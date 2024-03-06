Share All sharing options for: Sereia Debuts in Coconut Grove, Showcasing Seafood with Iberian Twist

Portuguese celebrity chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, known for his two-Michelin-starred restaurant Alma, has launched a new restaurant, Sereia, in Coconut Grove, which opened to the public on March 1. The restaurant, specializing in modern, seafood-centric fare, is inspired by the Iberian coast and Sá Pessoa’s travels.

Sereia is a collaboration between Sá Pessoa and Sault Hospitality, established by Miami hospitality pros Jourdan Binder, Sven Vogtland, and Alan Drummond. The menu features Portuguese specialties such as Cataplana, a traditional fish stew; Vieiras Marinadas, marinated scallops with Sereia royal caviar; and Bacalau a Brás, a classic Portuguese dish by Sá Pessoa that combines salted cod with fried string potatoes. Though seafood dominates the offerings, guests will also find dishes like Pica Pau com Pickles, a seared beef fillet with pickles, Arroz de Pato, duck rice with smoked bacon, chorizo, and parsley aioli, alongside a selection of custom tinned fish and petiscos (Portuguese tapas) chose by Henrique.

The bar program complements the culinary offerings, highlighted by the ‘Iberian Mist’— a mix of Croft Brandy, Madeira, peach, and cinnamon — with a mist of Iberico Ham essence. The ‘Blue Port and Tonic’ pays homage to port wine’s cultural significance, blending white port with celery, Blue Magik powder, bitter orange, and elderflower tonic.

Designed by Bishop Design, Sereia’s interior channels the ocean and the Iberian landscape with cream-toned surfaces, natural wood, curved furniture, textured details, and deep blue and green fabrics. The 125-seat venue includes indoor and outdoor dining areas, a full bar, an omakase-style crudo bar, and a private dining room for up to 12 guests.

Sereia is located at 3540 Main Highway and serves dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.