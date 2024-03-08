Take a Trip Down Memory Lane at This ’90s- Themed Speakeasy Pop-Up

Miami’s nightlife scene is set to take a trip down memory lane with the debut of Back 2 the Video Store: A ’90s Speakeasy Pop-Up Bar. Opening today, this pop-up bar and immersive experience, a collaboration between Bucket Listers and SWARM, aims to transport guests back to the era of the ’90s.

Located at the Wynwood Marketplace the pop-up runs from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, April 28. Attendees can expect to be immersed in a nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of Friday nights spent browsing video store shelves. The ’90s Video Store Bar will feature familiar elements such as lava lamps, retro arcade games, and shelves stocked with VHS tapes of classic movies and TV shows.

The drinks keep with the movie theme. Options include the “Mean Girls,” concocted with vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, watermelon syrup, and garnished with cotton candy, as well as the “Men in Black,” featuring Ube, spiced rum, cachaça, lime juice, and pineapple juice. Additional options on the menu feature titles such as Toy Story, Karate Kid, Indiana Jones, Jaws, Happy Gilmore, Halo, and more.

The event offers three experiences for attendees: General Admission, starting at $22 per person, includes a 90-minute reservation and a Y2K cocktail or mocktail, with additional drinks and food available for purchase; the ’90s vs 2000s Blockbuster Brunch, starting at $45 per person, features throwback-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and a debate over which era produced superior movies, with the ticket including a 90-minute reservation, a main entree, and bottomless mimosas; and the Video Killed the Radio Star DJ Party, starting at $28 per person, offers four hours of nostalgic music videos and a welcome cocktail.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into every aspect of the experience, from the decor to the menu offerings,” said Derek Berry, President of Experiences for Bucket Listers. “We want to bring nostalgia while introducing new generations to what the ’90s was all about.”

Back 2 The Video Store: A ’90s Speakeasy Pop-Up Bar is now open through April 28 at 2250 NW 2nd Avenue. Purchase tickets here.