Florida Receives Three Nominations For The 2024 James Beard Awards

Today, the James Beard Foundation released its list of finalists for the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards. From the five Miami-based restaurants and bars that were nominated earlier this year, only two made it to the finalist round: Valerie Chang of Maty’s for Best Chef South and Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon of Caracas Bakery for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Orlando newcomer Kaya also received a nomination for Best New Restaurant.

The 2024 awards mark the third year since the Foundation’s extensive audit, continuing the revised protocols introduced in 2022 and 2023, including new methods for identifying talent, nominee personal statements, and different award categories. The voting process has also undergone a transformation, aiming to be more inclusive. Prior winners (i.e., typically a group that skews male and white) are no longer automatically included in the voting body, and the voting body has expanded beyond traditional food media. This restructuring follows the controversy surrounding the canceled 2020 ceremony, initially attributed to the pandemic but also linked to the absence of Black winners and allegations of bullying and sexism among nominees, leading some chefs to withdraw their participation and others disqualified.

Florida rarely gets much love from the James Beard Award committee, with only a handful of chefs and restauranteurs making it to the finalist rounds and the award show in Chicago any given year. The winners for this year will be announced during the winner's gala on June 10 in Chicago.