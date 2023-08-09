The Best Dishes at Julia & Henry’s

Miami has its fair share of food halls, but none have created buzz like Downtown Miami newcomer Julia & Henry’s has over the past few months.

Operated by Miami-based King Goose Hospitality, this seven-story food behemoth hosts 26 diverse vendors serving various food and drink options from a mix of local, national, and international chefs. It also will be home to the much-anticipated Massimo Bottura restaurant, Torno Subito.

Julia & Henry’s resides in a historic building dating back to 1936 when it was a Walgreens Drug Store. Later on, it became home to local retailer La Epoca’s, which occupied the space until 2016. It’s now named after Miami’s founders, Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler. The photo-worthy, multi-level building features many Art Deco and significant historic architectural elements throughout.

With more than two dozen dining options — from ceviche to sushi to fries to sandwiches — there’s a little bit of everything to choose from. But how do you decide? Here’s your starter guide to navigating this food hall.

The Summer at Michy’s Chicken Shack — $16

James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has been making some of the city’s best fried chicken for over two decades — and now she has a restaurant dedicated solely to the crispy bird. The concise menu has buckets of fried chicken, chicken tenders, three fried chicken sandwiches, and a few Southern-style sides. However, the standout is the Summer sandwich boasting a perfectly seasoned piece of fried chicken topped with coleslaw and watermelon rine, nestled in a brioche bun. It’s an excellent fit for a city that celebrates summer essentially all year round. While it doesn’t come with sides, those who are extra hungry (or just a glutton for punishment) can order a side of cheddar biscuits to round out the meal.

Pastor tacos from Tacotomia — $15

In a city filled with tacos, it’s hard for a taco place nowadays to earn some buzz, but chef Karla Hoyos’s Tacotomia has done just that. One of the most popular stalls at Julia & Henry, it offers a variety of classic tacos filled with steak, chicken, and even chayote, but the heavy hitter is the classic pastor. This taco is filled with tangy Veracruz marinated pork, pineapple, salsa verde, onion, and cilantro, offering a delicious take on a perennial favorite. While the tacos aren’t cheap, ringing in at close to $20 for just two tacos after tax and tip, they are fully stuffed and worthy of a try. If with a group, opt for the Machete made with an extra large, crispy, elongated tortilla with melted cheese and salsa and filled with your choice of protein.

Lahmacun pizza from Mensch Mediterranean — $16

While eyes typically roll when diners hear about another Mediterranean restaurant opening in Miami, Mensch has options outside the typical dips and shakshuka that fill those menus. And while the aforementioned dishes at Mensch are solid (and the hot pita bread is, well, *chef’s kiss*), the real prize is its unique Lahmacuan pizza. Topped with spice meats, tamarind, oranges, onions, pine nuts, and plenty of fresh herbs, its menagerie of flavors will be a highlight of the visit.

Cicchetti platter from Cicchetti — $24

Channel your inner Italian at this Venetian-themed outpost on the first floor of Julia & Henry’s. The restaurant focuses on Italian tapas, primarily, which are combinations of seafood, meat, or vegetables served on a slice of bread or polenta. It offers ten different types of Italian-topped breads, all named after famous Italian towns. Grab a friend and order a platter to try, which comes with six cicchetti of your choosing, all of which are meant to pair well with whatever beverage you might be drinking at the time. The Roma made with stracchino cheese, pork coppa, horseradish, and honey is a notable standout.

What to drink? Don’t worry. No one is going thirsty at this food hall. Each of the three food-filled floors offers a bar. The ground-floor wine bar specializes in natural wines by Karina Iglesias. The second floor boasts the new outpost of the beloved Wynwood brewery, Boxelder, while the third floor features the full-fledged cocktail bar, the Lasseter. There’s even a retro late-night lounge on the ground floor, Joelene Soundroom from the Bar Lab team, which is open every weekend until the wee hours of the morning.

Carbonara dumplings from Hitchihaika — $15

This dumpling-centric outpost from Miami favorite Jose Mendin boasts traditional Japanese dumplings filled with global flavors, reflecting the restaurant’s name, “hitchhiker,” in Japanese. While all are tasty, the standout dish is the carbonara dumplings; filled with pancetta, garlic, heavy cream, and egg, they’re quickly pan-seared — enough on its own or perfect for sharing with some friends.

Any of the pastries at Yann Couvreur — Price varies

End the meal on a sweet note with one of the many beautiful pastry options at Yann Couvreur. This spot is named after its founder, a Parisian pastry chef who’s best known for elegant, beautiful interpretations of patisserie tradition. While just about everything is good, a few favorites are the buckwheat kouign-amann, the perfectly sweet hazelnut shortbread cookie with gianduja ganache, or its French take on flan made with puff pastry and Madagascar vanilla custard.

What to Know Before Your Visit

Be prepared to wait. This food hall is popular, and expect a line at key times just to get into the building during busy business hours. The line moves quickly, though, so don’t be deterred if you see one when walking up to the space.

Order ahead with a QR code at the table. At every table, there’s a convenient QR code where you can order food and drinks directly from your phone. Plus, waiters will bring you drinks straight to the table.

Maybe, don’t wear a skirt? While the architectural elements are cool in the space and give it a unique charm, the transparent second floor makes it rather easy for first-floor onlookers to look up — if you catch our drift. So if you want to avoid having everything of yours on display, maybe don’t wear a skirt to this food hall.

Visit the third-floor bathroom. Somewhat hidden behind Lasseter on the third floor, make sure to stop by during your visit — we don’t want to give any spoilers away, but you won’t be disappointed. And yes, there will be disco balls involved.