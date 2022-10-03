While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.Read More
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
These stunners are worth a visit
The Surf Club Restaurant
Located inside the Four Seasons in the Surfside neighborhood, the Surf Club is currently the only restaurant in Florida by renowned chef Thomas Keller. The Michelin-stared restaurant was designed by Martin Brudnizki and embodies luxury and glamour throughout the entire space with accents of wood, velvet, and hand-painted murals. Some must-try dishes include the French onion dip with kettle chips, Haas avocado and vegetable Louie, fettuccini Alfredo, and New York strip.
Cecconi's Miami
The ambiance of the outdoor seating at Cecconi’s inside Soho Beach House is as aesthetically pleasing as it is relaxing. Christine Ward Design meticulously orchestrated the area to showcase the stunning wooden trellis and string light decorated trees that adorn the deco floral fabrics and custom hand-blown Italian glass pendant lights. Patrons should not miss out on the buffet-style brunch, which will satisfy any craving with its huge variety of offerings.
Le Jardinier
Another one of Miami’s recent Michelin star recipients, Le Jardinier, was designed by architect Pierre-Yves Rochon. The restaurant has accents of greenery present throughout purposely to mirror its vegetable-driven menu and also includes a vertical garden on the back wall, as well as custom-made black and white marble walls and floors. Choose the tasting menu for five to six selections of the restaurant's best dishes.
COTE Miami
The first-ever Michelin starred Korean barbecue steakhouse was designed by architect studio MNDPC to resemble the shape of a wine bottle. Patrons entering the restaurant will walk through a bright pink, narrow path before entering the main room and immediately see the circular bar which divides the main and private dining areas. All tables are equipped with a cooking station but fear not, as the staff will cook the food while patrons enjoy and salivate during the process. For a true experience, diners can choose the reasonably priced Butcher’s Feast, which includes four select cuts of USDA prime and American wagyu beef and traditional Korean banchan (accompaniments).
Hiyakawa Miami
When restauranteur Alvaro Perez Miranda first envisioned opening Hiyakawa, he scribbled a design on a piece of paper which was later brought to life by designer Bea Pernia. The modern yet simple design captures double takes from passers-by on trendy Wynwood’s North Miami Avenue. Opt for the omakase meal, which includes three appetizers, twelve pieces of nigiri, one maki, miso soup, and dessert.
Jaya at The Setai
Jaya, which means “victory” in Sanskrit was chosen to honor the late interior designer, Jaya Ibrahim, one of the Setai’s original designers. The restaurant is reminiscent of an indoor tropical oasis, complete with palm trees and a serenity pond lined with seating areas for patrons to enjoy their meals. The restaurant features Pan Asian cuisine, and fan favorites include the crudos, dumplings, and Peking duck.
Chotto Matte Miami
Chotto Matte’s Miami Beach location was designed by Andy Martin Architecture and incorporates its signature Nikkei vibe with Miami’s tropical and artistic culture. The restaurant features a fully-retractable open ceiling, Shou Sugi Ban stained wood, graphic marble floors, lush greenery, and vibrant murals by Miami graffiti artists Marcel Katz and Ahol Sniffs Glue. Patrons can enjoy a variety of Chotto Matte’s popular dishes by ordering the multi-course Nikkei menu, which is also available for vegetarians.
Gianni's At The Former Versace Mansion
The Villa Casa Casuarina was built and designed in 1930 by Alden Freeman, heir to the Stanford Oil fortune. It was modeled after “Alcazar de Colon” in Santo Domingo. Late fashion designer Gianni Versace subsequently redesigned the property to include its ornate mosaic pool, which is the restaurant's centerpiece. Those dining in the evenings can marvel at the neon lights that light up the open-air pool. Indulge in the mansion board with cured meats, cheeses, and accouterment, followed by the porterhouse served with roasted potatoes and vegetables for two.
Sexy Fish Miami
Once inside this extravagant restaurant, it is easy to see how a budget of almost $50 million dollars went into bringing Sexy Fish to life. The venue features wall-to-wall oceanic mosaic designs, ceiling murals with dangling sealife fixtures, built-in aquariums, and one-of-a-kind bathroom designs, making Sexy Fish sexy. Opt for the omakase menu with a selection of ten items to sample the restaurant’s best dishes.
Dirty French Steakhouse
Designed by mega-restaurant designer Ken Fulk, Major Food Group’s Miami crown jewel, Dirty French Steakhouse, is quite the enigma. With four very differently designed dining and lounge areas, guests can expect a different experience with each visit. Upon entering the establishment, patrons will sit in the jungle-themed lounge area for a beverage as the table is prepared. The dining room choices are the disco room that resembles the inside of a disco ball with mirrored walls; the zebra room with aptly styled chairs and chandeliers in the shape of garlic cloves-the restaurant’s most used ingredient; and the purple room, which is intended for larger groups and features circular booths. Order the mushroom millefeuille as an appetizer, the chicken and crepes for two, or the prime rib, which is the restaurant’s specialty.
Bellini (Coconut Grove)
Located inside Mr. C Hotel in Coconut Grove, Bellini is reminiscent of dining on a luxurious yacht with no cares in the world. Arquitectonica designed the hotel with a nautical motif by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Whether enjoying a meal inside while sitting on the sky blue chairs and striped booths or outside by the white railing with umbrellas, beautiful views of Biscayne Bay, along with rustic Italian fare, will be on the menu. Fan favorites include the smoked salmon, bucatini cacio e pepe, beef milanesine alla parmigiana, and pistachio soft serve for dessert.
Fiola Miami
Fiola Miami’s owner, Thomas Angelo worked closely with two recognized design firms—Jeffery Beers International and Barcelona-based Lázaro Rosa-Violan for the restaurant’s interior design. The pair collaborated on the richly elegant and contemporary Italian concept while local curator Carol Damian assisted with selecting artworks by artists Annette Turrillo and Connie Lloveras. Feast on the pasta omakase offering, which includes four pasta dishes, an appetizer, and dessert.
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar
Designed by chef Adrianne and her father, Manny Calvo, the chef’s namesake vineyard restaurant is a celebration destination for many. From the glass wine cellar encased private dining room to the wine barrel and copper plates adorning the main dining area and even the waterfront outdoor seating, many proposals, anniversaries, and birthdays are celebrated here. Fan favorites include the French onion soup (offered on Tuesdays only), the brown sugar-crusted Alaskan salmon, five diamond reserve filet mignon, and tres leches croissant bread pudding.
