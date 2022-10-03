 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

9 Miami Hot Spots for the Perfect Ladies Night Out

12 Flavor-Packed Destinations for Ceviche in Miami

12 Restaurants to Visit in Buena Vista and Little Haiti

More in Miami See more maps
opulent dining room.
Inside Sexy Fish, one of Miami’s most beautiful restaurants.
Ken Hayden

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

These stunners are worth a visit

by Stacy A. Moya
View as Map
Inside Sexy Fish, one of Miami’s most beautiful restaurants.
| Ken Hayden
by Stacy A. Moya

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Surf Club Restaurant

Copy Link

Located inside the Four Seasons in the Surfside neighborhood, the Surf Club is currently the only restaurant in Florida by renowned chef Thomas Keller. The Michelin-stared restaurant was designed by Martin Brudnizki and embodies luxury and glamour throughout the entire space with accents of wood, velvet, and hand-painted murals. Some must-try dishes include the French onion dip with kettle chips, Haas avocado and vegetable Louie, fettuccini Alfredo, and New York strip.

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
(305) 768-9440

Also featured in:

Cecconi's Miami

Copy Link

The ambiance of the outdoor seating at Cecconi’s inside Soho Beach House is as aesthetically pleasing as it is relaxing. Christine Ward Design meticulously orchestrated the area to showcase the stunning wooden trellis and string light decorated trees that adorn the deco floral fabrics and custom hand-blown Italian glass pendant lights. Patrons should not miss out on the buffet-style brunch, which will satisfy any craving with its huge variety of offerings.

4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 507-7902
(786) 507-7902

Le Jardinier

Copy Link

Another one of Miami’s recent Michelin star recipients, Le Jardinier, was designed by architect Pierre-Yves Rochon. The restaurant has accents of greenery present throughout purposely to mirror its vegetable-driven menu and also includes a vertical garden on the back wall, as well as custom-made black and white marble walls and floors. Choose the tasting menu for five to six selections of the restaurant's best dishes.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Also featured in:

COTE Miami

Copy Link

The first-ever Michelin starred Korean barbecue steakhouse was designed by architect studio MNDPC to resemble the shape of a wine bottle. Patrons entering the restaurant will walk through a bright pink, narrow path before entering the main room and immediately see the circular bar which divides the main and private dining areas. All tables are equipped with a cooking station but fear not, as the staff will cook the food while patrons enjoy and salivate during the process. For a true experience, diners can choose the reasonably priced Butcher’s Feast, which includes four select cuts of USDA prime and American wagyu beef and traditional Korean banchan (accompaniments).

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

Also featured in:

Hiyakawa Miami

Copy Link

When restauranteur Alvaro Perez Miranda first envisioned opening Hiyakawa, he scribbled a design on a piece of paper which was later brought to life by designer Bea Pernia. The modern yet simple design captures double takes from passers-by on trendy Wynwood’s North Miami Avenue. Opt for the omakase meal, which includes three appetizers, twelve pieces of nigiri, one maki, miso soup, and dessert.

2700 N Miami Ave #5, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 333-2417
(305) 333-2417

Also featured in:

Jaya at The Setai

Copy Link

Jaya, which means “victory” in Sanskrit was chosen to honor the late interior designer, Jaya Ibrahim, one of the Setai’s original designers. The restaurant is reminiscent of an indoor tropical oasis, complete with palm trees and a serenity pond lined with seating areas for patrons to enjoy their meals. The restaurant features Pan Asian cuisine, and fan favorites include the crudos, dumplings, and Peking duck.

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899

Also featured in:

Chotto Matte Miami

Copy Link

Chotto Matte’s Miami Beach location was designed by Andy Martin Architecture and incorporates its signature Nikkei vibe with Miami’s tropical and artistic culture. The restaurant features a fully-retractable open ceiling, Shou Sugi Ban stained wood, graphic marble floors, lush greenery, and vibrant murals by Miami graffiti artists Marcel Katz and Ahol Sniffs Glue. Patrons can enjoy a variety of Chotto Matte’s popular dishes by ordering the multi-course Nikkei menu, which is also available for vegetarians.

1666 Lenox Ave. #1664, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 690-0743
(305) 690-0743

Also featured in:

Gianni's At The Former Versace Mansion

Copy Link

The Villa Casa Casuarina was built and designed in 1930 by Alden Freeman, heir to the Stanford Oil fortune. It was modeled after “Alcazar de Colon” in Santo Domingo. Late fashion designer Gianni Versace subsequently redesigned the property to include its ornate mosaic pool, which is the restaurant's centerpiece. Those dining in the evenings can marvel at the neon lights that light up the open-air pool. Indulge in the mansion board with cured meats, cheeses, and accouterment, followed by the porterhouse served with roasted potatoes and vegetables for two.

1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 485-2200
(786) 485-2200

Also featured in:

Sexy Fish Miami

Copy Link

Once inside this extravagant restaurant, it is easy to see how a budget of almost $50 million dollars went into bringing Sexy Fish to life. The venue features wall-to-wall oceanic mosaic designs, ceiling murals with dangling sealife fixtures, built-in aquariums, and one-of-a-kind bathroom designs, making Sexy Fish sexy. Opt for the omakase menu with a selection of ten items to sample the restaurant’s best dishes.

1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 889-7888
(305) 889-7888

Also featured in:

Dirty French Steakhouse

Copy Link

Designed by mega-restaurant designer Ken Fulk, Major Food Group’s Miami crown jewel, Dirty French Steakhouse, is quite the enigma. With four very differently designed dining and lounge areas, guests can expect a different experience with each visit. Upon entering the establishment, patrons will sit in the jungle-themed lounge area for a beverage as the table is prepared. The dining room choices are the disco room that resembles the inside of a disco ball with mirrored walls; the zebra room with aptly styled chairs and chandeliers in the shape of garlic cloves-the restaurant’s most used ingredient; and the purple room, which is intended for larger groups and features circular booths. Order the mushroom millefeuille as an appetizer, the chicken and crepes for two, or the prime rib, which is the restaurant’s specialty.

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707

Also featured in:

Bellini (Coconut Grove)

Copy Link

Located inside Mr. C Hotel in Coconut Grove, Bellini is reminiscent of dining on a luxurious yacht with no cares in the world. Arquitectonica designed the hotel with a nautical motif by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Whether enjoying a meal inside while sitting on the sky blue chairs and striped booths or outside by the white railing with umbrellas, beautiful views of Biscayne Bay, along with rustic Italian fare, will be on the menu. Fan favorites include the smoked salmon, bucatini cacio e pepe, beef milanesine alla parmigiana, and pistachio soft serve for dessert.

2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 800-7672
(305) 800-7672

Fiola Miami

Copy Link

Fiola Miami’s owner, Thomas Angelo worked closely with two recognized design firms—Jeffery Beers International and Barcelona-based Lázaro Rosa-Violan for the restaurant’s interior design. The pair collaborated on the richly elegant and contemporary Italian concept while local curator Carol Damian assisted with selecting artworks by artists Annette Turrillo and Connie Lloveras. Feast on the pasta omakase offering, which includes four pasta dishes, an appetizer, and dessert.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Also featured in:

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

Designed by chef Adrianne and her father, Manny Calvo, the chef’s namesake vineyard restaurant is a celebration destination for many. From the glass wine cellar encased private dining room to the wine barrel and copper plates adorning the main dining area and even the waterfront outdoor seating, many proposals, anniversaries, and birthdays are celebrated here. Fan favorites include the French onion soup (offered on Tuesdays only), the brown sugar-crusted Alaskan salmon, five diamond reserve filet mignon, and tres leches croissant bread pudding.

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, FL 33183
(305) 408-8386
(305) 408-8386

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

Located inside the Four Seasons in the Surfside neighborhood, the Surf Club is currently the only restaurant in Florida by renowned chef Thomas Keller. The Michelin-stared restaurant was designed by Martin Brudnizki and embodies luxury and glamour throughout the entire space with accents of wood, velvet, and hand-painted murals. Some must-try dishes include the French onion dip with kettle chips, Haas avocado and vegetable Louie, fettuccini Alfredo, and New York strip.

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
(305) 768-9440

Cecconi's Miami

4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The ambiance of the outdoor seating at Cecconi’s inside Soho Beach House is as aesthetically pleasing as it is relaxing. Christine Ward Design meticulously orchestrated the area to showcase the stunning wooden trellis and string light decorated trees that adorn the deco floral fabrics and custom hand-blown Italian glass pendant lights. Patrons should not miss out on the buffet-style brunch, which will satisfy any craving with its huge variety of offerings.

4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 507-7902
(786) 507-7902

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137

Another one of Miami’s recent Michelin star recipients, Le Jardinier, was designed by architect Pierre-Yves Rochon. The restaurant has accents of greenery present throughout purposely to mirror its vegetable-driven menu and also includes a vertical garden on the back wall, as well as custom-made black and white marble walls and floors. Choose the tasting menu for five to six selections of the restaurant's best dishes.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

COTE Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

The first-ever Michelin starred Korean barbecue steakhouse was designed by architect studio MNDPC to resemble the shape of a wine bottle. Patrons entering the restaurant will walk through a bright pink, narrow path before entering the main room and immediately see the circular bar which divides the main and private dining areas. All tables are equipped with a cooking station but fear not, as the staff will cook the food while patrons enjoy and salivate during the process. For a true experience, diners can choose the reasonably priced Butcher’s Feast, which includes four select cuts of USDA prime and American wagyu beef and traditional Korean banchan (accompaniments).

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

Hiyakawa Miami

2700 N Miami Ave #5, Miami, FL 33127

When restauranteur Alvaro Perez Miranda first envisioned opening Hiyakawa, he scribbled a design on a piece of paper which was later brought to life by designer Bea Pernia. The modern yet simple design captures double takes from passers-by on trendy Wynwood’s North Miami Avenue. Opt for the omakase meal, which includes three appetizers, twelve pieces of nigiri, one maki, miso soup, and dessert.

2700 N Miami Ave #5, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 333-2417
(305) 333-2417

Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Jaya, which means “victory” in Sanskrit was chosen to honor the late interior designer, Jaya Ibrahim, one of the Setai’s original designers. The restaurant is reminiscent of an indoor tropical oasis, complete with palm trees and a serenity pond lined with seating areas for patrons to enjoy their meals. The restaurant features Pan Asian cuisine, and fan favorites include the crudos, dumplings, and Peking duck.

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899

Chotto Matte Miami

1666 Lenox Ave. #1664, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Chotto Matte’s Miami Beach location was designed by Andy Martin Architecture and incorporates its signature Nikkei vibe with Miami’s tropical and artistic culture. The restaurant features a fully-retractable open ceiling, Shou Sugi Ban stained wood, graphic marble floors, lush greenery, and vibrant murals by Miami graffiti artists Marcel Katz and Ahol Sniffs Glue. Patrons can enjoy a variety of Chotto Matte’s popular dishes by ordering the multi-course Nikkei menu, which is also available for vegetarians.

1666 Lenox Ave. #1664, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 690-0743
(305) 690-0743

Gianni's At The Former Versace Mansion

1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The Villa Casa Casuarina was built and designed in 1930 by Alden Freeman, heir to the Stanford Oil fortune. It was modeled after “Alcazar de Colon” in Santo Domingo. Late fashion designer Gianni Versace subsequently redesigned the property to include its ornate mosaic pool, which is the restaurant's centerpiece. Those dining in the evenings can marvel at the neon lights that light up the open-air pool. Indulge in the mansion board with cured meats, cheeses, and accouterment, followed by the porterhouse served with roasted potatoes and vegetables for two.

1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 485-2200
(786) 485-2200

Sexy Fish Miami

1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Once inside this extravagant restaurant, it is easy to see how a budget of almost $50 million dollars went into bringing Sexy Fish to life. The venue features wall-to-wall oceanic mosaic designs, ceiling murals with dangling sealife fixtures, built-in aquariums, and one-of-a-kind bathroom designs, making Sexy Fish sexy. Opt for the omakase menu with a selection of ten items to sample the restaurant’s best dishes.

1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 889-7888
(305) 889-7888

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Designed by mega-restaurant designer Ken Fulk, Major Food Group’s Miami crown jewel, Dirty French Steakhouse, is quite the enigma. With four very differently designed dining and lounge areas, guests can expect a different experience with each visit. Upon entering the establishment, patrons will sit in the jungle-themed lounge area for a beverage as the table is prepared. The dining room choices are the disco room that resembles the inside of a disco ball with mirrored walls; the zebra room with aptly styled chairs and chandeliers in the shape of garlic cloves-the restaurant’s most used ingredient; and the purple room, which is intended for larger groups and features circular booths. Order the mushroom millefeuille as an appetizer, the chicken and crepes for two, or the prime rib, which is the restaurant’s specialty.

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707

Bellini (Coconut Grove)

2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Located inside Mr. C Hotel in Coconut Grove, Bellini is reminiscent of dining on a luxurious yacht with no cares in the world. Arquitectonica designed the hotel with a nautical motif by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Whether enjoying a meal inside while sitting on the sky blue chairs and striped booths or outside by the white railing with umbrellas, beautiful views of Biscayne Bay, along with rustic Italian fare, will be on the menu. Fan favorites include the smoked salmon, bucatini cacio e pepe, beef milanesine alla parmigiana, and pistachio soft serve for dessert.

2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 800-7672
(305) 800-7672

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Fiola Miami’s owner, Thomas Angelo worked closely with two recognized design firms—Jeffery Beers International and Barcelona-based Lázaro Rosa-Violan for the restaurant’s interior design. The pair collaborated on the richly elegant and contemporary Italian concept while local curator Carol Damian assisted with selecting artworks by artists Annette Turrillo and Connie Lloveras. Feast on the pasta omakase offering, which includes four pasta dishes, an appetizer, and dessert.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, FL 33183

Designed by chef Adrianne and her father, Manny Calvo, the chef’s namesake vineyard restaurant is a celebration destination for many. From the glass wine cellar encased private dining room to the wine barrel and copper plates adorning the main dining area and even the waterfront outdoor seating, many proposals, anniversaries, and birthdays are celebrated here. Fan favorites include the French onion soup (offered on Tuesdays only), the brown sugar-crusted Alaskan salmon, five diamond reserve filet mignon, and tres leches croissant bread pudding.

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami, FL 33183
(305) 408-8386
(305) 408-8386

Related Maps