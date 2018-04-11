Being the seafood-loving town that Miami is, oysters can be found on menus throughout the city and usually at sky-high prices. If spending upwards of $3 per tiny bivalve puts too big of a hit on the wallet, then here are the best well-priced oyster spots throughout the city. From swanky options to dive bars to plenty of waterfront spots, there is something for everyone and every taste.Read More
11 Places in Miami to Score Awesome Oyster Deals
Oysters can be a good deal. Promise.
Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant
This longtime favorite seafood restaurant and market serves up $1.25 oysters from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pair them with a $5 glass of beer or wine to complete the meal.
Phuc Yea
This Vietnamese-Cajun favorite features $1.50 East Coast oysters on its happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
Crusoe Cabana Deluxe Wynwood
This Wynwood newcomer offers $1 bivalves during its Sunday brunch, alongside bottomless Aperol Spritz cocktails and $30 bottles of champagne from noon to 5 p.m.
Mayami Wynwood
Blending Mexican food with Miami party vibes, head to this Wynwood favorite for happy hour weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $1 Blue Point oysters and an extensive cocktail list that includes twists on classics like Smoky Margaritas and Mezcal Mules.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Easily one of South Beach’s best happy hour deals, Sweet Liberty serves 95-cent oysters paired with $9 cocktails from a Classic Negroni to Coconut Gimlet to sangria every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Catch of the Day
Make it over to this seafood-centric sports bar on Mondays and feast on $1 bivalves ($6 for six or $12 for 12) all day long. Plus, happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with half-priced cocktails, beer buckets, and beer pitcher specials for those looking for a wallet-friendly deal.
Jaguar Sun
This cozy Downtown Miami cocktail bar draws in crowds for its properly executed cocktails, spot-on pasta dishes, and great happy hour deals where from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily oysters can be enjoyed for $1 oysters along with $8 tiny ‘tinis,’ and $10 classic cocktails.
Alloy Bistro Gourmet
At this French-Tunisian Downtown Miami restaurant, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during its daily happy hour guests can score $1 oysters along with discounted tapas and drinks.
Monty's Sunset
While not officially related to the Coconut Grove location anymore, Monty’s Sunset still features the same deals as its mainland counterpart with discounted oysters from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every weekday.
Monty's Raw Bar
Dine on half-priced oysters, plus plenty of other discounted seafood items like shrimp, stone crabs (when in season), and more during Monty’s weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant’s daily live music and waterfront views complete the experience.
Orno Restaurant
This New American restaurant, spearheaded by award-winning chef Niven Patel, centers around wood-fired creations with a generous preference for local ingredients. Early birds will appreciate the happy hour, where from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., diners can enjoy $1 oysters and 50 percent off on all wines by the glass or bottle.