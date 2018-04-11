 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Feast on Greek Food in South Florida

South Florida’s 13 Must-Try Croissants

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

Photo by Bruce Chapman on Unsplash

11 Places in Miami to Score Awesome Oyster Deals

Oysters can be a good deal. Promise.

by Olee Fowler and Alona Martinez Updated
Photo by Bruce Chapman on Unsplash

Being the seafood-loving town that Miami is, oysters can be found on menus throughout the city and usually at sky-high prices. If spending upwards of $3 per tiny bivalve puts too big of a hit on the wallet, then here are the best well-priced oyster spots throughout the city. From swanky options to dive bars to plenty of waterfront spots, there is something for everyone and every taste.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant

This longtime favorite seafood restaurant and market serves up $1.25 oysters from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pair them with a $5 glass of beer or wine to complete the meal.

12950 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami, FL 33161
(305) 892-2812
(305) 892-2812

Phuc Yea

This Vietnamese-Cajun favorite features $1.50 East Coast oysters on its happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

7100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 602-3710
(305) 602-3710

Crusoe Cabana Deluxe Wynwood

This Wynwood newcomer offers $1 bivalves during its Sunday brunch, alongside bottomless Aperol Spritz cocktails and $30 bottles of champagne from noon to 5 p.m.

165 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 784-6542
(786) 784-6542

Mayami Wynwood

Blending Mexican food with Miami party vibes, head to this Wynwood favorite for happy hour weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $1 Blue Point oysters and an extensive cocktail list that includes twists on classics like Smoky Margaritas and Mezcal Mules.

127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 660-1341
(786) 660-1341
Expansive seating at Mayami
Photo courtesy of Mayami

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Easily one of South Beach’s best happy hour deals, Sweet Liberty serves 95-cent oysters paired with $9 cocktails from a Classic Negroni to Coconut Gimlet to sangria every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

237 20th St B, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
(305) 763-8217

Catch of the Day

Make it over to this seafood-centric sports bar on Mondays and feast on $1 bivalves ($6 for six or $12 for 12) all day long. Plus, happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with half-priced cocktails, beer buckets, and beer pitcher specials for those looking for a wallet-friendly deal.

1050 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126
(305) 446-4500
(305) 446-4500

Jaguar Sun

This cozy Downtown Miami cocktail bar draws in crowds for its properly executed cocktails, spot-on pasta dishes, and great happy hour deals where from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily oysters can be enjoyed for $1 oysters along with $8 tiny ‘tinis,’ and $10 classic cocktails.

230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

At this French-Tunisian Downtown Miami restaurant, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during its daily happy hour guests can score $1 oysters along with discounted tapas and drinks.

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-2742
(786) 773-2742

Monty's Sunset

While not officially related to the Coconut Grove location anymore, Monty’s Sunset still features the same deals as its mainland counterpart with discounted oysters from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every weekday.

300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-1148
(305) 672-1148

Monty's Raw Bar

Dine on half-priced oysters, plus plenty of other discounted seafood items like shrimp, stone crabs (when in season), and more during Monty’s weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant’s daily live music and waterfront views complete the experience.

2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
(305) 856-3992

Orno Restaurant

This New American restaurant, spearheaded by award-winning chef Niven Patel, centers around wood-fired creations with a generous preference for local ingredients. Early birds will appreciate the happy hour, where from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., diners can enjoy $1 oysters and 50 percent off on all wines by the glass or bottle.

1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 667-6766
(305) 667-6766

