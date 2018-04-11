11 Places in Miami to Score Awesome Oyster Deals

Being the seafood-loving town that Miami is, oysters can be found on menus throughout the city and usually at sky-high prices. If spending upwards of $3 per tiny bivalve puts too big of a hit on the wallet, then here are the best well-priced oyster spots throughout the city. From swanky options to dive bars to plenty of waterfront spots, there is something for everyone and every taste.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.