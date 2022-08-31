Miami has the benefit of year-round warm weather, making the refreshing Aperol Spritz a top contender when choosing drinks. While the aperitif dates back to the early 1900s when Italian brothers Luigi and Silvio Barbieri inherited their father’s liquor company and created Aperol, the Aperol Spritz didn’t come to be until the 1950s. South Floridians embrace the cocktail, often called an Italian sunset in a glass.Read More
Where to Sip on Refreshing Aperol Spritzes in Miami
The refreshing bittersweet cocktail was made for sipping on warm days
Swan
Sip on a refreshing Get Spritzy cocktail (gin, Aperol, passion fruit, and prosecco) in this Instagram-worthy restaurant cast in a pink hue throughout. Hospitality guru David Grutman and musician Pharrell Williams are behind the buzzed-about Miami Design District spot that’s a magnet for celebrities. There’s plenty of outdoor and indoor seating to enjoy its menu of pasta dishes, salads, and pizzas.
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar
The popular Midtown Miami hotspot serves Nikkei cuisine along with a healthy offering of cocktails including three can’t miss spritzes; the original Aperol Spritz, topped with an orange slice; the Veneciano, a twist on the classic with passion fruit and basil; and the Capri, made with lemoncello, prosecco, and soda.
Freehold Miami
Those craving a simple evening of cocktails and New York-style pizza will feel right at home here. With an expansive space that includes three bars and a generous outdoor courtyard, there are plenty of spots to enjoy the Ciao Ciao Spritz made with Martini Riserva, St. Germain, and Fever Tree Bitter lemon soda.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Sweet Liberty’s Aperol spritz is a fruity blend of Aperol, Grey Goose l’Orange, Grand Marnier, orange bitters, orange flower water, San Pellegrino, aranciata soda and prosecco. Pair with the Maine lobster hot pocket or smoked buffalo chicken wings and call it a night.
Jaguar Sun
This intimate, Downtown Miami bar is a local favorite for its laid-back vibe, superb cocktails, and food. Many consider the pasta dishes here to be the best in town, but everything on its concise menu is worth an order. Order an Aperol spritz and be the judge.
Alloy Bistro Gourmet
Tucked away in the hustle of Downtown Miami, this modern Mediterranean staple serves beautifully plated dishes in a quiet courtyard setting. Sip on the Alloy spritz (Aperol topped with Prosecco over ice and garnished with a lemon wedge) while perusing the many pasta offerings.
Call Me Gaby
This South of Fifth Italian restaurant exudes charm and invites diners to relax with plush, oversized colorful cushions. There’s a generous outdoor area for al fresco dining as well. Start the evening with a traditional Aperol Spritz while waiting for favorites like Carla pizza (stracciatella, mortadella, pesto, and pistachio crumble) or housemade gnocchi with gorgonzola cream to arrive.
Casa Tua Cucina
Blending a romantic setting with exceptional Italian dishes, Casa Tua’s villa and lush outdoor garden makes dining out feel like a particularly special affair. Don’t miss the classic rendition of Aperol spritz aptly named “Casa Tua,” made with Aperol, Campari, Martini Rosso, muddled orange and lime, that is topped with Prosecco for a bright start to the meal.
Luca Osteria
This Coral Gables gem is known to have the seal of approval by Italians for its antipasti, pasta, and dessert dishes. The cocktail program is zealous, with four varieties of Aperol spritz. One, of course, is the classic, others, like the Hugo, swap the Aperol for St Germain elderflower and mint.
Bayshore Club
As a nod to its aviation history (the restaurant is built on the historic site known as Dinner Key, that once served as the base for Pan Am Airways) this new kid on the block offers the “Come Fly With Me” Aperol cocktail. Made with Aperol, prosecco, and sweet passion fruit pulp, it’s a refreshing twist on a favorite classic.
The Key Club
This classy newcomer in Coconut Grove has a gorgeous interior and an even prettier Aperol spritz called Full Tilt (Aperol, watermelon, orange and prosecco). Sip while enjoying brunch favorites like lobster Benedict or everything-spiced croissant sandwich.
Glass & Vine
Set under a canopy of massive oak trees, this Coconut Grove restaurant in Peacock Park is the ideal spot to slow down from life’s hectic pace and enjoy an Aperol spritz. The Italian cocktail is light and versatile and pairs well with any meal.