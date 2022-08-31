Where to Sip on Refreshing Aperol Spritzes in Miami

The refreshing bittersweet cocktail was made for sipping on warm days

Miami has the benefit of year-round warm weather, making the refreshing Aperol Spritz a top contender when choosing drinks. While the aperitif dates back to the early 1900s when Italian brothers Luigi and Silvio Barbieri inherited their father’s liquor company and created Aperol, the Aperol Spritz didn’t come to be until the 1950s. South Floridians embrace the cocktail, often called an Italian sunset in a glass.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.