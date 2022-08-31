 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 13 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando Right Now

11 Roaring Sports Bars in Miami to Catch the Big Game

14 South Florida Tourist Traps That Are Actually Good

aperol spritz and food on a table. Photo by Dennis Schmidt on Unsplash

Where to Sip on Refreshing Aperol Spritzes in Miami

The refreshing bittersweet cocktail was made for sipping on warm days

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
by Alona Martinez
Photo by Dennis Schmidt on Unsplash

Miami has the benefit of year-round warm weather, making the refreshing Aperol Spritz a top contender when choosing drinks. While the aperitif dates back to the early 1900s when Italian brothers Luigi and Silvio Barbieri inherited their father’s liquor company and created Aperol, the Aperol Spritz didn’t come to be until the 1950s. South Floridians embrace the cocktail, often called an Italian sunset in a glass.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Swan

Copy Link

Sip on a refreshing Get Spritzy cocktail (gin, Aperol, passion fruit, and prosecco) in this Instagram-worthy restaurant cast in a pink hue throughout. Hospitality guru David Grutman and musician Pharrell Williams are behind the buzzed-about Miami Design District spot that’s a magnet for celebrities. There’s plenty of outdoor and indoor seating to enjoy its menu of pasta dishes, salads, and pizzas.

90 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
(305) 704-0994
Get Spritzy at Swan
Photo courtesy of Swan

Also featured in:

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

Copy Link

The popular Midtown Miami hotspot serves Nikkei cuisine along with a healthy offering of cocktails including three can’t miss spritzes; the original Aperol Spritz, topped with an orange slice; the Veneciano, a twist on the classic with passion fruit and basil; and the Capri, made with lemoncello, prosecco, and soda. 

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 510-0075
(786) 510-0075

Freehold Miami

Copy Link

Those craving a simple evening of cocktails and New York-style pizza will feel right at home here. With an expansive space that includes three bars and a generous outdoor courtyard, there are plenty of spots to enjoy the Ciao Ciao Spritz made with Martini Riserva, St. Germain, and Fever Tree Bitter lemon soda.

2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 280-0330
(305) 280-0330

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Copy Link

Sweet Liberty’s Aperol spritz is a fruity blend of Aperol, Grey Goose l’Orange, Grand Marnier, orange bitters, orange flower water, San Pellegrino, aranciata soda and prosecco. Pair with the Maine lobster hot pocket or smoked buffalo chicken wings and call it a night.

237 20th St suite b, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
(305) 763-8217

Also featured in:

Jaguar Sun

Copy Link

This intimate, Downtown Miami bar is a local favorite for its laid-back vibe, superb cocktails, and food. Many consider the pasta dishes here to be the best in town, but everything on its concise menu is worth an order. Order an Aperol spritz and be the judge.

230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

Also featured in:

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

Copy Link

Tucked away in the hustle of Downtown Miami, this modern Mediterranean staple serves beautifully plated dishes in a quiet courtyard setting. Sip on the Alloy spritz (Aperol topped with Prosecco over ice and garnished with a lemon wedge) while perusing the many pasta offerings.

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-2742
(786) 773-2742

Also featured in:

Call Me Gaby

Copy Link

This South of Fifth Italian restaurant exudes charm and invites diners to relax with plush, oversized colorful cushions. There’s a generous outdoor area for al fresco dining as well. Start the evening with a traditional Aperol Spritz while waiting for favorites like Carla pizza (stracciatella, mortadella, pesto, and pistachio crumble) or housemade gnocchi with gorgonzola cream to arrive.

22 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-4800
(305) 531-4800

Also featured in:

Casa Tua Cucina

Copy Link

Blending a romantic setting with exceptional Italian dishes, Casa Tua’s villa and lush outdoor garden makes dining out feel like a particularly special affair. Don’t miss the classic rendition of Aperol spritz aptly named “Casa Tua,” made with Aperol, Campari, Martini Rosso, muddled orange and lime, that is topped with Prosecco for a bright start to the meal.

70 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 755-0320
(305) 755-0320

Also featured in:

Luca Osteria

Copy Link

This Coral Gables gem is known to have the seal of approval by Italians for its antipasti, pasta, and dessert dishes. The cocktail program is zealous, with four varieties of Aperol spritz. One, of course, is the classic, others, like the Hugo, swap the Aperol for St Germain elderflower and mint.

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097

Also featured in:

Bayshore Club

Copy Link

As a nod to its aviation history (the restaurant is built on the historic site known as Dinner Key, that once served as the base for Pan Am Airways) this new kid on the block offers the “Come Fly With Me” Aperol cocktail. Made with Aperol, prosecco, and sweet passion fruit pulp, it’s a refreshing twist on a favorite classic.

3391 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 209-1200
(305) 209-1200

Also featured in:

The Key Club

Copy Link

This classy newcomer in Coconut Grove has a gorgeous interior and an even prettier Aperol spritz called Full Tilt (Aperol, watermelon, orange and prosecco). Sip while enjoying brunch favorites like lobster Benedict or everything-spiced croissant sandwich.

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 521-4969
(305) 521-4969

Also featured in:

Glass & Vine

Copy Link

Set under a canopy of massive oak trees, this Coconut Grove restaurant in Peacock Park is the ideal spot to slow down from life’s hectic pace and enjoy an Aperol spritz. The Italian cocktail is light and versatile and pairs well with any meal.

2820 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 930-6975
(305) 930-6975

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Swan

90 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137
Get Spritzy at Swan
Photo courtesy of Swan

Sip on a refreshing Get Spritzy cocktail (gin, Aperol, passion fruit, and prosecco) in this Instagram-worthy restaurant cast in a pink hue throughout. Hospitality guru David Grutman and musician Pharrell Williams are behind the buzzed-about Miami Design District spot that’s a magnet for celebrities. There’s plenty of outdoor and indoor seating to enjoy its menu of pasta dishes, salads, and pizzas.

90 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
(305) 704-0994
Get Spritzy at Swan
Photo courtesy of Swan

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127

The popular Midtown Miami hotspot serves Nikkei cuisine along with a healthy offering of cocktails including three can’t miss spritzes; the original Aperol Spritz, topped with an orange slice; the Veneciano, a twist on the classic with passion fruit and basil; and the Capri, made with lemoncello, prosecco, and soda. 

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 510-0075
(786) 510-0075

Freehold Miami

2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Those craving a simple evening of cocktails and New York-style pizza will feel right at home here. With an expansive space that includes three bars and a generous outdoor courtyard, there are plenty of spots to enjoy the Ciao Ciao Spritz made with Martini Riserva, St. Germain, and Fever Tree Bitter lemon soda.

2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 280-0330
(305) 280-0330

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

237 20th St suite b, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Sweet Liberty’s Aperol spritz is a fruity blend of Aperol, Grey Goose l’Orange, Grand Marnier, orange bitters, orange flower water, San Pellegrino, aranciata soda and prosecco. Pair with the Maine lobster hot pocket or smoked buffalo chicken wings and call it a night.

237 20th St suite b, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
(305) 763-8217

Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

This intimate, Downtown Miami bar is a local favorite for its laid-back vibe, superb cocktails, and food. Many consider the pasta dishes here to be the best in town, but everything on its concise menu is worth an order. Order an Aperol spritz and be the judge.

230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Tucked away in the hustle of Downtown Miami, this modern Mediterranean staple serves beautifully plated dishes in a quiet courtyard setting. Sip on the Alloy spritz (Aperol topped with Prosecco over ice and garnished with a lemon wedge) while perusing the many pasta offerings.

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-2742
(786) 773-2742

Call Me Gaby

22 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

This South of Fifth Italian restaurant exudes charm and invites diners to relax with plush, oversized colorful cushions. There’s a generous outdoor area for al fresco dining as well. Start the evening with a traditional Aperol Spritz while waiting for favorites like Carla pizza (stracciatella, mortadella, pesto, and pistachio crumble) or housemade gnocchi with gorgonzola cream to arrive.

22 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-4800
(305) 531-4800

Casa Tua Cucina

70 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130

Blending a romantic setting with exceptional Italian dishes, Casa Tua’s villa and lush outdoor garden makes dining out feel like a particularly special affair. Don’t miss the classic rendition of Aperol spritz aptly named “Casa Tua,” made with Aperol, Campari, Martini Rosso, muddled orange and lime, that is topped with Prosecco for a bright start to the meal.

70 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 755-0320
(305) 755-0320

Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

This Coral Gables gem is known to have the seal of approval by Italians for its antipasti, pasta, and dessert dishes. The cocktail program is zealous, with four varieties of Aperol spritz. One, of course, is the classic, others, like the Hugo, swap the Aperol for St Germain elderflower and mint.

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097

Bayshore Club

3391 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133

As a nod to its aviation history (the restaurant is built on the historic site known as Dinner Key, that once served as the base for Pan Am Airways) this new kid on the block offers the “Come Fly With Me” Aperol cocktail. Made with Aperol, prosecco, and sweet passion fruit pulp, it’s a refreshing twist on a favorite classic.

3391 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 209-1200
(305) 209-1200

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

This classy newcomer in Coconut Grove has a gorgeous interior and an even prettier Aperol spritz called Full Tilt (Aperol, watermelon, orange and prosecco). Sip while enjoying brunch favorites like lobster Benedict or everything-spiced croissant sandwich.

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 521-4969
(305) 521-4969

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Set under a canopy of massive oak trees, this Coconut Grove restaurant in Peacock Park is the ideal spot to slow down from life’s hectic pace and enjoy an Aperol spritz. The Italian cocktail is light and versatile and pairs well with any meal.

2820 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 930-6975
(305) 930-6975

Related Maps