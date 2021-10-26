Where to Find the Top Argentine Restaurants in Miami

Argentine cuisine is the perfect example of how food brings cultures together. The geographical and historical diversity of this South American country’s cuisine encompasses French, Italian, Spanish, and Indigenous influences, featuring a wide variety of dishes from irresistible snacks like empanadas to hearty pasta dishes and the country’s famous approach to Asado, and barbecue, Miami is home to a noteworthy selection of Argentine restaurants here are 12 options to check out now.Read More
Where to find superb steaks, onion pizza, and more
Manolo
This small, no-frills Argentine restaurant features an extensive menu ranging from traditional chorizo (fermented, cured, smoked sausage) and provoleta (melted provolone cheese served hot from the oven) to Spanish tortillas, omelets, a variety of empanadas, Milanese options, and even a footlong hot dog topped with ham and cheese. But meat is the backbone of the menu with grilled entrees like skirt steak churrasco, flat iron steak, and choripan (a sausage sandwich). The restaurant’s rectangular pizza comes topped with everything from fried mozzarella to hearts of palm or pineapple. For dessert, order the churros, fried, fluted, sugar-sprinkled sticks served plain or filled with dulce de leche, chocolate, or cream.
Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe
Anival Constanso and his family opened this convivial restaurant in the “Little Argentina” area of Miami Beach in 1992. It operates with counter service from morning to night, offering a coffee bar, a selection of empanadas, sandwiches, and entrees like matambre, thinly-sliced stuffed veal served inside mini French bread, and Fugazza, an Argentine-style onion pizza. The pastry window is dedicated to facturas, the country’s classic pastry, and tropical cakes with peaches, dulce de leche, and passionfruit mousse.
Lo de Lea Argentinean Grill
This Upper East Side restaurant offers an affordable, creative interpretation of a traditional Argentine grill, enhanced by influences from Italian, French, Spanish, and Asian cuisines. Expect grilled sweetbreads seasoned with garlic and parsley, filet mignon medallions topped with a creamy Roquefort sauce, and grilled pork chops with apple chutney. Of course there is ample parrillada options, along with pastas like ravioli di porcini and spinach and ricotta cannelloni served in a pink sauce with mushroom. But don’t miss out on the sides: grilled corn on the cob, bok choy, roasted rosemary sweet potatoes, all shouldn’t be missed.
Fiorito
Brothers Maximiliano and Cristian Alvarez’s rustic restaurant in Little Haiti brings together solo diners and large groups alike who gather at the cozy dining areas marked with red brick walls, family photographs, and soccer memorabilia. Meat is the obvious star of the show here with options like crispy sweetbreads, sausage platters, and churrasco make up for most of the menu. The family-friendly space also serves notable pasta options including a short rib ravioli and lamb ragu pappardelle. Go light or go all in, but make sure to order dulce de leche crepe for dessert.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
Renowned chef Francis Mallmann is an expert at cooking with fire. His restaurant inside the Faena Hotel offers one of the best Argentine experiences in town, fueled by a cinematic ambiance and stellar people-watching. Menu highlights are beef tartare, octopus a la plancha, and a sophisticated wood-fired fish version of parrillada, which feeds two guests and comes with branzino, snapper, prawns, octopus, domino potato, roasted sweet potato, and chimichurri sauce. The sommelier will help you navigate the excellent global wine list.
Bunbury Miami
A 7,500-square-foot cozy wine bar situated in the Square Station residential building, Bunbury covers all bases for a proper Argentine experience: a wall of more than 100 wines, hearty empanadas, and meat entrees of grilled vacio (flap meat) and braised short rib “al Malbec,” and a shareable tablita of flap steak, sausage, and marinated eggplant, served with chimichurri. The weekend brunch is great for indulging in items such as steak and eggs and dulce de leche brew cappuccino.
La Patagonia Argentina Restaurant
Don’t be put off by La Patagonia’s strip mall exterior, this Argentine restaurant is a hidden gem. Start with appetizers like the bubbly provoleta or shrimp in butter garlic sauce, then move on to the grilled skirt steak, corvina bathed in lemon and capers sauce, or a luscious crab ravioli. The namesake sandwich is also worth a try, made with grilled flap meat on herb focaccia bread. Save room for dessert, as the Nutella crepes and chocolate souffle shouldn’t be missed.
Novecento (Multiple locations)
Novecento is a lively spot for watching soccer matches and features a long menu of tried-and-true Argentine dishes. Start with the beef carpaccio or salmon tart before ordering a creamy filet mignon risotto or gnocchi gratin. The sharable picada criolla is a great choice to share, a mix of chicken, chorizo, skirt steak, and empanadas. Wash it down with the Kilombo, a concoction of campari, grapefruit, lemon, and beer.
PM Fish & Steak House
Steakhouse fare is the draw at this stylish Brickell restaurant, with a menu of a fusion of dishes from across Argentina and South America. Just about everything on the menu here is worth a try, including the skirt steak, rib-eye, Wagyu tenderloin, and a prime burger served with steam-puffed souffle potatoes. For those who don’t want red meat opt for ceviche, a tuna or octopus carpaccio, or pasta such as crab tortellini. For dessert, order the alfajon, a crisp puff pastry layered with caramel and crowned with pecans. The restaurant offers a daily happy hour.
Graziano's Market (Multiple locations)
The Graziano family runs some of the most respected Argentine establishments in town with multiple locations of their formal restaurants and casual markets that are popular for a reason: they are operated like well-oiled ships and combine intimate and modern takes on Argentina’s cuisine. At the restaurant, meat dishes and parrilladas are standouts, as well as sausages of spicy wild boar, lamb, and pheasant flambeed with cognac. Eat as lightly or as heavily at the markets, the menu offers affordable, shareable empanadas, sandwiches, mains, and plenty of sweet pastries.
Baires Grill Coral Gables
A casual dining experience with affordable food and friendly service, Baires has been a go-to spot in Miami for Argentine specialties for more than two decades. There’s a limited but satisfying selection of dishes, from cheese boards to seafood and juicy cuts of beef. The best thing to drink with the feast? Malbec, of course.
Rincon Argentino
Rincón Argentino opened its doors in 1987, helmed by Miguel De Marziani and his family. The service is friendly and there’s no pretense. The menu hits on iconic offerings like salchicha parrillera, pork chunks, minestrone soup, breaded steak or chicken topped with eggs, and grilled cuts such as vacio, entrana, and bife de chorizo (sirloin). Guests also come for the many pasta options and for fish entrees, a choice between seabass or salmon in different sauces, such as Dijon mustard or béchamel and lemon leek.
