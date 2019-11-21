12 Spots for the Ultimate Miami Bachelorette Party

Gorgeous beaches, palm trees, and a city full of places to drink and dance until the sun comes up — of course, Miami is one of the top locations to host a bachelorette party. The words “bachelorette party” typically cause a few things to instantly come to mind like kitschy accessories, tequila shots, and strippers, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Grab a group and celebrate the end of someone’s singledom in the Magic City with options for every kind of bride, whether they’re laidback and chill or more interested in fine dining and a quintessential spot to dance the night away.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.