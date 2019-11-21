 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Four women in matching outfits pose for a photo while holding cocktails outside.
Eat and drink the day away at Swan
Swan

12 Spots for the Ultimate Miami Bachelorette Party

Put on that matching outfit, grab a veil, then head to these spots

by Amber Love Bond Updated
Eat and drink the day away at Swan
| Swan
by Amber Love Bond Updated

Gorgeous beaches, palm trees, and a city full of places to drink and dance until the sun comes up — of course, Miami is one of the top locations to host a bachelorette party. The words “bachelorette party” typically cause a few things to instantly come to mind like kitschy accessories, tequila shots, and strippers, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Grab a group and celebrate the end of someone’s singledom in the Magic City with options for every kind of bride, whether they’re laidback and chill or more interested in fine dining and a quintessential spot to dance the night away.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lido Restaurant and Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(786) 482-2280
Visit Website

For the bride that’s looking for the royal treatment, the Champagne Bar at Four Seasons Surfside is the answer. The bride-to-be can kick the evening off sipping copious amounts of Champagne at the stunning bar, which is home to the largest selection of bubbly in Miami. Inside the breathtaking dining room, she can get a taste of Italy with its sophisticated yet simple dishes like tagliatelle in Bolognese.

2. Swan

90 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
Visit Website

Have a bride who wants to be seen in the scene? Make reservations at David Grutman and Pharrell’s Miami Design District hot spot. This trendy restaurant is the place to be for those hoping to have a celebrity sighting to highlight the evening. The restaurant is decked out with blush pink decor and white marble, while upstairs Bar Bevy is decorated with reds, blues, and sultry animal print — both making for gorgeous photo backgrounds. 

3. Edition Miami

2901 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 257-4600
Visit Website

The Edition Miami is the place to go for a night filled with interactive activities. Start at Matador Bar for cocktails inspired by old Miami, before heading downstairs to get the real party started. Once inside the aptly named Basement, there’s neon-lit bowling, ice skating, and a nightclub where the party goes until 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 a.m. every other evening.

4. Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami

2727 Indian Creek Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-2727
Visit Website

Got a tropical chic bride-to-be? Take the party to the Broken Shaker where the lush greenery and the boozy cocktails by the pool are exactly what’s on the menu. Grab a couple shared rooms for the group at the Freehand Miami hostel and lounge around in paradise. And don’t skip brunch or dinner at 27 Restaurant to complete the experience.

5. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

237 20th St Suite B
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
Visit Website

Pursue happiness while celebrating the bride and her tribe at the award-winning Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company on South Beach. Sip on the famed pina colada while basking in the glow of the neon light until 5 a.m. Need something to soak up those cocktails? The kitchen stays open just as late as the bar, serving up some of the best pub fare in town. Pro tip: Call ahead and reserve the bar table. It perches the bridal crew with a view of the entire bar like VIPs. 

6. Lido Bayside Grill

40 Island Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-1717
Visit Website

The Standard is perfect for the laid-back bachelorette who wants a chill spa day. Indulge in spa treatments and take advantage of the spa’s amenities. Think: hamam, aroma steam room, cedar sauna, infinity pool, and Roman waterfall hot tub. Snag a day pass for $75 Monday through Thursday or $125 on the weekends. Add on a bite at Lido Bayside Grill, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, and sip on spritzes as the sun sets for a perfect day. Plus, book a spa treatment and the day pass is included giving full access to the indoor spa facilities and pool. 

7. MILA Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge & Mixology Bar

1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 706-0744
Visit Website

While these rooftop vibes make for a sultry dinner spot, brunch is really the move at Lincoln Road’s Mila restaurant. For $95 per person this brunch features bottomless cocktails and bubbles alongside an array of dishes including salads, dips, sushi, ceviche, pork belly banh mi, robata lamb, and nearly a dozen other dishes served buffet-style — plus a choice of entree and a dessert platter.

8. E11EVEN MIAMI

29 NE 11th St
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 829-2911
Visit Website

For the bride who wants to get wild, Miami’s 24-hour ultraclub E11even is the place to make it happen. This high energy spot serves drinks all night and is home to some of the best late night parties in town. Unexpected performances by A-list talents are the norm and the people watching is incredibly entertaining. Go all out with the “After The Party, It’s The After Party” package, which includes VIP table service and a congratulations message for the couple streaming on the club’s LED screens.

9. Mama Tried

207 NE 1st St
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 803-8087
Visit Website

Drink Porn Star martinis (that’s the name of the drink, promise) and dance the night away under the twinkling downtown lights at Mama Tried. This retro themed downtown bar is a cozy haven for creating fun memories right before the bride’s big day. It’s open until 5 a.m. daily with a DJ spinning most nights, and the large “No Regerts” mural is a clear sign that it’s the place to be. 

10. Big Pink

157 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-0888
Visit Website

A long night out celebrating an upcoming wedding is likely to result in a rough next morning that can only be remedied by large plates of comfort food. Enter Big Pink, Miami Beach’s answer to where to go the morning after. This multi-page menu features all day breakfast, more than a dozen burgers and sandwiches, massive entrees, and buckets of fried appetizers like onion rings, French fries, fried pickles, crispy calamari, buffalo chicken tenders, and more. It’s a casual spot just a few blocks from the ocean making it easy for a dip in the water or some tanning time before or after.

11. Sugar

788 Brickell Plaza #40
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 805-4655
(786) 805-4655

Swanky rooftop vibes at sunset are a fun way to kick off a bachelorette celebration. This Asian bar overlooks the city from 40 stories above allowing for a 360 degree views of Miami. Pop into the adjacent Tea Room, what was once an invite-only private event space, for a special night brunch that takes place from Thursday to Sunday featuring a customizable five-course meal with choice of bottomless Champagne, sake, wine, or beer. Once 10 p.m. hits there’s plenty of cocktails and a DJ going until 2 a.m.

12. Sexy Fish Miami

1001 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 889-7888
(305) 889-7888
Visit Website

If this bachelorette party is all about Insta-worthy content, then Sexy Fish is the place to go. This is one of the hottest reservations in the city, and for good reason. Sure, everyone will indulge on sushi and elegant cocktails, but chances are there will also be quite a bit of time spent taking photos in the ever-so-popular pink restroom complete with mermaid tail sinks and a scuba diver in the equally stunning men’s room.

