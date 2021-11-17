 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13 Jacksonville Bakeries That Will Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

These spots are worth the calories and the sugar rush.

by Megan duBois
There’s nothing quite like a warm slice of apple pie or a hot chocolate chip cookie right out of the oven, and when hunger strikes and the only thing that can curb the craving you have is something sweet these 13 Jacksonville bakeries are where to go to curb that craving.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 1748 Bakehouse

1748 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Visit Website

Setting up shop in the up-and-coming Springfield neighborhood, 1748 Bakehouse is a hot spot for a slice of pie, including favorites like the vegan apple or pecan served by the slice, along with cakes, muffins filled with seasonal fruits, sticky buns, and a variety of bread. Fans of the bakery can also catch them at a pop-up at the Riverside Arts Market most weekends.

2. Alleycakes Bakery Co

1517 Atlantic Blvd
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Visit Website

Adorable is the only way to describe the pastel-colored sweets that line the bakery cases at Alleycakes Bakery. The decadent desserts can be ordered ahead of time or bought in the store, though the selection of in-store treats may be limited later in the day. The options are truly limitless here with a selection of cake pops, macarons, cheesecake cake pops, and breakfast loaves. come back

3. Sweet Theory Baking Co.

1243 King St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Visit Website

This vegan bakery proves that desserts don’t have to have egg, dairy, or peanuts in order to be delicious. As one of the only vegan bakeries in town items like doughnuts and coffee cake sell out quickly, especially on the weekend, so make sure to arrive early to enjoy the best selection. Those lucky enough to stop by on cake day should always get a slice of the Yoga Pants Cake, which is three decadent layers of vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, brownies, brownie crumbles, and caramel.

4. Mixed Fillings Pie Shop

2251 Oak St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Visit Website

Hidden behind a building in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville, this “speakeasy of pie shops” sells a variety of pies by the slice or whole pie. Think flavors like key lime, pecan, and peanut butter flavors, created by chef Natasha Burton. For those that can’t make a decision about what type of pie to get consider ordering a pie flight, where four or six different slices can be chosen and devoured upon returning home. 

5. Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop

1523 Penman Rd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Visit Website

Since opening in Jacksonville in 1964, Cinotti’s Bakery has been a dessert institution in the city. The bakery has all of the typical cakes, doughnuts, and cookies, but the real star of the bakery case are the seasonal options. Each holiday Cinotti’s switches up its cupcake, cookie, bread, and pastry flavors to include things like pumpkin during fall and peppermint during the holidays. 

6. Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Visit Website

From the outside Biscottis looks like a bistro-style restaurant, but once inside guests are greeted to a large display case showing off towering cakes and cheesecakes. The best part is dinner reservations are not required as desserts can be boxed up and purchased to-go. Biscottis favorites include the German chocolate cake, salted caramel cake, along with seasonal items like pumpkin toffee cheesecake and peppermint patty cake. 

7. Sivada's Cupcakery

3645 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Visit Website

Since 2008 Sivada’s Cupcakery has been the spot to get cupcakes in Jacksonville. The bakery team at the small Avondale shop has created more than 60 different flavor combinations like chocolate and orange, salted chocolate caramel, and Boston cream. The creme brulee flavored cupcake has a cult-like following made with white cake stuffed with creme brulee filling and a burnt sugar topping. 

8. Liberty Bakery

6661 Bowden Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Visit Website

This drive-thru bakery and sandwich shop serves everything from seasonal cheesecake and quiche, to pillow-soft cookies and croissant sandwiches. Make sure to drive though when the oatmeal cream pie cookies are available, which are made with chewy oatmeal cookies that are slightly crispy around the edges and are filled with a white buttercream that’s smooth and rich. 

9. The French Pantry

6301 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Visit Website

Not only will people line up for an hour or more to snag a seat at this small restaurant for lunch, but they’ll do the same to get their hands on one of its slices of cake or bread. The highlight of the bakery case is the wedding cake, which combines layers of yellow cake and strawberries with cream cheese frosting and shaved white chocolate for a sweet and tart cake that’s balanced and not overly sweet.

10. Amaretti Desserts

14965 Old St Augustine Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Visit Website

Since 2013 Amaretti Desserts has been serving some of Jacksonville’s most popular cookies, pies, cakes, breakfast pastries, and more. The lemon bars and bread pudding at the bakery are worth the trip across town, and when that’s added in with the Southern hospitality of its employees, it feels like a home kitchen. Be sure to watch out for the daily cupcakes, which are on a rotating schedule with flavors like German chocolate on Tuesday and chocolate peanut butter on Sunday. 

11. Wicked Batter Cafe

997 Blanding Blvd STE 6
Orange Park, FL 32065
Visit Website

Located in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville, Wicked Batter Cafe specializes in keto-friendly baked goods. The bakery creates cakes, cookies, cupcakes, mini pies, and more all to the specifications of a keto diet made with almond or coconut flour and xylitol as the sweetener. 

12. Yum A Southern Market

420 College Dr STE 110
Middleburg, FL 32068
Get a taste of the south at Yum a Southern Market, which is part bakery and part lifestyle and home goods store. The bakery case is filled with whatever owner and baker decides to make that day like eclairs, cupcakes, cookies, and cake slices. Fans of the bakery line up at least 45 minutes before the market opens, especially when cinnamon rolls are available, which are served warm first thing in the morning and topped off with mounds of homemade icing. 

13. Creme de la Cocoa

299 San Marco Ave
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Visit Website

St. Augustine has plenty of places to sit down and enjoy something sweet, but one of the best spots for cakes and baked goods is Creme de la Cocoa. The bakery has amassed a following for its over-the-top decadent cakes. One cake that’s a must-try is the salted caramel crunch cake, which starts out as a chocolate cake that’s layered with dark chocolate mousse and salted caramel and is topped with chocolate curls and crispy pearls. The chocolate and caramel work well together and the hint of salt helps cut through the richness.

