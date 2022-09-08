For those looking to dine out with a whole entourage, there are plenty of Miami restaurants beckoning. Whether it’s an exclusive private room, expansive dining area, or delicious platters to share, the options for eating out with a crowd in the Magic City abound.Read More
Where to Have a Group Dinner in Miami
Where to have that meal with the whole squad
Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina
Nestled inside JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, this high-end steakhouse has a stylish, private dining room (the Tasting Room) that seats up to 30 and is tailor-made for Instagram pics. Diners can sink their teeth into prime cuts ranging from Japanese A5 and American Wagyu beef to a selection of dry-aged meats. The meat is tempered in herb-infused butter, then grilled over wood to order. There’s a wine cellar with over 850 bottles as well.
Shoma Bazaar
The trendy Doral food hall boasts 15 vendors, 2 bars, and an expansive indoor and outdoor space, making it an ideal spot for group gatherings. There’s a DJ playing music every Friday
and Saturday night for those wanting to upgrade the party.
Amara at Paraiso
The gorgeous bayside setting would be worth the meal alone, but thankfully, this popular restaurant helmed by renowned chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz serves dishes as memorable as the view. From the yuca cheese puffs all the way to the iconic coconut cake. Opt for the rooftop terrace when planing group events: it’s sure to be the talk of town.
27 Restaurant & Bar
Personality overflows at this restaurant (part of the Freehand Miami hotel) comprised of a collection of mismatched rooms. One has several large picnic tables which begs for group gatherings. The food is as eclectic as the restaurant: offering a smorgasbord of Latin American, Middle Eastern, and American dishes that all hit the right notes.
1-800-Lucky
Wynwood’s buzzy Asian-inspired food hall offers choices without compromising on the cuisine. Seven vendors offer hits that include the famed Peking Duck from Gold Marques, B-Side sushi rolls from the award-winning Itamae team, and Filipino barbecue skewers from Jeepney. Flanked by two bars, a karaoke lounge, and live music, it’s the place to go with a group of pals.
Villa Azur Miami
This Mediterranean favorite boasts a large, lush outdoor courtyard perfect for large groups up to 140 guests. There’s also La Cave D’Azur Wine Cellar for a more intimate space. Either way, enjoy specialties like the seafood tower, chateaubriand au poivre, and Dover sole meuniere.
Casa Tua Restaurant
There are so many different nooks and crannies at this beloved Italian, that it is easy for a group to enjoy exceptional pasta in a private and intimate feel. Whether it's the chef’s table, courtyard, East garden, or garden patio, the gorgeous setting and well-executed cuisine make it a no-brainer for a group dine.
Joia Beach
In a hidden enclave on Watson Island, this restaurant and beach club is ideal for big celebrations. Diners can enjoy an extensive global menu that serves favorites like fire-roasted octopus, Wagyu beef carpaccio, wood-grilled branzino, and rack of lamb.
Papi Steak
This over-the-top luxe steakhouse comes with a hefty side of Miami party vibes (and frequent celebrity spotting), making it ideal for large groups. For those celebrating something truly special, grab the private dining room and dine on favorites like the Beef Case, which feeds up to six people. Ask for the Papi Steak, a Tomahawk-cut named in honor of David “Papi” Einhorn, who, along with David Grutman and Groot Hospitality, opened the South of Fifth restaurant.
RED South Beach
Chef Peter Vauthy doles out steak and seafood dishes that are true crowd pleasers at this expansive, hip eatery in Miami’s trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. With a generous patio for groups craving al fresco dining along with a private room for a more intimate feel, diners are privy to dishes like the ultimate hot seafood platter and ultimate meat board.
Casa Tua Cucina
This upscale Italian food hall on the first floor of Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre is ideal for large groups to meet. Between the cocktails, panini, pizza, and heartier Italian fare, there’s something for everyone (and plenty of space to enjoy it.)
Osaka Miami
Head to this elegant Brickell restaurant specializing in Nikkei cuisine for shared omakase platters. The brunch platter features oysters, stone crab, lobster, sashimi, ceviche, tiradito and an assortment of nikkei sauces. For dinner, diners can choose between a Special Nikkei Bar Omakase or a Premium Nikkei Bar Omakase, both showcase a variety of sashimi, ceviche, tiraditos, and a sushi tasting sampler.
Orno Restaurant
For a memorable dinner party, head to The Library, a private dining room tucked away inside chef Niven Patel’s modern American restaurant in the Thesis hotel. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves brimming with classic books set an elegant tone that pairs nicely with dishes like green chickpea hummus, summer corn risotto, Italian sausage, and Wagyu bavette.