Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by Capital One - Sunday Brunch hosted by Marc Murphy and Devour Power Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF

10 Great Bottomless Brunch Options in Miami That Won’t Break the Bank

Unlimited drinks for under $25? Yes, it’s possible.

by Alona Martinez
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Is there anything better than brunch? After all, getting together with family and friends for a leisurely meal crowned by a carefully crafted selection of favorites (hello, French toast!) and sipping on bubbles all before noon is about as good as it gets. Oh, wait—add a bottomless drink option for $25 and under and this experience just got even better. Here’s where to snag the best deals.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pinch Kitchen and Bar

8601 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
Twenty-five bucks will grant diners unlimited mimosas for 90 minutes. That’s plenty of time to fill up on dishes like French toast stuffed with guava and whipped cream cheese, steak and eggs, and chicken and waffles with maple bacon chutney.

2. Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar (Multiple locations)

8551 NW 53rd St A101
Doral, FL 33166
This Peruvian gastrobar keep diners happy during brunch with dishes like causa de pancita (pork belly causa) served with a poached egg, chicken and waffles with rocotto-spiced syrup, and alfajor pancakes with dulce de leche. Pair those dishes with endless sangrias or mimosas for $19.

3. Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Multiple locations)

3252 NE 1st Ave Suite 101
Miami, FL 33137
The trendy gastropub with multiple locations throughout South Florida starts brunch off on a happy note with unlimited drinks for $25. Add to that dishes like truffle street corn guacamole, spicy salmon tostones, tres leches French toast and the Hangover Sandwich—sunny side up egg, smashed avocado, crispy bacon, hash browns, and white cheddar truffle aioli nestled inside a toasted brioche bun—and hungry diners have the makings of a solid brunch.

4. Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
Asian-fusion fare in a jungle oasis in trendy Wynwood makes this spot a favorite for any meal. Dine on dishes like eggs Benedict made with 10-hour braised pork belly, steak and eggs (black angus picanha, teriyaki sauce, two sunny side up eggs, shiitake mushrooms, charred shishito peppers, onion rings and garlic salt), or sushi rolls like Octopussy made with octopus, shrimp tempura, avocado, peanut-masago, and eel sauce. Ladies, head here Sunday from 1 -6 p.m. for free bottomless mimosas.

5. Tanuki Miami

1080 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Head to this Japanese-Chinese Miami Beach restaurant for a brunch feast that includes a “bottomless” selection of appetizers and maki rolls to pair with free-flowing drinks for $25. Entrees like short rib curry, Singapore noodles, and Peking duck satiate every craving alongside a vast selection of dim sum.

6. American Social

690 SW 1st Ct
Miami, FL 33130
Modern American brunch classics like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, and biscuits and gravy, alongside sweeping views of the Miami River make this a surefire way to have a good time during the best meal of the week. Add to that the $25 bottomless mimosas special and you’ve got a whole lot of fans.

7. EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre
Miami, FL 33131
Thai-inspired dishes like Kai Jeow (Thai-style vegetable omelet); breakfast pad Thai, and aweet black Thai rice pudding pair nicely with guava, passionfruit, mang,o or regular mimosas, all free flowing for $18. There’s also house-smoked brisket hash and smoked salmon Benedict for those craving American barbecue breakfast fare.

8. Batch Gastropub: Miami

30 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Sports fans that enjoy catching the latest game with brunch know to head here for highlights like the Batch Benedict (biscuit, smoked pit ham, poached eggs, and brown butter hollandaise), chicken biscuits and gravy (buttermilk biscuits, chorizo sausage gravy, and fried egg), or cinnamon French toast crunch. Score two hours of unlimited drinks on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20.

9. Bulla Gastrobar (Multiple locations)

2500 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Spaniards know how to eat and drink well, so rest assure brunch at this tapas spot is well worth the visit. Enjoy classic dishes like huevos rancheros, churros, and avocado toast and pair with mimosas or red or white sangria. The best part? Bottomless drinks go for just $19.

10. Cantina Catrina Dadeland Mall

7535 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Dadeland Mall’s ode to Mexican cuisine does not disappoint with brunch specials like huevos Veracruzanos — corn tortillas, Mexican scrambled eggs, red guajillo sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, and refried beans; as well as American classics like waffles served with sweet ricotta cream, berries mix and maple syrup. Bottomless margaritas go for $15.95 and micheladas for $14.95, offering plenty of opportunity to say, “Salud!”

Photo courtesy of RM Studio Corp

