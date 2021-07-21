Share All sharing options for: 10 Stellar Places to Eat Brazilian Food in South Florida

Brazilian cuisine is a unique fusion of indigenous and African flavors blending Asian and European influences. This rich cuisine encompasses a variety of well-seasoned stews, hearty seafood dishes, flavorful snacks, a diverse array of meats, and much more.

South Florida boasts a vibrant Brazilian culinary scene with a wide range of restaurants showcasing traditional flavors, regional specialties, and modern cooking techniques. Here are some of the best Brazilian spots to eat at right now.