table with meat being carved on it with two diners holding wine glasses and eating
Tableside carving at Texas de Brazil.
Josh Baylock

10 Stellar Places to Eat Brazilian Food in South Florida

Where to find hearty feijoada, refreshing caipirinhas, and traditional Brazilian steakhouses 

by Juliana Accioly Updated
Tableside carving at Texas de Brazil.
| Josh Baylock
by Juliana Accioly Updated

Brazilian cuisine is a unique fusion of indigenous and African flavors blending Asian and European influences. This rich cuisine encompasses a variety of well-seasoned stews, hearty seafood dishes, flavorful snacks, a diverse array of meats, and much more.

South Florida boasts a vibrant Brazilian culinary scene with a wide range of restaurants showcasing traditional flavors, regional specialties, and modern cooking techniques. Here are some of the best Brazilian spots to eat at right now.

Restaurante Brasil

Brazilian diners will feel right at home at this understated restaurant, which offers traditional comfort dishes in a casual atmosphere, including a buffet with a wide variety of options such as cheese bread, rice and beans, fresh salads, and brigadeiro cake (a Brazilian chocolate truffle). The restaurant’s main attraction is the more than ten cuts of meat, which can be enjoyed by guests who pay a flat fee for an all-you-can-eat meal. This deal is available for dine-in and takeout customers who can select as much food as they want by the pound.

843 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Regina's Farm (Fazendinha da Regina)

Regina’s, located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, offers a slice of Brazil that’s quickly become a local favorite. Reservations are highly recommended, as this charming spot is almost always booked. Upon arrival, guests pay a flat fee and enjoy a family-style meal in the owner’s backyard, surrounding a massive outdoor iron-topped stove. The diverse menu features Brazilian staples such as cheese bread, soups, roast chicken, fish stew, and feijao tropeiro (pink beans mixed with sausage, bacon, collard greens, and eggs). Save room for dessert, as the traditional pudim (caramel flan) from the dessert buffet is a must-try, best enjoyed with a strong cup of cafezinho (sweet Brazilian black coffee).

1101 Middle St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Chima Steakhouse

Behold the all-you-can-eat rodizio, a Brazilian style that combines a buffet with traditional restaurant service. At Chima, diners pay a flat fee to eat in a dining room where servers are roaming continuously with various rotisserie-cooked meats like sirloin, filet, ribs, lamb, pork, chicken, sausage, and fish. Guest are provided a double-sided green and red round card used to indicate to the servers that the meat feast should continue or pause. The meal includes a salad bar filled with cold cuts, cheeses, and soups. The lineup of sweet endings is just as lavish and includes lip=smacking confections like apple strudel, brigadeiro (chocolate truffle), and beijinho (coconut and condensed milk fudge rolled into small balls).  

2400 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Viva Brazil Signature

Viva Brazil, a Brazilian waterfront steakhouse, offers a diverse range of regional dishes. From comforting items like grilled sausage with caramelized onions, cod fish cakes, and pork belly to entrees like chicken stroganoff with truffle potatoes, jumbo shrimp over kabocha squash, and various cuts of steak, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Complement your meal with one of Viva Brazil’s creative caipirinha cocktails and finish with a passionfruit mousse. On Saturdays, feast on the restaurant’s take on the classic black bean and pork stew, feijoada, served with rice, collard greens, and orange wedges.

3933 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Little Brazil Miami Beach

Head to this long-standing Miami Beach restaurant to taste beloved Brazilian dishes. Start with a cheese pastel (turnover), then dig into the generous portion of picanha (grilled sirloin steak) served with rice, beans, and farofa (toasted cassava flour). Add some heat with a shake of hot sauce and wash it all down with a passionfruit caipirinha. Don’t miss out on the entrees of shrimp stroganoff and New York steak topped with fried eggs.

6984 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Boteco

No Brazilian meal can be considered complete without feijoada, the country’s beloved pork-and-bean stew, and at Boteco, it is served buffet-style every Saturday in five different varieties. Sides include pork and beef loin, sausages, bacon bits, fried bananas, and farofa. Boteco’s a la carte menu features no-frills bar fare, such as pastel (a fried turnover stuffed with chicken, cheese, or beef), chicken hearts sautéed with onions, and entrees like picanha served with two sides. The laid-back restaurant is also known for its crowd-pleasing pagode nights and lively soccer match parties, so arriving early to score a seat is a must.

916 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
Sagrado Cafe

Bossa nova tunes play all day at this charming Downtown Miami cafe, where sweet and savory dishes are served with warm smiles by the owner and her welcoming staff. Guests can settle in the cozy dining room or bright outdoor patio and start with gluten-free pao de queijo (cheese bread) or tapioca crepes filled with cheese, protein, and veggies. Standout mains include stroganoff, served with rice and crispy potato sticks, hearty feijoada, and filet mignon in wine sauce. Sagrado also hosts a weekly Sunday brunch, where guests can indulge in fresh juices, acai bowls, and toasted catupiry cheese croissants.

900 Biscayne Blvd r102, Miami, FL 33132
Steak Brasil Churrascaria

Churrascarias, or barbecue restaurants, are a beloved Brazilian tradition, and this Downtown Miami spot boasts one of the best-priced rodizio options in town. Waiters glide through the dining room, offering an endless array of meats, complemented by cheese, vegetables, potato salad, and hot dishes from the salad bar. The weekday lunch menu features nine cuts of meat, or an option of two pieces of picanha plus access to the salad bar. Dinner service offers an impressive 13 different meat cuts on the menu. Guests can also sip on refreshing lemonades, pineapple juice, or a variety of caipirinhas.

190 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
Texas de Brazil (Multiple locations)

At this upscale churrascaria, Texan hospitality meets traditional Brazilian cooking. Guests can enjoy a rodizio-style experience featuring 16 different fire-roasted cuts on skewers, including picanha, chicken, barbecued pork ribs, and leg of lamb, all carved tableside by gauchos. The salad bar offers endless options, from grilled vegetables to feijoada (black beans) to lobster bisque.

300 Alton Rd #200, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao focuses on fire-cooked meats served rotisserie-style. Opt for the rodizio service and Brazilian-cowboy-clad waiters will bring a 35-cut assortment with plenty of sides, including rice, yucca, cheese bread, and beans. The meal also features unlimited trips to the elaborate market table and feijoada bar, brimming with soups, appetizers, cold cuts, and hot dishes. Cap off the meal with either papaya cream topped with black currant liqueur or Brazilian-style flan.

836 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
