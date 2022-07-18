 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breakfast Sandwich at Cream Gourmet Espresso Bar
The Louis Collection

11 Seriously Decadent Breakfast Sandwiches in Miami

Start the day off right

by Juliana Accioly
Breakfast Sandwich at Cream Gourmet Espresso Bar
| The Louis Collection
by Juliana Accioly

Nothing beats a sandwich to satisfy morning hunger. The quintessential combination of different flavors and textures served between a a (typically) bread base is one of the most versatile breakfast options out there. From classic egg and cheese options to buttery arepas filled with decadent mashups, find your new favorite in this list of 11 best breakfast sandwich options in Miami.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich

La Boulangerie serves an array of French-style gourmet sandwiches and creative toasts to start the day right. Ham cachitos (small bread stuffed with ham), caprese avocado toast, and a croque monsieur with Black Forest ham and melted brie are some of the highlights, perfect to pair with a cup of cafe au lait or orange juice. For a perfect end of meal, order an apple or almond and chocolate croissant.

20475 Biscayne Boulevard Suite G7 & G8, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 974-4634
(305) 974-4634

Moises Bakery Miami Beach

This Venezuelan establishment offers all sorts of South American dishes, and its arepas, simple cornmeal cakes stuffed with a variety of savory items, are some of the best items on the menu. Favorites are the “Huevo Arepa,” made with two scrambled eggs, the “Queso de Mano”with white, soft cheese, and the “Aguacate, Tomate Y Queso,” a winning formula of avocado, tomato, and cheese. 

7310 Collins Ave, Miami, FL 33141
(305) 868-0548
(305) 868-0548

R House Wynwood

Breakfast like a champion on the ”Cuban Breakfast Croissant, a less conventional must-try breakfast item that comes as part of a family-style set menu served at this Wynwood restaurant on the weekends. The sandwich packs a hearty, satisfying meat-lover combo of mojo pork and serrano ham, complemented by Swiss cheese and scrambled egg.

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-0201
(305) 576-0201

KUSH

Kush’s Jack Cheese on a toasted honey whole wheat bun starts out as a humble breakfast sandwich, then it gets topped with avocado, tomato, Canadian bacon, arugula, and a fried egg for a perfectly decadent breakfast meal. Served a choice of side and served only during weekend brunch.

2003 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-4500
(305) 576-4500

Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

Get your egg or tuna salad fix with Pura Vida’s “Croissant Sandwich,” layered with sliced tomato and mixed greens. It all comes together between a plain, soft and flaky croissant.

1940 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Sagrado Cafe

Amongst Sagrado’s Brazilian breakfast sandwiches are the large-sized cheese bread, taken up a notch with a creamy filling of catupiry cheese. The tapiocas, crepes made of yucca starch, are also favorites and can be customized with protein, cheese, vegetables, and scrambled egg options. Sagrado’s juice bar offers combinations that are perfect for sipping on the restaurant’s lush outdoor terrace while listening to Brazilian music play in the background. 

900 Biscayne Blvd r102, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 671-7434
(786) 671-7434

Latin Cafe 2000 (Multiple locations)

Latin Cafe 2000’s locations in Brickell, Coral Gables, and Hialeah all serve the Miami-appropriate “Breakfast Frita” with layers of eggs, ham or bacon, American cheese, and potato sticks sandwiched between a soft Cuban roll and served with an order of fries.

875 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126
(305) 642-4700
(305) 642-4700

Carrot Express

Carrot Express features a “California Eggwich” filled with two folded eggs, mashed avocado, crumbled feta cheese, arugula, tomato, lime juice, and olive oil served on a toasted sesame bagel. On the weekends, guests at this restaurant order any breakfast or all-day breakfast item and receive the second item free. 

1111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 762-2607
(786) 762-2607

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar Coral Gables

Crema’s all-day breakfast menu features a delectable take on an “Open Face” sandwich, prepared here with brioche bread, ham, Swiss cheese, fried eggs, and bacon. Looking or something more substantial? Order the “Breakfast Sandwich,” a baguette packed with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese, juxtaposed with a slice of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. A dash of aioli is a great addition to both. Pair with a selection of pressed juices,blended smoothies, iced coffees, or a weekend option of bottomless mimosas. 

169 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 360-4026
(786) 360-4026

C'est Bon

 A day of shopping at the Shops at Merrick Park is made better at this cafe with a energizing quick breakfast bite like the “Egg Focaccia” made with three eggs, bacon, Manchego, tomato, and avocado, a baguette tostada, or the “Egg Croissanwich,” a combination of eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese, or tomatoes. A variety of crepes is also offered, along with green smoothies and skinny juices like the “Beet Goes On,” a blend of orange, carrot, beet, spinach, and lemon.

358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 445-5070
(305) 445-5070

Chug's Diner

This Bib-Gourmand Cuban diner in Coconut Grove offers a hearty “Breakfast Sandwich” for those looking for a mix of flavors and textures. Cuban bread is key to the dish, made with sunny side up egg, ham, American cheese, Duke’s mayo, and papitas, or opt for the “Avocado Sandwich,”which is also a standout offering the right ratio of sunny side up egg, green goddess dressing, Hass avocado, and Swiss cheese on white bread. 

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 353-2940
(786) 353-2940

