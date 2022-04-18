 clock menu more-arrow no yes
two beers on a table. Photo by Jose Hernandez-Uribe on Unsplash

The 9 Best Breweries in Jacksonville

The best breweries in Jacksonville are found all over the city. 

by Megan duBois
Photo by Jose Hernandez-Uribe on Unsplash

From the beaches to Orange Park, there are plenty of great breweries slinging pints of cold craft beer in Jacksonville, many of which have a top-notch food menu or partner with a local food truck. Here’s where to find the best.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Strings Sports Brewery

1850 N N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Visit Website

Strings Sports Brewery is a unique brewery in the heart of the Springfield historic district of Jacksonville. The family-friendly spot has plenty of games and food for kids to enjoy while adults kick back with a pint of cold beer. Each of the beers are named after an iconic sports reference like the Feel the Rhythm, Feel the Rhyme brew, a coconut porter based on the classic movie Cool Runnings. When Trevor Lawrence was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the first-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the brewery even made a Hazy IPA with the quarterback’s jersey number as the beer name, One Six.

2. Intuition Ale Works

929 E Bay St
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Visit Website

Near TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is longstanding brewery Ale Works. It offers more than a dozen different beers at a time in its taproom from amber ales and sours to IPAs and stouts, but its real stars are its seasonal IPAs and sours. One sour that’s not to be missed is the cherry-lime sour, which takes most people back to their childhood drinking cherry limeade. 

3. Bold City Brewery

2670 Rosselle St #7
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Visit Website

Bold City Brewery is one of the cornerstone breweries in Jacksonville that’s best known for its core beers, which includes a drinkable light ale called Duval Light and a hoppy IPA called Mad Manatee. It boasts two taprooms where locals and visitors can sample beer while dining on bar snacks or larger plates. Thursday nights feature BOGO beers are paired with $8 burgers, while every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. breakfast bowls and burgers are served as part of the brewery’s weekly brunch. 

4. Aardwolf Brewing Company

1461 Hendricks Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Visit Website

Housed inside a former ice plant from the 1920s in the San Marco neighborhood, Aardwolf Brewing Company is best known for its rotating beer on tap, most of which have clever names that tie back to the history or current culture of the city. The Southbank IPA is named after the area of town the brewery is located and has a light taste that goes well with food. True Jacksonville Jaguars fans will also want to make their way to the brewery for a glass of Jag-Water, a blue raspberry flavored hard seltzer that’s bright teal to match the team’s colors. 

5. Tepeyolot Cerveceria

2130 Kings Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Visit Website

One of the newest breweries in Jacksonville is Tepeyolot Cerveceria, where Mexican-style beers and dishes are on the menu. The house Kolsch is the Patio Pounder, which is malty and crisp, while the Pulque Americano is a hazy IPA made with blue agave nectar. The latter of the two beers is juicy and sweet, making it a good one to pair with some of the brewery’s street tacos. 

6. Engine 15 Brewing Co.

1500 Beach Blvd #217
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Visit Website

This Jacksonville Beach brewery is the perfect spot to visit before or after hitting the surf and sand. Engine 15 Brewing Co. features refreshing brews including a seasonal citrusy lemon shandy, and a thirst-quenching lager that’s available year-round. Besides beer, the brewpub is a favorite for its food menu built to highlight and pair perfectly with beer with dishes like Cuban sandwiches, piled high Frito pie, and a smoked tomato BLT.

7. Bottlenose Brewing

9700 Deer Lake Ct #1
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Visit Website

With more than 50 different beers on tap, Bottlenose Brewing is the spot to be in Jacksonville for beer connoisseurs. Bottlenose is known for using local ingredients in its own brews, like the Where’s the Donuts pastry stout made with Social Grounds coffee. For a more traditional light beer consider the Golden Ale that’s brewed simply with water, hops, and malt, or opt for one of the guest taps that features other breweries both locally and nationwide. 

8. Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Visit Website

This casual brewery is one of the only spots in town where visitors can arrive by boat via a private dock entrance. Of all of the beers on tap the Left Leg lager is always a big hit with those looking for something light, while the Blood Drive IPA is a fruit-forward beer with plenty of body to stand up to the food that’s served alongside the beer. Wicked Barley Brewing Company is also known for its weekend parties like a Hawaiian-style luau, weekend fish fry, or 4th of July block party. 

9. Pinglehead Brewing Company

12 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Visit Website

Pinglehead Brewing Company is a unique operation since it also operates a pizza joint, Brewer’s Pizza, all inside of the building. And let’s be honest here, nothing goes better with pizza than a cold beer. Pinglehead Brewing Company is known in Jacksonville for its flagship Pinglehead Red, which has notes of caramel and floral hops. Every once in a while the brewmaster will create something new or add in an old favorite tap so be on the lookout for brews like the Pinglejuice Blood Orange, which is an IPA with bright natural blood orange flavors.  

Related Maps