The 11 Best Brunch Spots in Broward County

From bottomless to breakfast pizza, these are the musts.

by Jesse Scott
by Jesse Scott

With sun, sand, palm-draped main drags, and miles upon miles of canals to gawk at, Fort Lauderdale is primed for an hours-long boozy brunch. Stroll along Fort Lauderdale Beach or Las Olas Boulevard on a weekend, and the sidewalk signage makes this much clear: The Venice of America is a total brunch utopia.

But, beyond the flashy all-you-can-drinks, there are plenty of unexpected wild cards in Broward County, too. They’re tucked in unassuming strip malls, out in the ‘burbs, and, yes, even overlooking an airport runway. These are the 11 best destinations in Broward County for your next brunch gathering.

The Modern Rose (Multiple locations)

Broward has two Modern Rose locations – one in the Gateway Plaza in Fort Lauderdale and one in Deerfield Beach’s Cove Shopping Center. The Deerfield spot is the newer of the two, arriving in May 2023. Brunch staples include an array of avocado toasts, salads, and plenty of options for the keto and vegan crowds.

331 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 405-8448

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Multiple locations)

The original Tap 42 opened in downtown Fort Lauderdale in 2011 and has since expanded from Broward to Davie and Coral Springs. The Coral Springs spot is thriving thanks in part to its weekend bottomless brunch, anchored by free-flowing booze for a four-hour span and bites like a truffle street corn avocado toast and tres leches French toast.

3111 N University Dr Suite 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065
(954) 688-6944

Jet Runway Cafe

Yes, there’s a restaurant at Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, and yes, non-jetsetters can go anytime and watch the planes swirl by. It’s open daily for breakfast and lunch, with a “brunch favorites” menu boasting a crab cake hash, chicken, and waffle, and towering totchos topped with bacon and sausage.

5540 NW 21st Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
(954) 958-9900

Dune

Perhaps the best brunch view in Broward County, Dune has an open-air patio from the ocean’s edge. Equally as appetizing as the vistas are its brunch selections, spanning the simple (e.g., lemon blue crab on a croissant with poached eggs) to the intricate, like an egg-loaded shakshuka accompanied by a chorizo ravioli.

2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
(754) 900-4059

Foxy Brown

Once tucked in a tiny building smack-dab on Broward Boulevard, Foxy Brown has moved to a comparatively mega location on Federal Highway in recent years. And its brunch remains top-notch. Favorites – served on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — include a banana bread grilled cheese with a gooey Nutella/ricotta filling and its biscuits and gravy with a Tasso ham twist. 

476 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 200-4236

Santiago's Bodega Fort Lauderdale

All-you-can-drink AND eat alert. For $47.95 every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this downtown Fort Lauderdale spot offers unlimited sangria and mimosas. Included are nearly 20 tapas-style dishes delivered whenever you order ‘em, including prime rib, peel-and-eat shrimp, and a croissant French toast topped with an apricot pecan cream cheese. Come hungry, and it’s a bargain like few others.

445 NE 4th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 999-5488

Big City Tavern

From Big Time Restaurant Group – which notably also operates Louie Bossi’s and Rocco’s Tacos on Las Olas Boulevard – Big City Tavern has one of the best bottomless mimosa rotations in the area. For $19, there will never be an empty glass, as for food, its breakfast pizza is massive, piled with sunny-side-up eggs, hollandaise sauce, and applewood bacon.

609 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 727-0307

Timpano Las Olas

Baked lemon ricotta cakes, shrimp and grits with cheesy polenta, and fettucine swirled in parmesan anchor the Timpano weekend brunch menu. On the booze front at this Las Olas hotspot, there’s a mimosa bottle service with fun juice pairings like blood orange or a strawberry-mango combo.

450 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 462-9119

The Wreck Bar

At the B Ocean Resort on Fort Lauderdale Beach, you can watch underwater mermaid shows throughout the week at its Wreck Bar. Its Mermaids & Mimosa Brunch on weekends is family-friendly, and bottomless mimosas are available for adults. Just make sure to buy a ticket ahead of time.

1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 564-1000

YOT Bar & Kitchen

Sister restaurant to prickly pear margarita icon Canyon, this waterfront treasure has cinnamon buns, a blackened mahi sandwich, and a crispy chicken and waffles come brunch time. Live music makes the unlimited rosé, bloody marys, and mimosas that much sweeter.

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 953-9000

Fat Stork Restaurant

This small strip mall joint packs big-time flavor when it comes to brunchtime. An “OUR HAPPY PLACE” sign dons one of its walls, and with bacon-wrapped dates, huevos rancheros, and a house BLT loaded with grilled chicken and chipotle aioli, the sign does not lie.

8270 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33328
(754) 200-8976

