The 11 Best Brunch Spots in Broward County

With sun, sand, palm-draped main drags, and miles upon miles of canals to gawk at, Fort Lauderdale is primed for an hours-long boozy brunch. Stroll along Fort Lauderdale Beach or Las Olas Boulevard on a weekend, and the sidewalk signage makes this much clear: The Venice of America is a total brunch utopia.

But, beyond the flashy all-you-can-drinks, there are plenty of unexpected wild cards in Broward County, too. They’re tucked in unassuming strip malls, out in the ‘burbs, and, yes, even overlooking an airport runway. These are the 11 best destinations in Broward County for your next brunch gathering.