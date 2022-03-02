 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a variety of food on a pink table Photo by Colin Michel on Unsplash

11 Best Brunch Spots in Jacksonville

Decadent brunches can be found all over the city.

by Megan duBois
Photo by Colin Michel on Unsplash

Having brunch out with friends and family, whether boozy or not, is a highlight of most people’s weekends. Tables at restaurants are often loaded down with plates of sweet waffles, piled high burgers, and the occasional avocado toast with unique toppings. And don’t forget about the juices and bottles of champagne that are replenished throughout the meal.

In Jacksonville, there are plenty of places doing brunch, but only a few are truly spectacular and worth the time to wake up early on a Saturday or Sunday to get to. These are the 11 best brunch spots in the Bold City.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Congaree and Penn

11830 Old Kings Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 527-1945
Congaree and Penn is part restaurant and part working farm that serves brunch every Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Expect plenty of dishes created with farm grown produce alongside ciders also made with farm fruit. The brunch menu rotates frequently some dishes diners may find include deviled eggs with smoked trout roe, smoked fish dip, and a perfectly executed banana bread French toast topped with a brown sugar caramel sauce, walnut and oat crumble, and candied orange peel. After brunch, take a walk around the farm to see some of the animals that call the area home. 

2. The District

2026 Walnut St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 955-1861
For those looking for a booze-filled brunch look no farther than The District in Springfield. The eclectic restaurant has a large private back patio that’s perfect for soaking up the sun while drinking bottomless mimosas or a rose or sangria tower. Ordering a few shared boards filled with bites like charcuterie, Caprese salad, or even a vegan option is what most people do on a lazy weekend morning here. For something more filling there is a decent-sized list of entrees including a breakfast jambalaya topped with poached eggs, a daily quiche, and shrimp and smoked gouda grits. 

3. Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

1602 Walnut St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 330-0576
Silkies Chicken and Champagne Bar is known for its perfectly cooked fried chicken and uniquely flavored biscuits. Brunch is served on Saturdays only with specials like biscuits and gravy that starts with two jalapeno cheddar biscuits, chicken andouille sausage, mushroom gravy, and is topped off with two fried eggs. For something sweeter consider the plentiful chicken and waffle dishes with fun combinations like churro waffles with Spanish hot chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow, and maple syrup. 

4. River & Post

1000 Riverside Ave Suite 100
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 575-2366
Every weekend from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. River and Post serves brunch with one of the latest brunch times in the city. The food menu is filled with sweet and savory options like bread pudding French toast that’s finished with candied almonds and vanilla syrup, huevos rancheros, and Cuban-inspired eggs benedict with mustard hollandaise and pickle relish on top. Plus, the restaurant offers $3 mimosas, a wide range of cocktails, and plenty of local beers. 

5. Taverna

1986 San Marco Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 398-3005
This San Marco landmark for more than a decade has a small but mighty brunch menu with dishes like lemon-ricotta pancakes and poached eggs with Serrano ham and truffles. Assorted pastries, which are served with house-made jam and honey-butter are a nice addition for the table to share. The small restaurant does encourage all guests to make reservations since seating is fairly limited. 

6. Restaurant Orsay

3630 Park St
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 381-0909
Restaurant Orsay has been a Jacksonville staple for years and is a perpetual favorite for brunch. Each weekend the restaurant serves brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a solid variety of dishes such as a decadent lobster and truffle omelet and steak frites. When it’s time for a drink there are plenty of options including a nitro cold brew from local coffee roaster Bold Bean. 

7. Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar

3551 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 387-0700
Brunch at this Avondale hotspot is a hard ticket to get with tables and reservations filling up way in advance. The lovely front patio and spacious back courtyard are nice locations to drink $1.50 mimosas and dine on Benedict flights, which include one traditional, one fried green tomato, and one crab Benedict. For a truly over-the-top brunch consider the Bluefish breakfast, which comes with a French toast battered fried waffle, three eggs, bacon, and potatoes. No one is going hungry after this meal. 

8. Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 387-2060
One of the earliest start times for brunch is at Biscotti’s in the Avondale neighborhood, beginning at 8 a.m. and running through 3 p.m. on the weekends. Highlights of the bistro-style menu include the blueberry and pecan waffle or the creme brulee French toast that is topped with an orange honey mascarpone cream and maple syrup. The restaurant does fill up fast on weekends, especially for outdoor seating, so get there early to avoid a wait. 

9. Jax Beach Brunch Haus

610 3rd St S
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 945-4287
Easily the go-to spot for brunch in Jacksonville Beach, diners can get everything from standard American breakfast plates with eggs and bacon to crepes filled with ricotta and berry compote, to a fully customizable breakfast bowl or taco platter. Most weekends the owner of the restaurant can be seen walking around singing opera to groups of tables, so consider this breakfast with a show. 

10. Ida Claire

10209 Rivercoast Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(904) 326-1900
Ida Claire offers plenty of Southern hospitality, biscuits, and cocktails to go around. The eclectic restaurant is known for its sharable sticky toffee buns and crawfish and corn beignets. When it’s time for entrees the Nashville hot chicken is always a win and it's served with a creamy pimento cheese that gets slightly melted under the chicken. For a change in the traditional brunch drink consider ordering a man mosa, which combines bourbon, honey, lemon, orange, and wheat beer into a light and refreshing drink that will please almost everyone at the table. 

11. Valley Smoke Restaurant

11 S Roscoe Blvd
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-3235
Every weekend from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Valley Smoke Restaurant serves some of the best barbecue brunch plates in town. Dishes like the brisket hash and eggs and Johnny cakes are loaded with house-smoked barbecue, which diners can smell from the parking lot. There are plenty of other non-barbecue laden dishes like the fried chicken and waffles or the biscuits and gravy that are topped with two eggs. No matter what’s ordered, everyone will likely be swapping plates around to try a bit of everything. 

Related Maps