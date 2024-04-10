In Palm Beach County, the burger scene is sizzling, with various options catering to every palate and craving. From gourmet selections featuring prime cuts and exotic toppings to classic roadside stands delivering the old-school Florida flavors, Palm Beach has a burger for all, and here is where to find the 15 best.Read More
The 15 Best Places to Grab a Burger in Palm Beach County
From high-end restaurants to waterfront dive bars and everywhere in between.
CG Burgers
Named after owner Carmine Giardini, CG’s is part of locally owned Carmine’s restaurants and gourmet market. Located in a space alongside Military Trail, across from Abacoa, CG’s is a counter-service restaurant that serves up some of the best burgers in Palm Beach County. Any burger can be ordered as a single or double. Build your own burger or choose from a specialty burger like the Farmhouse Burger that’s served with bleu cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and an onion ring. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
The Cooper
Executive chef Philip Lewis offers an eclectic and diverse menu at this popular Palm Beach Gardens restaurant. Amid Korean, Greek, and Middle Eastern choices, the Cooper Burger is served with aged Vermont cheese on challah bread. Enjoy the burger with a beer from a local brewery while sitting out on its large patio area.
Honeybelle
For those craving chef Lindsay Autry’s Southern-inspired dishes, head to Honeybelle, a stylish contemporary restaurant in the PGA National Resort. The Honeybelle burger is made of two patties with melted white cheddar cheese on a potato bun, but good luck resisting ordering Autry’s famous fried chicken while you’re there.
Brass Ring Pub
With two other locations in Palm Beach County, in Royal Palm and Jupiter, Brass Ring Pub in North Palm is a local favorite. Hide out from the heat while enjoying a half-pound burger with a cold beer (it’s promised to be cold!), and if feeling energetic, play a game or two of pool.
The Honor Bar
Sleek interiors and a dress code to match mean that the Honor Bar in Palm Beach isn’t your typical burger joint. Slip into a booth and discuss your latest trip to Casa de Campo or how to avoid taxes on your personal jet while dining on the Honor Burger, freshly ground chuck topped with white cheddar cheese and spicy slaw on the side.
Grease Burger Beer and Whiskey Bar
Some may question the wisdom of using the word “grease” in the name of a restaurant, but the rest of the name isn’t so misleading. Grease Burger Bar is all about the burger. More past the basic burgers and order the Ron Burgundy, made with mushroom Burgundy reduction, or the This Pretzel Bun is Making Me Thirsty with a pretzel bun, jalapenos, mustard, and beer cheese sauce. The restaurant, located in the heart of the Clematis dining district, is easy to drop in for a burger and watch a college ball game.
Sassafras
Sassafras, part of Rodney Mayo’s Subculture restaurant group, highlights Southern-inspired dishes in an eclectic dining space just off Clematis in downtown West Palm Beach. Go for a seat at the bar overlooking the open kitchen to watch your double cheeseburger cooked to perfection under executive chef John “JT” Thomas.
Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen
Grab a burger at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm for a hyper-local farm-to-table burger. Using beef and pork from its ranch in nearby Okeechobee, Florida, the Rancher’s Reserve Burger, priced slightly higher than your typical burger, is made with beef from Japanese Akaushi cows and topped with pork belly, cowboy tallow, onion marmalade, and cheddar on a brioche bun.
Buccan
Chef Clay Conley, a six-time-nominated James Beard semifinalist and one of the owners of Buccan in Palm Beach, turns simple American classics like burgers and hot dogs into fine dining masterpieces. Don’t forget to order the famous chocolate chip cookie for dessert.
Piccolo Mondo
It may only be takeaway and open only for lunch and not open on Sundays — but the challenges will only make you love this burger more. Call ahead, grab your burger and a Coke, and eat in the Via Mizner courtyard, a nearby public garden, or along the Intracoastal. With your burger comes a pickle and fries. What more do you need?
Isla & Co
Isla & Co, in the trendy warehouse district of West Palm, has a couple of burgers from which to choose. The only difference between the OG burger and the Cheeseburger is the addition of bacon to the OG. Both come with a double helping of cheese, which no one is complaining about.
Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill
You know you’re a South Floridian when you have at least one big green plastic cup from Flanigan’s in your kitchen cabinet. Each location of Flanigan’s feels like the original, and South Floridians prefer their “local” one above all others. As good as this burger is, the curly fries are part of the fun not to be missed. Pair it with Flanigan’s signature pale ale created in collaboration with Pompano brewery, 26 Degrees Brewing Company.
Dixie Grill & Brewery
Dixie Grill is the kind of place where your friends may judge you a little bit if you dare say you want a salad. Florida kitsch lines the walls of this grill and bar on Dixie Highway, south of Southern Boulevard in West Palm. There are plenty of burger options, including the Fire Burger, a half-pound beef patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, black bean, and corn salsa with Chipotle aioli and fried jalapenos. On tap is Dixie Grill’s own beer and a wide selection of craft beers and ciders.
The Butcher and The Bar
There’s little doubt that the Butcher and The Bar, a full-service butcher shop as well as a restaurant, is having a moment of fame. A visit from Guy Fieri and his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives team tends to do that. Try the 5-ounce Florida beef burger with the addition of the pimento cheese, and maybe just go for it and make it a double. Other tempting house-made items on the menu are hot dogs (served only at lunch), sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, and even condiments.
Driftwood
Driftwood, located on US 1, just south of Woolbright in Boynton, is owned by husband and wife duo chef Jimmy Everett and Ilia Gonzalez. Enjoy the Driftwood Burger topped with a house-made bun and sides like truffle fries or even the cheddar grits.
