 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

38 Essential Restaurants in Miami, Spring 2024

The 15 Best Midtown and Edgewater Restaurants

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, April 2024

More in Miami See more maps
This is a close-up of a cheeseburger being held in someone’s hands. Nothing else is in focus in the picture.
A Perfectly Loaded Cheeseburger at CG Burgers in Jupiter, Florida
Trystan Yorrick / CG Burgers

The 15 Best Places to Grab a Burger in Palm Beach County

From high-end restaurants to waterfront dive bars and everywhere in between.

by J. Miller
View as Map
A Perfectly Loaded Cheeseburger at CG Burgers in Jupiter, Florida
| Trystan Yorrick / CG Burgers
by J. Miller

In Palm Beach County, the burger scene is sizzling, with various options catering to every palate and craving. From gourmet selections featuring prime cuts and exotic toppings to classic roadside stands delivering the old-school Florida flavors, Palm Beach has a burger for all, and here is where to find the 15 best.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

CG Burgers

Copy Link

Named after owner Carmine Giardini, CG’s is part of locally owned Carmine’s restaurants and gourmet market.  Located in a space alongside Military Trail, across from Abacoa, CG’s is a counter-service restaurant that serves up some of the best burgers in Palm Beach County. Any burger can be ordered as a single or double. Build your own burger or choose from a specialty burger like the Farmhouse Burger that’s served with bleu cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and an onion ring. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

4575 Military Trail, #102, Jupiter, Florida 33458
(561) 340-3940
(561) 340-3940
This is a picture of a double cheeseburger with a side on perfectly shaped onion rings. In the background someone is holding a pint glass full of beer.
Double Cheeseburger and Onion Rings at CG Burgers in Jupiter, Florida
Trystan Yorrick / CG Burgers

The Cooper

Copy Link

Executive chef Philip Lewis offers an eclectic and diverse menu at this popular Palm Beach Gardens restaurant. Amid Korean, Greek, and Middle Eastern choices, the Cooper Burger is served with aged Vermont cheese on challah bread. Enjoy the burger with a beer from a local brewery while sitting out on its large patio area.

4610 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 622-0032
(561) 622-0032

Honeybelle

Copy Link

For those craving chef Lindsay Autry’s Southern-inspired dishes, head to Honeybelle, a stylish contemporary restaurant in the PGA National Resort. The Honeybelle burger is made of two patties with melted white cheddar cheese on a potato bun, but good luck resisting ordering Autry’s famous fried chicken while you’re there.

400 Avenue of Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 627-7015
(561) 627-7015
This is a close-up picture of a cheeseburger with melted cheddar cheese dripping down the burger patty. There are French fries on the side of the burger. The rest of the picture is out of focus.
Cheeseburger at Honeybelle in the PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
PGA National Resort

Brass Ring Pub

Copy Link

With two other locations in Palm Beach County, in Royal Palm and Jupiter, Brass Ring Pub in North Palm is a local favorite. Hide out from the heat while enjoying a half-pound burger with a cold beer (it’s promised to be cold!), and if feeling energetic, play a game or two of pool.

200 US Highway 1 (Northlake Boulevard), North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-4748
(561) 848-4748

The Honor Bar

Copy Link

Sleek interiors and a dress code to match mean that the Honor Bar in Palm Beach isn’t your typical burger joint. Slip into a booth and discuss your latest trip to Casa de Campo or how to avoid taxes on your personal jet while dining on the Honor Burger, freshly ground chuck topped with white cheddar cheese and spicy slaw on the side.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 209-2799
(561) 209-2799
This is a picture of a dining booth at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach. The booth is black, shiny leather and the small round table is made in dark wood. On the wall is a large print that is mostly just white background.
The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Florida
Kate Martin / The Honor Bar

Grease Burger Beer and Whiskey Bar

Copy Link

Some may question the wisdom of using the word “grease” in the name of a restaurant, but the rest of the name isn’t so misleading. Grease Burger Bar is all about the burger. More past the basic burgers and order the Ron Burgundy, made with mushroom Burgundy reduction, or the This Pretzel Bun is Making Me Thirsty with a pretzel bun, jalapenos, mustard, and beer cheese sauce. The restaurant, located in the heart of the Clematis dining district, is easy to drop in for a burger and watch a college ball game.

213 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 651-1075
(561) 651-1075

Sassafras

Copy Link

Sassafras, part of Rodney Mayo’s Subculture restaurant group, highlights Southern-inspired dishes in an eclectic dining space just off Clematis in downtown West Palm Beach. Go for a seat at the bar overlooking the open kitchen to watch your double cheeseburger cooked to perfection under executive chef John “JT” Thomas.

S Narcissus Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 323-7007
(561) 323-7007
This is a picture of someone holding a cheeseburger right in front of the camera. In the background, out of focus is the person holding the burger with a mask on.
The Double Smash Burger at Sassafras in Downtown West Palm Beach
Samuel Thornhill / Sassafras

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen

Copy Link

Grab a burger at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm for a hyper-local farm-to-table burger. Using beef and pork from its ranch in nearby Okeechobee, Florida, the Rancher’s Reserve Burger, priced slightly higher than your typical burger, is made with beef from Japanese Akaushi cows and topped with pork belly, cowboy tallow, onion marmalade, and cheddar on a brioche bun.

501 Fern St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 629-4006
(561) 629-4006

Buccan

Copy Link

Chef Clay Conley, a six-time-nominated James Beard semifinalist and one of the owners of Buccan in Palm Beach, turns simple American classics like burgers and hot dogs into fine dining masterpieces. Don’t forget to order the famous chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

350 S County Rd (Australian Avenue), Palm Beach, FL 33480
5618333450
5618333450
This is a close-up of a cheeseburger with two slices of red onion and a slice of tomato. There are French fries in the background.
Prime Beef Burger at Buccan in Palm Beach
In House Creative / Buccan

Piccolo Mondo

Copy Link

It may only be takeaway and open only for lunch and not open on Sundays — but the challenges will only make you love this burger more. Call ahead, grab your burger and a Coke, and eat in the Via Mizner courtyard, a nearby public garden, or along the Intracoastal. With your burger comes a pickle and fries. What more do you need?

87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-9599
(561) 655-9599
This is a picture of a man holding a cheeseburger. The cheeseburger is in the foreground being held in front of the camera. There are fries on the blue plate below the burger. In the background is a blue plaid shirt of the man holding the burger.
Cheeseburger in Palm Beach from Piccolo Mondo
J. Miller

Isla & Co

Copy Link

Isla & Co, in the trendy warehouse district of West Palm, has a couple of burgers from which to choose. The only difference between the OG burger and the Cheeseburger is the addition of bacon to the OG. Both come with a double helping of cheese, which no one is complaining about.

1401 Clare Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
(561) 508-4992
(561) 508-4992
This is a picture of a cheeseburger with French fries. There’s so much cheese on the burger that you can’t see the burger patty. In the background is a white tile wall and silverware on a white napkin.
Cheese-y Burger at Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach
Alexandro Loayza / Isla & Co.

Also featured in:

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

Copy Link

You know you’re a South Floridian when you have at least one big green plastic cup from Flanigan’s in your kitchen cabinet. Each location of Flanigan’s feels like the original, and South Floridians prefer their “local” one above all others. As good as this burger is, the curly fries are part of the fun not to be missed. Pair it with Flanigan’s signature pale ale created in collaboration with Pompano brewery, 26 Degrees Brewing Company.

330 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 659-3129
(561) 659-3129
This is a close-up picture of a cheeseburger and curly French fries in front of a picture of the ocean in the background.
Cheeseburger and Curly Fries at Flanigan’s in West Palm Beach
Flanigan’s

Dixie Grill & Brewery

Copy Link

Dixie Grill is the kind of place where your friends may judge you a little bit if you dare say you want a salad. Florida kitsch lines the walls of this grill and bar on Dixie Highway, south of Southern Boulevard in West Palm. There are plenty of burger options, including the Fire Burger, a half-pound beef patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, black bean, and corn salsa with Chipotle aioli and fried jalapenos. On tap is Dixie Grill’s own beer and a wide selection of craft beers and ciders.

5101 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 586-3189
(561) 586-3189

The Butcher and The Bar

Copy Link

There’s little doubt that the Butcher and The Bar, a full-service butcher shop as well as a restaurant, is having a moment of fame. A visit from Guy Fieri and his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives team tends to do that. Try the 5-ounce Florida beef burger with the addition of the pimento cheese, and maybe just go for it and make it a double. Other tempting house-made items on the menu are hot dogs (served only at lunch), sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, and even condiments.

510 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 903-7630
(561) 903-7630
This is a picture of a cheeseburger on a white plate. On the burger is a slice of tomato and a piece of lettuce.
The Butcher Burger, a 5-ounce house-ground Florida beef burger at The Butcher and The Bar in Boynton Beach, Florida
Michael Boy / The Butcher and The Bar

Driftwood

Copy Link

Driftwood, located on US 1, just south of Woolbright in Boynton, is owned by husband and wife duo chef Jimmy Everett and Ilia Gonzalez. Enjoy the Driftwood Burger topped with a house-made bun and sides like truffle fries or even the cheddar grits.

2005 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 733-4782
(561) 733-4782
This is a picture of a burger with fries on the plate. There are a set of hands in the foreground touching the fries.
Burger and Fries at Driftwood in Boynton Beach
Piper Jones / Driftwood

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

CG Burgers

4575 Military Trail, #102, Jupiter, Florida 33458

Named after owner Carmine Giardini, CG’s is part of locally owned Carmine’s restaurants and gourmet market.  Located in a space alongside Military Trail, across from Abacoa, CG’s is a counter-service restaurant that serves up some of the best burgers in Palm Beach County. Any burger can be ordered as a single or double. Build your own burger or choose from a specialty burger like the Farmhouse Burger that’s served with bleu cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and an onion ring. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

4575 Military Trail, #102, Jupiter, Florida 33458
(561) 340-3940
(561) 340-3940
This is a picture of a double cheeseburger with a side on perfectly shaped onion rings. In the background someone is holding a pint glass full of beer.
Double Cheeseburger and Onion Rings at CG Burgers in Jupiter, Florida
Trystan Yorrick / CG Burgers

The Cooper

4610 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Executive chef Philip Lewis offers an eclectic and diverse menu at this popular Palm Beach Gardens restaurant. Amid Korean, Greek, and Middle Eastern choices, the Cooper Burger is served with aged Vermont cheese on challah bread. Enjoy the burger with a beer from a local brewery while sitting out on its large patio area.

4610 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 622-0032
(561) 622-0032

Honeybelle

400 Avenue of Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

For those craving chef Lindsay Autry’s Southern-inspired dishes, head to Honeybelle, a stylish contemporary restaurant in the PGA National Resort. The Honeybelle burger is made of two patties with melted white cheddar cheese on a potato bun, but good luck resisting ordering Autry’s famous fried chicken while you’re there.

400 Avenue of Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 627-7015
(561) 627-7015
This is a close-up picture of a cheeseburger with melted cheddar cheese dripping down the burger patty. There are French fries on the side of the burger. The rest of the picture is out of focus.
Cheeseburger at Honeybelle in the PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
PGA National Resort

Brass Ring Pub

200 US Highway 1 (Northlake Boulevard), North Palm Beach, FL 33408

With two other locations in Palm Beach County, in Royal Palm and Jupiter, Brass Ring Pub in North Palm is a local favorite. Hide out from the heat while enjoying a half-pound burger with a cold beer (it’s promised to be cold!), and if feeling energetic, play a game or two of pool.

200 US Highway 1 (Northlake Boulevard), North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-4748
(561) 848-4748

The Honor Bar

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Sleek interiors and a dress code to match mean that the Honor Bar in Palm Beach isn’t your typical burger joint. Slip into a booth and discuss your latest trip to Casa de Campo or how to avoid taxes on your personal jet while dining on the Honor Burger, freshly ground chuck topped with white cheddar cheese and spicy slaw on the side.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 209-2799
(561) 209-2799
This is a picture of a dining booth at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach. The booth is black, shiny leather and the small round table is made in dark wood. On the wall is a large print that is mostly just white background.
The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Florida
Kate Martin / The Honor Bar

Grease Burger Beer and Whiskey Bar

213 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Some may question the wisdom of using the word “grease” in the name of a restaurant, but the rest of the name isn’t so misleading. Grease Burger Bar is all about the burger. More past the basic burgers and order the Ron Burgundy, made with mushroom Burgundy reduction, or the This Pretzel Bun is Making Me Thirsty with a pretzel bun, jalapenos, mustard, and beer cheese sauce. The restaurant, located in the heart of the Clematis dining district, is easy to drop in for a burger and watch a college ball game.

213 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 651-1075
(561) 651-1075

Sassafras

S Narcissus Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Sassafras, part of Rodney Mayo’s Subculture restaurant group, highlights Southern-inspired dishes in an eclectic dining space just off Clematis in downtown West Palm Beach. Go for a seat at the bar overlooking the open kitchen to watch your double cheeseburger cooked to perfection under executive chef John “JT” Thomas.

S Narcissus Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 323-7007
(561) 323-7007
This is a picture of someone holding a cheeseburger right in front of the camera. In the background, out of focus is the person holding the burger with a mask on.
The Double Smash Burger at Sassafras in Downtown West Palm Beach
Samuel Thornhill / Sassafras

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen

501 Fern St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Grab a burger at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm for a hyper-local farm-to-table burger. Using beef and pork from its ranch in nearby Okeechobee, Florida, the Rancher’s Reserve Burger, priced slightly higher than your typical burger, is made with beef from Japanese Akaushi cows and topped with pork belly, cowboy tallow, onion marmalade, and cheddar on a brioche bun.

501 Fern St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 629-4006
(561) 629-4006

Buccan

350 S County Rd (Australian Avenue), Palm Beach, FL 33480

Chef Clay Conley, a six-time-nominated James Beard semifinalist and one of the owners of Buccan in Palm Beach, turns simple American classics like burgers and hot dogs into fine dining masterpieces. Don’t forget to order the famous chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

350 S County Rd (Australian Avenue), Palm Beach, FL 33480
5618333450
5618333450
This is a close-up of a cheeseburger with two slices of red onion and a slice of tomato. There are French fries in the background.
Prime Beef Burger at Buccan in Palm Beach
In House Creative / Buccan

Piccolo Mondo

87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480

It may only be takeaway and open only for lunch and not open on Sundays — but the challenges will only make you love this burger more. Call ahead, grab your burger and a Coke, and eat in the Via Mizner courtyard, a nearby public garden, or along the Intracoastal. With your burger comes a pickle and fries. What more do you need?

87 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-9599
(561) 655-9599
This is a picture of a man holding a cheeseburger. The cheeseburger is in the foreground being held in front of the camera. There are fries on the blue plate below the burger. In the background is a blue plaid shirt of the man holding the burger.
Cheeseburger in Palm Beach from Piccolo Mondo
J. Miller

Isla & Co

1401 Clare Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401

Isla & Co, in the trendy warehouse district of West Palm, has a couple of burgers from which to choose. The only difference between the OG burger and the Cheeseburger is the addition of bacon to the OG. Both come with a double helping of cheese, which no one is complaining about.

1401 Clare Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
(561) 508-4992
(561) 508-4992
This is a picture of a cheeseburger with French fries. There’s so much cheese on the burger that you can’t see the burger patty. In the background is a white tile wall and silverware on a white napkin.
Cheese-y Burger at Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach
Alexandro Loayza / Isla & Co.

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

330 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

You know you’re a South Floridian when you have at least one big green plastic cup from Flanigan’s in your kitchen cabinet. Each location of Flanigan’s feels like the original, and South Floridians prefer their “local” one above all others. As good as this burger is, the curly fries are part of the fun not to be missed. Pair it with Flanigan’s signature pale ale created in collaboration with Pompano brewery, 26 Degrees Brewing Company.

330 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 659-3129
(561) 659-3129
This is a close-up picture of a cheeseburger and curly French fries in front of a picture of the ocean in the background.
Cheeseburger and Curly Fries at Flanigan’s in West Palm Beach
Flanigan’s

Dixie Grill & Brewery

5101 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Dixie Grill is the kind of place where your friends may judge you a little bit if you dare say you want a salad. Florida kitsch lines the walls of this grill and bar on Dixie Highway, south of Southern Boulevard in West Palm. There are plenty of burger options, including the Fire Burger, a half-pound beef patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, black bean, and corn salsa with Chipotle aioli and fried jalapenos. On tap is Dixie Grill’s own beer and a wide selection of craft beers and ciders.

5101 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 586-3189
(561) 586-3189

The Butcher and The Bar

510 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

There’s little doubt that the Butcher and The Bar, a full-service butcher shop as well as a restaurant, is having a moment of fame. A visit from Guy Fieri and his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives team tends to do that. Try the 5-ounce Florida beef burger with the addition of the pimento cheese, and maybe just go for it and make it a double. Other tempting house-made items on the menu are hot dogs (served only at lunch), sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, and even condiments.

510 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 903-7630
(561) 903-7630
This is a picture of a cheeseburger on a white plate. On the burger is a slice of tomato and a piece of lettuce.
The Butcher Burger, a 5-ounce house-ground Florida beef burger at The Butcher and The Bar in Boynton Beach, Florida
Michael Boy / The Butcher and The Bar

Driftwood

2005 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Driftwood, located on US 1, just south of Woolbright in Boynton, is owned by husband and wife duo chef Jimmy Everett and Ilia Gonzalez. Enjoy the Driftwood Burger topped with a house-made bun and sides like truffle fries or even the cheddar grits.

2005 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 733-4782
(561) 733-4782
This is a picture of a burger with fries on the plate. There are a set of hands in the foreground touching the fries.
Burger and Fries at Driftwood in Boynton Beach
Piper Jones / Driftwood

Related Maps