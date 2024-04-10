The 15 Best Places to Grab a Burger in Palm Beach County

There’s little doubt that the Butcher and The Bar, a full-service butcher shop as well as a restaurant, is having a moment of fame. A visit from Guy Fieri and his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives team tends to do that. Try the 5-ounce Florida beef burger with the addition of the pimento cheese, and maybe just go for it and make it a double. Other tempting house-made items on the menu are hot dogs (served only at lunch), sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, and even condiments.