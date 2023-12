Share All sharing options for: The 10 Best Burger Havens in Broward County

As it turns out, in Broward County, there is so much more that goes between a hamburger bun than a simple patty. Depending on the spot, it can include pastrami, candied bacon, jam, a volcano sauce, hash browns, and more.

Amid the flair, some classic spots are serving up sizzling offers that are perfect without the bedazzling, too. When a burger hankering calls, these are the 10 spots to hit.