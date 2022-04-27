 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pink dining room with bar in center.
Inside Swan, one of Miami’s many celeb favorites.
Swan/Official Press Photo

The Best Restaurants for Celebrity Sightings in Miami

Be on the lookout for paparazzi

by Amber Love Bond
Inside Swan, one of Miami’s many celeb favorites.
| Swan/Official Press Photo
by Amber Love Bond

Eternal summer, sandy beaches, great restaurants, and late nights are often the making of a perfect vacation. The saying “we live where you vacation” is often spoken in reference to Miami making it a popular place to come hang — and if you’re a celebrity, perhaps buy a second home. Celebrity sightings happen often in the Magic City and while they are unpredictable there are several spots from glitz and glam sushi to a casual sports bar where they visit fairly regularly.

For those hoping to have a celebrity run-in, here are 15 spots in Miami where you’re more likely than not to find yourself sitting next to someone famous and fabulous.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Makoto

9700 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 864-8600
Bal Harbour Shops is home to some of the most high-end stores in Miami and all that shopping is bound to work up an appetite. Often diners will see celebrities enjoying a sushi roll or two with friends and family at Makoto, a favorite spot for the Beckhams, Kardashians, and various Housewives.

2. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 381-3333
One of the most luxurious properties in Miami and home to Thomas Keller’s the Surf Club, Four Seasons Surfside is a very popular spot for celebrities who are visiting the 305. Whether it’s dinner or a drink at the Champagne Bar, it’s not uncommon for stars like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen or Kanye to stroll through.

3. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-0000
No matter where you are in the world, Nobu is always a reservation that’s coveted by celebrities. The famous sushi spot owned by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro is definitely a see-and-be-seen favorite and its Miami location is no different. Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato and more have all been spotted here.

4. Bleau Bar

4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4760
The iconic lobby bar of Fontainebleau Miami Beach is not only fantastic for people watching, but guests never know when a celebrity might pop up — and not just to grab a drink at the bar or to walk through the lobby. Every once in a while unsuspecting imbibers will find celebs promoting their liquor brands by hopping behind the bar and making drinks for anyone sitting there. Eva Longoria and Breaking Bad alums, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are no strangers to doing exactly that.

5. Cecconi's Miami

4385 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 507-7902
Soho House is always a safe haven for celebs (the no photos rule tends to help) making it a hot spot for their vacations in Miami. Those spotted at Cecconis inside the Miami Beach’s Soho House include Martha Stewart, Kate Hudson, Venus and Serena Williams, and more.

6. Swan

90 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
Owned by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, this Design District hotspot is a usually star-studded affair. The swanky restaurant with picture perfect decor is a favorite dinner spot for celebrities who are in town for events. It’s not rare to see whoever is scheduled to DJ at LIV (another great spot to see celebrities) enjoying a meal before heading over for their set. Big names seen here include Lenny Kravitz, Big Sean, Swizz Beatz, Marshmello, and Tiesto.

7. Grails Miami

2800 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 870-4313
This sneakerhead loving sports bar paradise in Wynwood has been very popular with athletes and Latin heartthrobs who want to get their Miami on in this super casual lively environment. It’s not out of the ordinary to spot Maluma, Bad Bunny, Dwayne Wade, and even Mr. 305 himself — Pitbull, sipping cocktails and watching whatever big game or match happens to be taking place that day.

8. E11EVEN

29 NE 11th St
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 829-2911
Maybe it’s the chicken tenders, the 24-hour liquor license, perhaps even the dancers, but downtown’s ultra-club E11even is where to go when looking for super late night celebrity action. If there’s a sports team, concert, or big celeb-filled event happening in the Magic City, it’s almost guaranteed that they’re headed to E11even until the wee hours of the morning.

9. Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge

412 NW N River Dr
Miami, FL 33128
(305) 440-4200
Picture this, sitting down for lunch and enjoying views of the Miami River when a yacht docks and out steps Beyonce and Jay-Z. That’s happened at this Mediterranean Downtown Miami restaurant. Other celebrities who have been spotted at this waterfront eatery include Michelle Obama, Justin Beiber, Jennifer Lopez, Liv Tyler, Steven Segal, Adriana Lima, and more.

10. Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
Another favorite around the world, celebrities can’t seem to get enough of fancy sushi. At Zuma’s Miami location located downtown right on the water, this buzzy high end restaurant has recently been visited by Drake, Will Smith, the Beckhams, Gloria Estefan, and Mark Anthony… just to name a few.

11. Prime 112 Restaurant

112 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-8112
One of the busiest restaurants in Miami is without a doubt, Prime 112. Locals and visitors alike flock to this South of Fifth staple in hopes of running into their favorite celebrities. From athletes to musicians and movie stars, if you can snag a reservation, there’s a large chance you’ll see someone famous any night of the week at this American classic steakhouse.

12. Papi Steak

736 1st St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 800-7274
It’s pretty safe to say David Grutman’s restaurants are magnets for celebrities as there’s always a lively vibey atmosphere. Papi Steak located South of Fifth is no exception. Drake, Mike Tyson, Adam Richman, Kendall Jenner, Michael Bay, Alex Rodriguez are just a few of the big names that have stopped into this fashionable meat-centric restaurant. 

13. Carbone

49 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
While all of Major Food Group’s restaurants — including ZZ’s ClubHaSalon, and Sadelle’s — are known to have their fair share of celebrity sightings, their first-ever Miami restaurant, Carbone, has the most star-power walking through its doors. Everyone from Kayne to Drake to Leo has been seen dining on its classic Italian fare on South Beach.

14. Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant

11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
It’s the oldest restaurant in Miami and a must visit on any trip to the Magic City. Joe’s Stone Crab is known for its stone crab (obviously), great fried chicken, and career servers who give impeccable service. It’s a favorite among celebrities — especially Food Network chefs (think Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Rachael Ray, Anne Burrell, and more) who make it a point to stop by for lunch every year during South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

15. Komodo Restaurant

801 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 534-2211
Another Grutman owned restaurant, this spot oozes sexy vibes and was almost instantly flooded with celebrities upon its opening in early 2016. Just a few celebrities that have been seen at this luxurious Asian restaurant include FoodGod, Kylie Jenner and clan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Derek Jeter, and more.

16. Sexy Fish Miami

1001 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 889-7888
Flashy and new, Sexy Fish, in Brickell has only been open a few months and it’s already had its fair share of celebrity sightings. Celebs that have been spotted at this colorful London-transplant include Mary J. Blige, Drake, Jaime Foxx, Cee-lo, and several Housewives.

