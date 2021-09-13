12 Flavor-Packed Destinations for Ceviche in Miami

A good ceviche is a balancing act: fish is marinated in things like leche de tigre (a citrus-based marinade), which cures the fish and cooks it without it being exposed to heat. The result is fish with an opaque appearance and firm texture. The seasonings that go into this popular South American dish are also fundamental, with onions, cilantro, and peppers being some of the classic options. The dish is usually served with fresh or chunky corn for crunch and variations of sweet potato, which play nicely with the more pronounced flavors.

Variations of the dish exist throughout Miami, with chefs regularly adding new twists to its preparations. Below are 12 restaurants in Miami that are serving up some top-notch ceviche options.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.