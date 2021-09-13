 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Shrimp and calamari ceviche from Long Island restaurant Photo by Corin Hirsch/Newsday RM via Getty Images

12 Flavor-Packed Destinations for Ceviche in Miami

Get a taste of Peru in Miami

by Juliana Accioly
Photo by Corin Hirsch/Newsday RM via Getty Images

A good ceviche is a balancing act: fish is marinated in things like leche de tigre (a citrus-based marinade), which cures the fish and cooks it without it being exposed to heat. The result is fish with an opaque appearance and firm texture. The seasonings that go into this popular South American dish are also fundamental, with onions, cilantro, and peppers being some of the classic options. The dish is usually served with fresh or chunky corn for crunch and variations of sweet potato, which play nicely with the more pronounced flavors.

Variations of the dish exist throughout Miami, with chefs regularly adding new twists to its preparations. Below are 12 restaurants in Miami that are serving up some top-notch ceviche options.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Itamae

This Nikkei restaurant in the Miami Design District offers a take on ceviche that represents the influence of Japanese technique in Peruvian cuisine. The cebiche mixto is a standout made with black grouper, conch, squid, octopus, avocado, and ají rocoto (red hot pepper paste) for a well-balanced mix of hot, cold, sweet, and sour nuances.

140 NE 39th St #136, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 631-2664
(305) 631-2664

Sabor A Peru En Miami

Sabor a Peru’s extensive menu includes a stellar ceviche option made with mussels topped with lime, rococo (Peruvian pepper), and celery for an extra kick of flavor. The individual portion is served with a slice of lettuce, sweet potato, Peruvian corn, and a touch of red onion.

2927 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-6736
(305) 573-6736

SuViche (Multiple locations)

Locals have been heading to Aliosha Stern’s popular restaurant for more than a decade to get their ceviche fix. The menu is filled with ample portions of ceviche with Peruvian and Japanese flavors, including the verde cucumber with charred jalapeno, avocado, and cancha (toasted corn nuts), and the sweet and sour chifa that is marinated in teriyaki, oyster sauce, and leche de tigre, then garnished with pickled ginger, avocado, red onions, and crispy wontons.

2751 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 501-5010
(305) 501-5010

OLA Restaurant

This waterfront restaurant inside the Gates Hotel in Miami Beach serves a seasonal menu filled with Latin American, Spanish, and Caribbean flavors, including a lobster ceviche made with yellow tomato-citrus sauce and accompanied by an intriguing heirloom tomato-tabasco sorbet. The mixto ceviche here blends Corvina, shrimp, and octopus that’s tossed in ginger coconut juice with a refreshing touch of limo pepper and cilantro, which is served with fried yuca a la huancaina (Peruvian cheese sauce) for textural contrast. 

2360 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-9125
(305) 695-9125

Mayami Mexicantina

Mayami offers a diverse list of ceviche options with plenty of heat. Amongst them is the aguachile de atun prepared with tomato, tuna, smoked cucumber, and chili pepper. Another highlight is the vuelve a la vida (return to life), a combination of poached shrimp, cilantro, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado that sets tastebuds on fire with the spice of sliced serrano peppers. 

127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 660-1341
(786) 660-1341

Cilantro 27

Chef Nilton Castillo serves ceviche that is perfectly balanced in flavor, showcasing a mix of traditional techniques and unexpected twists. A tiger’s milk iteration keeps it simple with leche de tigre, the citrus-based, spicy marinade traditionally used to cure the fish in ceviche without the need for heat. The blend comes in a glass topped with Peruvian corn and crispy plantains.

723 Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 366-7235
(786) 366-7235

CVI.CHE 105

Juan Chipoclo’s award-winning Peruvian restaurant is known for its vibrant atmosphere and its playful ceviche list. Highlights include the la caleta de pusucana made with white fish, shrimp, scallops, and leche de tigre, or the orgia marina mixta, which blends an assortment of seafood with leche de tigre and a dose of smokey yellow pepper. Cocktails like the pisco sour are another draw. 

105 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 577-3454
(305) 577-3454

Ceviche Bar El Senorial

Located just outside of Brickell in the Roads neighborhood, El Senorial offers Peruvian cuisine made by chefs that have been refining their recipes for more than three decades. There are eight ceviche options on the menu, including a carretillero created with fish bathed in a creamy Peruvian hot pepper that is accompanied by fried calamari rings. Another highlight is the Senorial which mixes a variety of seafood brought together by a creamy Peruvian yellow chili sauce. 

1750 SW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33129
(305) 856-2188
(305) 856-2188

Aromas del Peru (Multiple locations)

Aromas del Peru has a portion of their menu entirely dedicated to ceviche with a barra cevichera (ceviche bar) of 11 iterations ranging from traditional to nikkei compositions. Standouts include the ceviche citrico made with tuna, salmon, lobster, and shrimp, which are enveloped in a citrus tiger’s milk made with orange, lime, and passion fruit, and served with plantain chips.

1930 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 476-5885
(305) 476-5885

Farolito Restaurant

This Coral Way mainstay since 1986 is an intimate, family-owned eatery that is best known for its simple yet flavorful ceviche. The camarones dish is a refreshing option of shrimp in tiger’s milk and filled with fish, shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and calamari bathed in leche de tigre. Both are served with sweet potato and cancha (crunchy corn). Round out the cozy experience with a bottle of Peruvian wine.

2885 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 446-4122
(305) 446-4122

Jaguar Restaurant

Jaguar’s consistently well-executed ceviche comes in eight varieties to choose from. Make sure to order the nuevo shrimp, an interesting mix of aji amarillo, ginger, soy, lime, and grape seed oil. Another highlight is tuna nikkei with avocado, tomato, red bell pepper, and pumpkin seeds, all spiked with jalapeno leche de Jaguar.

3067 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 444-0216
(305) 444-0216

Krus Kitchen

This hybrid restaurant, market, and wine bar serves an eclectic menu of dishes including a ceviche entree full of Caribbean flavors. Made with local catch of the day tossed in a chilled sauce of young coconuts, unripened mangoes, and grilled pineapple, it’s a large enough serving for a group of four people to share.

3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 518-3998
(786) 518-3998

