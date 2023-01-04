 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
a variety of meats and cheeses.
North Italia Classico Charcuterie Board
North Italia

Where to Indulge in Excellent Charcuterie and Cheese Spreads in Miami

Meat and cheese galore await you at these top spots

by Juliana Accioly
North Italia Classico Charcuterie Board
| North Italia
by Juliana Accioly

Featuring a range of different cured meats and cheeses, charcuterie boards are the perfect go-to for an aperitif, a quick and casual lunch or dinner, or a gathering and a celebration party.

Miami restaurants serve versions of charcuterie platters for all palates, ranging from sole delicacy options to flexible, curated assortments that also feature all minds of spreads, produce, and other unexpected additions. Read on for Miami’s ten best destinations for charcuterie spreads.

The Cheese Course (Multiple locations)

This specialty cheese shop and bistro, with locations all over the city, offers a flexible “Build Your Own Cheese Course.” Guests can choose from more than 150 selections of small-batch cheeses like Humboldt Fog, L’Amuse Gouda, or Pecorino Cacio di Bosco to pair with prosciutto, Serrano ham, Saucisson Sec, or pate. The board ranges in price from $12.90 to $36.99 and is also available for delivery via DoorDash. 

3530 NW 83rd Ave #108, Doral, FL 33122
(786) 899-4033
(786) 899-4033

dōma

In Wynwood, Doma serves an Italian”tagliere” for dinner, a crowd-pleaser starter that combines prosciutto di parma, salami, and capocollo, alongside a cheese trio of Parmigiano reggiano, sweet gorgonzola, and stracchino. The restaurant also throws in castelvetrano green olives to complement the assortment, along with zucchini chutney, prosciutto in olive oil and ‘nduja. 

35 NE 26th St, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 953-6946
(786) 953-6946

BOHO Miami

Boho’s charcuterie board brings together a variety of cold cuts: cured serrano loin, serrano ham, and salchichón Iberico. On the cheese side, there’s herbs goat cheese to spread on bread and top with preserves. The shareable starter, which costs $25, also features an assortment of seasonal fruits. Boho offers an eclectic calendar of musical acts, posted weekly on its Instagram page. 

111 NE 20th St, Miami, FL 33137
(669) 444-0872
(669) 444-0872

Osteria Morini

Osteria Morini’s charcuterie board is offered for lunch and service and comes with a hand-cut selection of premium sliced cheeses, including taleggio, pecorino, and semi-soft gorgonzola dolce. Amongst the cured meats are prosciutto di parma, capocollo, and sopressata. The restaurant also weaves in Italian crostini and three spreadable dips: gelato di Parmigiano with crema and nutmeg; a specialty trota affumicata with smoked trout, creme fraiche, castelvetrano olive, and chives; and fegatini, made with duck liver mousse and passito wine. The board ranges in pricing from $12 to $45 and is available for dine-in and delivery through DoorDash. 

1750 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 918-1037
(305) 918-1037

Red Carpet Italian Restaurant (Multiple location)

At its locations in Little Havana and Downtown Miami, this family-owned Italian restaurant’s version of a charcuterie spread is set up with Prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, and pepperoni. The experience comes full circle with Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, and ricotta, rounded out with olives, mixed greens, and marinated vegetables. 

69 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 618-9138
(786) 618-9138

North Italia

North Italia’s guests can begin their lunch or dinner meal with a “Classico Chef Board,” a platter of finely selected goodies such as Prosciutto di parma, spicy coppa, pecorino stagionato, crescenza, and house giardiniera. There are also Castelvetrano olives to snack on, along with marcona almond, fig mostarda, and grilled bread. The shareable boards are priced at $21. 

900 S Miami Ave #111, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 475-9100
(786) 475-9100

Cebada Rooftop

Head to this Coral Gables’s popular open-air spot to enjoy a platter of salumi, cured meats accompanied by toasted fennel honey, crushed hazelnuts, dried figs, and grilled sourdough. A trio of cheese is also offered, made up of Valdeon blue, Roncal Dop, and Murcia Al Vino served alongside house jams, pickles, smoked almonds, and lavash toast. Each option costs $22. 

124 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-2287
(786) 409-2287

El Carajo International Tapas & Wines

This wine shop, restaurant, and bar serve five Spanish versions of charcuterie spreads, ranging from $7 to $37. Sides of nuts and olives are served separately ($7), and spreads can be elevated with other specialties, like tortilla Espanola, pan con tomate, and boquerones. El Carajo also offers a selection of desserts to complement the meal, including coquito dulce de leche, flan, and crema Catalana. 

2465 SW 17th Ave, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 856-2424
(305) 856-2424

Happy Wine in the Grove

Happy Wine’s picoteo menu features three charcuterie options. One focuses on jamón serrano, served with Manchego cheese; one option features a selection of cheeses: warm brie cheese with honey, Wensleydale cheddar with cranberry, and Mahon and Manchego cheese, complemented with raisins and olives with Pedro Ximenez. The third board on the menu combines the best of both. 

2833 Bird Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 460-9939
(305) 460-9939

Lucia Pizzeria

In South Miami, Lucia Pizzeria offers its guests charcuterie spreads ranging from options of culatello ($23) and jamon de paleta de bellota ($18) to a $19 curated trio of choices like lardon, coppa, finocchiona, or nduja 8 mortadella. For cheese lovers, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano, and grana padano serve as flavorful options. 

8755 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173
(305) 249-1043
(305) 249-1043

