Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals
Plus, all of these restaurants have meals under $10
Bar-B-Q Sticks Restaurant
Just steps from the sandy shore of Neptune Beach and the popular Lemon Bar is a small seaside shack called Bar-B-Q Sticks. The restaurant specializes in Filipino food, and the combos are a deal starting at just $4.99. Each combo comes with a choice of protein on a stick, all of which have been marinated in a secret sauce, lumpia, pancit, rice, and vegetables. For dessert, be sure to order turon, a fried banana spring roll, for $2.99 for ten pieces.
Burrito Gallry Brooklyn Station
With locations all over town, Burrito Gallery describes itself as “Jax Mex,” meaning the restaurant uses the American south and Mexican flavors to create a one-of-a-kind plate. Loaded nachos start at $8, while burritos start at $9. One of the more unique items is the steak and chimichurri mini tacos, where the shells are made with melted cheese, which also is keto-friendly. For the best views, go to the Brooklyn location, which overlooks the St. Johns River and downtown Jacksonville.
Gina's Deli
Gina’s Delicatessen has been a popular breakfast and lunch spot in the lively Murray Hill neighborhood for almost 30 years. No matter what’s ordered, everything on the menu is under $10. Consider Gina’s Big Breakfast for breakfast, which is sure to keep even the hungriest of patrons full. The plate comes with three eggs cooked to order, crispy home fries, Southern-style grits, toast, and a choice of bacon or sausage. Lunch at the deli has the typical sandwiches and lunch plates, but the Middle Eastern Plate is a fan favorite with stuffed grape leaves, tabouleh, hummus, and pita.
Carolina Jax
Carolina Jax is a popular burger joint in town and has recently been featured on the Food Network for its burger creations. While most of the burgers are over $10, the classics are still wallet-friendly, starting at $8. The fried onion burger is a riff on an American classic with thinly sliced onions smashed right into the already thin patty. Cooking the burger on a flat grill gives it a crispy crust. When the burger is done, it’s topped with cheese, house mustard, and pickles, all loaded onto a perfectly toasted bun.
Penman Diner
Affordable food in a casual setting is what’s on the menu at Penman Diner in Jacksonville Beach. The charming diner is open daily for breakfast and lunch and only serves classic diner dishes like creamed chipped beef over toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, and roast beef and Swiss sandwiches. Along with the icons of a diner, there are nearly a dozen different types of omelets, like the Uncle Niko, which is filled with spinach, tomatoes, onion, and crumbled feta cheese.
TacoLu
One of the most talked about restaurants in Jacksonville is Taco Lu. The iconic taco restaurant sells individual tacos with various toppings, from fish tacos with seared ahi tuna and wasabi soy crema to avocado tacos topped with cilantro-lime vinaigrette and cotija cheese. Most of the tacos on the menu are around $3, so ordering multiple types of tacos will still bring the bill under $10, before tipping, of course.
Paris Bánh Mì Cafe Bakery
Even though it started in Orlando, Paris Banh Mi has become a go-to for cheap eats in the Bold City. The small restaurant combines the best of Vietnamese cuisine with Parisian pastry for a truly unique experience. Almost all of the banh mi sandwiches are under $10, but the signature banh mi combines French and Vietnamese ingredients in one sandwich. It starts with a toasted baguette, three different types of sliced pork, pate, butter, cucumbers, spicy jalapenos, sour vegetables, and cilantro for a great combination of sweet, spicy, cool, salty, and creamy flavors and textures.
Beach Hut Cafe
For more than 30 years, Beach Hut Cafe has been whipping up hearty meals for those in Jacksonville Beach. Almost the entire breakfast and lunch menu is under $10, with favorites being the complete country breakfast with eggs, French toast or pancakes, breakfast meats, potatoes or grits, and a drink. The Jacksonville-favorite sandwich, the Camel Rider, is on the lunch menu for just $8. The sandwich is piled high with salami, ham, bologna, American cheese, and a zesty house dressing.
Mr. Potato Spread
Mall food courts are normally not a go-to for a quality meal, but Mr. Potato Spread inside the Orange Park Mall is changing that. The small restaurant is known for its loaded baked potatoes with out-of-the-box toppings like everything that goes onto a cheesesteak sandwich or Buffalo chicken with jalapeno cheese sauce. For a truly over-the-top potato, try the Hog Heaven, which starts with a large baked potato that’s split open and topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic butter, and a choice of Carolina-style mustard barbecue sauce or a sweet Kansas City-style barbecue sauce.
Seasons Dumpling
One of Jacksonville's most popular places for dumplings is Seasons Dumpling, which specializes in Taiwanese-style cooking. An eight-count of pork and chive or pork and cabbage dumplings will set diners back $10. For those that want more variety, consider getting a few appetizers, like the hand-rolled pork and veggie egg rolls, a soy-braised egg, or crispy crab and cheese wontons.