10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals

Gina’s Delicatessen has been a popular breakfast and lunch spot in the lively Murray Hill neighborhood for almost 30 years. No matter what’s ordered, everything on the menu is under $10. Consider Gina’s Big Breakfast for breakfast, which is sure to keep even the hungriest of patrons full. The plate comes with three eggs cooked to order, crispy home fries, Southern-style grits, toast, and a choice of bacon or sausage. Lunch at the deli has the typical sandwiches and lunch plates, but the Middle Eastern Plate is a fan favorite with stuffed grape leaves, tabouleh, hummus, and pita.