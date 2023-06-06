Some would argue that cheesecake is the best dessert of all. (These people aren’t wrong.) After all, the iconic creamy, custardy cake hits all the comfort notes, whether piled high with whipped cream and berries, zig-zags of buttery white chocolate, or served proudly on its own. There are, of course, multiple renditions and even more places claiming to have the best in town. For these reasons, we’ve gathered Miami’s top cheesecake contenders for when the craving hits.Read More
Where to Find Miami’s Best Cheesecake
From New York to Basque to guava-infused
Branja
Emulating a buzzy Tel Aviv cafe, chef Tom Aviv offers Israeli favorites with an on-its-head spin, like the cheesecake-ish kefir labneh cake. The combination of kefir and labneh, staple dairy products used in Mediterranean cuisine, renders a creamy, rich cake that pairs well with a sweet oatmeal crust and fresh strawberry ras el hanout coulis topping.
Tablé by Antonio Bachour
Diners can’t go wrong with any dessert from award-winning pastry chef Antonio Bachour’s latest restaurant. Sweets are legendary here — and worthy of their own Instagram account. For a grown-up iteration of cheesecake, the Camembert cheesecake with sable, cherry, and raspberry jam is one for the books.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
South Florida’s pie guru does not disappoint when it comes to cheesecake. The guava cheesecake is a Miami staple with guava sauce and white chocolate. Oreo lovers will be smitten by the cookies and cream cheesecake (bonus that it comes topped with Oreos and a white chocolate drizzle), or a red velvet cheesecake that nods to its namesake flavor with a rich chocolate crust. Nutella fanatics, meanwhile, have their cheesecake rendition made with Pirouline cookies and a Nutella sauce topper.
Love Life Cafe
Vegans don’t have to miss out on the cheesecake love, and this vegan restaurant serves two varieties. For those favoring a tropical flair, the guava cheesecake (infused with rose water with a celestial chunk cookie crust) offers a punchy-sweet bite. Chocolate lovers and java fans will favor the mudslide cheesecake–creamy coffee chocolate with a vanilla swirl.
Leku
Those unfamiliar with Basque-style cheesecake will find a new favorite with the tarta de queso vasca dessert here. The commanding slice is airy and light with a creamy center, making eating a few bites impossible. (It comes with fresh raspberry ice cream, which could serve as a dessert on its own.) Whole cheesecakes are available for purchase for those wanting to revisit the dessert at home.
Casa Mariano
Take a culinary tour of the Mediterranean at this Doral favorite, helmed by owner and chef Mariano Araya. Its four cheesecakes have the option to be topped with warm berry sauce, and slices are large enough to share with a group.
RED South Beach
The right way to end a great steakhouse dinner is with a cheesecake slice, and this Miami Beach favorite does just that. Red’s rendition of the classic New York cheesecake comes with a citrus graham cracker crust, triple berry compote, Chantilly cream, and raspberry jam.
Zeru Miami
Zeru’s fondant Manchego is a fondant cake made with a unique blend of cheeses, including semi-mature Manchego cheese. The dessert is served warm with a side scoop of homemade vanilla bean ice cream and a crunchy tuille of almond sablee.
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Escape to the French Riviera at this classic, local favorite. Choose the gateau au fromage frais, a vanilla cheesecake with a berry compote side for dessert. Its airy interior promises to leave diners happy and not feeling too full.
La Terrazza da Fiola Miami
This intimate rooftop venue marries beloved Fiola dishes with a panoramic view. Wrap things up on a sweet note with the Basque cheesecake, which comes with vanilla gelato and Jivara (chocolate) caramel. Time the meal with sunset for an optimal — and Instagram-ready — moment.