Where To Dine For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Visit Hotel Greystone’s elegant restaurant for a four-course Christmas Eve dinner by Chef Pawan Pinisetti, known for his French and Japanese-inspired izakaya cuisine. Start with Sweet P’s Cappuccino (sweet pea bisque with parmesan foam) and Sunomono Avocado (vegan-friendly with vegan feta and housemade hot sauce). Main dishes include Ora king salmon with sesame soba noodles, New Zealand lamb with rosemary potato and pepper coulis, or Japanese green curry with adish and roasted cauliflower. Finish with Rose Pave chocolate ganache. Options for wine pairing and black truffle add-ons are available. The first seating starts at 6 p.m., and features live jazz.

Price: $98 per person (additional $49 for wine pairing, $49 for black truffle)