Christmas in Miami is like winning the holiday lottery: festive spirit abounds, palm trees sway gently in the warm evening breeze, and there's no chance of having to shovel a path to the car after a snowstorm. For those wanting to have no worries, delegating the job of preparing Christmas Eve dinner to a restaurant is smart. The most challenging task is choosing which of the many worthy restaurants to celebrate in. As with any major holiday, reservations are highly recommended.
Where To Dine For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami
Eat, drink, and be merry.
Ocean Social
Boasting a classic Miami ocean view, this breezy spot under the talented hand of chef Tristen Epps offers a diverse selection for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Indulge in a four-course feast featuring local fish crudo, potato and crab dumplings, or lamb and honey nut squash lasagna. Main options include Szechwan honey-glazed duck, Wagyu rib eye, or King salmon. In true holiday fashion, desserts feature a chocolate ganache bar with eggnog ice cream or coquito Basque cheesecake.
Price: $110
COTE Miami
Steak lovers know to visit this swanky Michelin-starred Korean-style steakhouse for a memorable meal. For Christmas Eve, indulge in the Feast of Seven Steaks, a sampling of the restaurant's top dishes that includes filet mignon, 45+ day dry-aged ribeye, American Wagyu, and Japanese A5 ribeye. Sides feature Gogi Cha's “Butcher’s Tea,” roasted sweet potatoes with truffle butter, Janchi Somyun (warm noodle soup), and savory egg souffle. End with its signature Soft Serve ice cream with soy sauce caramel and seasonal fruit.
Price: $225
Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami
If Chinese takeout is the family tradition for Christmas day, head to the fun-loving Freehand Miami for Broken Shaker’s annual Chinese takeout food pop-up. Grab a spot in the welcoming backyard and indulge in an array of takeout favorites created by chef Jimmy Lebron, then maybe head to the movies afterward.
Prices are la carte
Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti
Visit Hotel Greystone’s elegant restaurant for a four-course Christmas Eve dinner by Chef Pawan Pinisetti, known for his French and Japanese-inspired izakaya cuisine. Start with Sweet P’s Cappuccino (sweet pea bisque with parmesan foam) and Sunomono Avocado (vegan-friendly with vegan feta and housemade hot sauce). Main dishes include Ora king salmon with sesame soba noodles, New Zealand lamb with rosemary potato and pepper coulis, or Japanese green curry with adish and roasted cauliflower. Finish with Rose Pave chocolate ganache. Options for wine pairing and black truffle add-ons are available. The first seating starts at 6 p.m., and features live jazz.
Price: $98 per person (additional $49 for wine pairing, $49 for black truffle)
Joliet
Is there anything more Miami than to enjoy Christmas by the pool? Start celebrating early, head to this easy-going Southern-inspired seafood bistro on December 23rd, and indulge in a poolside holiday pig roast. There will be an oyster shucking station and a tempting array of holiday cocktails. The festivity will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Price: $65
Cantina La Veinte
Mexico elevates almost any occasion to a party, so this upscale spot on Brickell Avenue does not disappoint. The three-course Christmas special menu includes carrot soup with garlic croutons, turkey breast stuffed with bacon, plums, apples, walnuts, chipotle sauce, guajillo chile mashed potatoes, and grilled veggies. A chocolate mousse acorn dessert ends things with elegance, and of course, there will be a full-band mariachi, keeping the festive spirit going throughout the meal.
Price: $65 (includes a glass of wine)
Cafe La Trova
Celebrate Noche Buena at this Calle Ocho hotspot helmed by Miami's own Michelle Bernstein. Guests can enjoy a special family-style, three-course feast with Cuban holiday favorites like lechon. Don’t miss cocktails prepared by true cantineros from the award-winning bar, and as always, there will be live music to keep the spirit caliente.
Price: $95 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under
La Mar by Gastón Acurio
This Christmas Eve, enjoy Peruvian cuisine with views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s skyline. The dinner features a family-style feast and a buffet with grilled items like Peruvian beef heart, chicken, and shrimp skewers. Also available is a seafood station with rice and scallops, whole fish nikkei, ají de gallina empanadas, quinoa salad, and pasta salad.
Price: $240 for adults 21+, $145 for ages 7-20
Social 27 Miami
Christmas Eve awaits at this elevated Cuban restaurant on Calle Ocho, serving a pre-fixe dinner that includes appetizers like chorizo croquetas, bolitas de yuca with truffle honey, and mojo pork belly taquitos. Main dishes like panela-charred salmon and short rib vaca fita keep the celebration going, while Key lime bar and caramel flan make for a memorable, sweet ending.
Price: $75 per person
ADRIFT MARE
This newcomer is the first Miami outpost from “Gypsy Chef” David Myers, situated on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell, which offers panoramic Biscayne Bay views in a modern setting. Open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, it will serve a three-course menu that begins with choices like Parker rolls with maple butter, lobster rolls with lemon-saffron aioli, and cos lettuce with parmesan-truffle dressing. Main courses include Prime rib roast with bordelaise sauce or grilled King crab legs with lemon butter, truffle stuffing, saffron rice, and broccolini. Finish with a caramel custard tart or dark chocolate tart.
Price: $98
Rusty Pelican - Miami
Spend the holidays overlooking the beautiful Miami skyline and the waters of Biscayne Bay at this landmark Miami restaurant. Enjoy a Christmas Eve a la carte dinner from a menu with a Tomahawk ribeye steak, Chilean sea bass with sweet plantain mash, and broccolini and crispy tofu for vegetarians. For Christmas Day, grab a spot on the patio and savor the four-course brunch with favorites like filet, eggs, Benedict, chicken, and waffles.
Price: $98 for adults, $35 for children. For brunch, add $30 for bottomless mimosas.
Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden
After unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning, head to this favorite brunch spot inside the Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove and enjoy a Christmas Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an assortment of pastries, an egg and omelet station, a seafood raw bar, and heartier fare like peppercorns rubbed rib eye paired with roasted Brussels sprouts and pancetta, and holiday-themed gingerbread pancakes. Kids will love the hot cocoa bar.
Price: $185 for adults, $69 for children
Fiola Miami
This classic Italian in Coral Gables celebrates the holidays with its “12 Days of Christmas.” From December 14-25, visit the restaurant and start the evening with a celebratory cocktail like Winter’s Bliss (hibiscus-infused gin, sparkling wine, and lemon). Diners can savor dishes like stuffed calamari, bucatini, and prime Delmonico steak Wellington and enjoy desserts like bombolini, ricotta doughnuts with apple cider, and caramel budino.
Prices are la carte
Lightkeepers
The coastal-themed restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne is serving an expansive buffet that includes caviar, sushi, chilled seafood, a carving station, and a selection of favorite desserts. There’s also a unique buffet table for the kids. The buffet runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: $185 for adults, additional $39 for beverage package (includes beer, wine, and sparkling wine); $69 for children
