Though it’s only open seasonally (October to April), Knaus Berry Farm is probably one of the best-known stops when in Homestead. Locals and tourists have no shame when it comes to waiting for hours in line to feast on the warm sticky buns fresh out of the oven. If the weather is right and the winter has been cool enough, strawberry picking is also an option. Don’t forget the milkshakes — pro tip: this line is usually much shorter for them and makes for an ideal snack while waiting for the buns.