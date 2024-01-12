 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Clink-clanking at No Man's Land.
Garrett Hospitality Group

The 9 Best Cocktail Bars in Broward County

You won't find any canned Bloody Marys here, folks.

by Jesse Scott
Clink-clanking at No Man’s Land.
| Garrett Hospitality Group
by Jesse Scott

Look, that Corona with lime – or maybe a White Claw (anything but black cherry, gross) – pairs with that day on the beach perfectly. A nice glass of wine with that Italian spread? Perfetto. But sometimes you just want a cocktail. A really, really good cocktail. Or maybe three of them. In Broward County, there are a handful of spots that have the art down to perfection, be it speakeasies, strip mall gems, or rooftop utopias. These are the best nine.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Twice Removed

The nearby Bokampers gets a lot of love on the booze front with the raucous crowd. This spot a block northeast is so much more relaxed and has dozens of handcrafted drinks. Get the peanut butter or roasted pecan-infused old-fashioned to warm right up.

3301 NE 33rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(754) 701-1997
(754) 701-1997

No Man's Land

Billed as “a refuge from the ordinary” from Garrett Hospitality Group, this cocktail destination is tucked in an unassuming strip mall just off Federal Highway north of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Elevated concoctions include the perfectly strong-meets-sweet Georgia on My Mind (with bourbon, black tea, lemon, and a charred peach) and a good ‘ole pickleback shot.

666 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 280-6291
(954) 280-6291

Sparrow

Sitting atop the Dalmar Hotel just north of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, this lounge cocktail staple has sweeping views of the city and ocean in the distance. Its cocktail menu features sections to guide you, such as “group format” (made tableside and for groups), “adventurous,” and “cruise control,” which has tropical spins on classics. The Midnight Child – made with Diplomatic rum, sherry, espresso, and dark chocolate 15 — may be your new favorite spinoff of an espresso martini.

299 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 945-9500
(954) 945-9500

The Wilder

Club vibe-y come the weekend and always boasting a chill patio, this is a place to be seen. You can snag a classic cocktail (i.e., mules, margaritas, and old fashioned) for $7 during its 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour Tuesday through Saturday. Otherwise, it's wild Virgo’s Groove – made with a mushroom-infused Angel’s Envy, vermouth, and sherry – which is worth the splurge every time.

701 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 683-9453
(954) 683-9453

Apothecary 330

When you’re done noshing on a pie at adjacent Pizza Craft, dip into this speakeasy for a cocktail to remember. Among the memorable sips is its dirty martini made with a vermouth-infused, slow-melting ice cube. And that magic is only the beginning.

330 Himmarshee St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 616-8028
(954) 616-8028

The Fitz Bar & Lounge

This neighborhood joint landed in Tarpon River in mid-2022 and quickly became a favorite for its food trucks, long bar, and cocktails. Among the sips to savor are its Harbor Beach Margarita made with pear nectar, and the Las Olas Lush, a blend of mezcal, guava, basil, and more.

501 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Whiskey Neat

Sharing a courtyard with Quarterdeck, this spot is a pre-or post-meal must... or a single adventure all its own. Its nearly floor-to-ceiling wall of whiskey captivates along with what the goodies are used for. For a bargain, Whiskey Wednesdays are a must, where anything on the wall is half off from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1035 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

TORO Latin Kitchen + Tequila Library

Tucked in Toro Latin Kitchen – at the Le Meridien hotel just south of FLL Airport – a wild world of tequila, mezcal, and agave-crafted spirits awaits. Translating to “The Library,” this spot has a cozy and upscale vibe with private tequila lockers for frequent visitors. As there are 400-plus bottles to choose from, have its stellar staff quiz you on your tastes, make a pick, and prepare to be wowed. 

1825 Griffin Road, Dania Beach, Florida 33004
954-686-1200
954-686-1200

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

Pembroke Pines is majorly on the cocktail map thanks to this drink-centric hotspot. Scotch lovers will rejoice in its fresh honey, lemon, and ginger-loaded 21st Amendment. Its dessert cocktails – like the Cocoa Puff and heavy cream vodka concoction, Cuckoo for Coco – are worth saving room for, too.

610 Southwest 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33027
954-367-6896
954-367-6896

