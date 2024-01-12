Look, that Corona with lime – or maybe a White Claw (anything but black cherry, gross) – pairs with that day on the beach perfectly. A nice glass of wine with that Italian spread? Perfetto. But sometimes you just want a cocktail. A really, really good cocktail. Or maybe three of them. In Broward County, there are a handful of spots that have the art down to perfection, be it speakeasies, strip mall gems, or rooftop utopias. These are the best nine.Read More
The 9 Best Cocktail Bars in Broward County
You won’t find any canned Bloody Marys here, folks.
Twice Removed
The nearby Bokampers gets a lot of love on the booze front with the raucous crowd. This spot a block northeast is so much more relaxed and has dozens of handcrafted drinks. Get the peanut butter or roasted pecan-infused old-fashioned to warm right up.
No Man's Land
Billed as “a refuge from the ordinary” from Garrett Hospitality Group, this cocktail destination is tucked in an unassuming strip mall just off Federal Highway north of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Elevated concoctions include the perfectly strong-meets-sweet Georgia on My Mind (with bourbon, black tea, lemon, and a charred peach) and a good ‘ole pickleback shot.
Sparrow
Sitting atop the Dalmar Hotel just north of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, this lounge cocktail staple has sweeping views of the city and ocean in the distance. Its cocktail menu features sections to guide you, such as “group format” (made tableside and for groups), “adventurous,” and “cruise control,” which has tropical spins on classics. The Midnight Child – made with Diplomatic rum, sherry, espresso, and dark chocolate 15 — may be your new favorite spinoff of an espresso martini.
The Wilder
Club vibe-y come the weekend and always boasting a chill patio, this is a place to be seen. You can snag a classic cocktail (i.e., mules, margaritas, and old fashioned) for $7 during its 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour Tuesday through Saturday. Otherwise, it's wild Virgo’s Groove – made with a mushroom-infused Angel’s Envy, vermouth, and sherry – which is worth the splurge every time.
Apothecary 330
When you’re done noshing on a pie at adjacent Pizza Craft, dip into this speakeasy for a cocktail to remember. Among the memorable sips is its dirty martini made with a vermouth-infused, slow-melting ice cube. And that magic is only the beginning.
The Fitz Bar & Lounge
This neighborhood joint landed in Tarpon River in mid-2022 and quickly became a favorite for its food trucks, long bar, and cocktails. Among the sips to savor are its Harbor Beach Margarita made with pear nectar, and the Las Olas Lush, a blend of mezcal, guava, basil, and more.
Whiskey Neat
Sharing a courtyard with Quarterdeck, this spot is a pre-or post-meal must... or a single adventure all its own. Its nearly floor-to-ceiling wall of whiskey captivates along with what the goodies are used for. For a bargain, Whiskey Wednesdays are a must, where anything on the wall is half off from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TORO Latin Kitchen + Tequila Library
Tucked in Toro Latin Kitchen – at the Le Meridien hotel just south of FLL Airport – a wild world of tequila, mezcal, and agave-crafted spirits awaits. Translating to “The Library,” this spot has a cozy and upscale vibe with private tequila lockers for frequent visitors. As there are 400-plus bottles to choose from, have its stellar staff quiz you on your tastes, make a pick, and prepare to be wowed.
Unit B Eatery + Spirits
Pembroke Pines is majorly on the cocktail map thanks to this drink-centric hotspot. Scotch lovers will rejoice in its fresh honey, lemon, and ginger-loaded 21st Amendment. Its dessert cocktails – like the Cocoa Puff and heavy cream vodka concoction, Cuckoo for Coco – are worth saving room for, too.