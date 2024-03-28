The 11 Best Coffeehouses in Broward County

The need for caffeine can arise anytime – first thing in the morning, mid-afternoon, and, yes, periodically to help fuel those party-hardy noches. Fortunately, throughout Broward County, we have stellar coffee shops in all forms. There are spots that satisfy the most scrupulous of pour-over lovers, havens for colorful flavored lattes, and a place with a Moet champagne vending machine, too. When you need that extra kick in your day, these 12 coffeehouses in Broward County are worth the buzz (literally).

