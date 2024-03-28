The need for caffeine can arise anytime – first thing in the morning, mid-afternoon, and, yes, periodically to help fuel those party-hardy noches. Fortunately, throughout Broward County, we have stellar coffee shops in all forms. There are spots that satisfy the most scrupulous of pour-over lovers, havens for colorful flavored lattes, and a place with a Moet champagne vending machine, too. When you need that extra kick in your day, these 12 coffeehouses in Broward County are worth the buzz (literally).Read More
The 11 Best Coffeehouses in Broward County
These are the spots where the buzz is real.
Lady and the Mug
When in Coral Springs, Lady & The Mug is as welcoming and poppy as it gets. The spot keeps it fresh with a “Drink of the Month” which has recently included the likes of a “Rose before Bros” with pistachio, rose, and espresso. You can grub here too with quirkily-named sandwiches like a bacon-jammed Holla for a Challah, and chicken maple sausage-dazzled Bad Mother-Clucker.
Calusa Coffee Roasters
Just east of I-95 on Commercial Boulevard, you can’t miss this unpretentious spot’s bright orange awning. Inside, its freshly roasted on-site beans are bright, too, regularly sourced from Colombia, Rwanda, Sumatra, and other coffee meccas. Seating is limited in its intimate confines and patio, and owner/Marine Corps veteran Luis Arteaga will make you feel right at home.
Cyth & Co.
Consider this Oakland Park’s hometown coffee shop, tucked within a quick stroll south of Funky Buddha Brewery, The Wander Shop, and other communal faves. From unique lattes – the Salted Maple Rosemary, OMG – to fresh pour-overs utilizing Counter Culture beans to a hearty breakfast omelet, Cyth & Co. covers all the bases.
Wells Coffee Co.
The hippest coffee shop in Fort Lauderdale’s hippest neighborhood (Flagler Village). Yep, it’s right here. Fresh coffee wafts from urban confines, where farm-sourced beans from El Salvador, Costa Rica, and even India are roasted and distributed daily. The Horchata Cold Brew is a must for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up people. Beyond its Flagler Village anchor, Wells also has an outpost in Tarpon River.
Sip Java
Equally as cool as its No Man’s Land Cocktail Parlor and Shuck ‘N Dive Cajun Café strip mall counterparts, this specialty espresso haven is. The staff here is chill, the wi-fi is generally strong, and it’s a friendly place to lounge with your friendly pup on its patio. For the ultra-caffeine kick, go for the Black Eye, which features coffee and two espresso shots.
Ella Cafe
Tucked in an unassuming strip mall in Plantation, the bulk of this shop’s morsels – spanning flat whites to cortados to fresh-made-frittatas – are served on a board with its logo, which has a heart at its center. It’s appropriate as its super-friendly staff and woodsy, brick-clad ambiance equate to a cozy love-fest.
Ann's Florist and Coffee Bar
It’s all about the vibe—literally a coffee shop-meets-florist—at this Las Olas shop, which is regularly overflowing with fresh flower bouquets, Fort Lauderdale socialites, and even a Moet vending machine that sells mini-bottles. For the late-night crowd, the spot has an extensive wine and bubbly menu and live music and is open until 10 p.m. or later, six nights per week.
Stork's Cafe and Bakery
This Wilton Manors bistro-bakery-coffee house has been fueling the community since ’97. Sure, its dessert spread tantalizes at first glance walking in – yes, you may see a towering wedding cake from time to time, too – but make sure to venture into its coffee selections, too. The caramel and white chocolate-doused Crème Brulee latte never disappoints.
Cali Coffee
On the fly and craving something sweet? This primarily drive-thru operation serves up some unique “signature coffees” like the Baywatch (loaded with coconut and white chocolate) and the chocolate-y, hazelnut-y Nirvana. The chain has five locations in Broward – two in Cooper City and one in Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and Hollywood – with many more slated to come.
Kay Rico Coffee
What started as a stall in Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmer’s Market has blossomed into Hollywood’s it-spot for coffee. Now located in the heart of Hollywood Boulevard, the shop is renowned for its freshly air-roasted beans, organic acai bowls, and sweeter treats like a cookie-topped Oreo Frappe.
Roasting Buddies
On the western edge of Pembroke Pines, this shop with a “Freshness and Friendship” mantra has been roasting coffee daily since 2016. Buddieccino – with peanut butter, cocoa, and foamed milk – is a delight first thing in the morning or as a post-dinner dessert. Speaking of dinner, Roasting Buddies has an extensive food menu with spreads like a Picanha-loaded Brazilian Grill Board and Korean fried cauliflower.