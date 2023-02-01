 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Coffe being poured in a cup. Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Where to Find Great Coffee in Jacksonville

When the coffee craving calls, these coffee shops deliver

by Megan duBois
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

When it comes to coffee, everyone has an opinion. Whether it’s a glass of cold brew, hot black coffee, or something in the middle, Jacksonville coffee shops can feed any coffee craving.

The best part about most coffee shops in town is that they double as little cafes, where people sit and chat with friends, work remotely, or find a spot to read a book. With locally owned coffee shops all over the Bold City, there’s really no reason to be waiting in the drive-thru line at one of the big national chains anymore. Keep reading to find out the ten best coffee shops in Jacksonville.

Bold Bean Coffee Roasters - Riverside

With two locations in Jacksonville, Bold Bean Coffee Roasters is one of the city’s most popular coffee shops to grab a cup of java. The adorable shop focuses on skillfully roasted coffee that’s then made into Instagram-worthy lattes. Locals who want to spend the entire day in the coffee shop are often pleased to find out that Bold Bean also serves craft beer from some of Jacksonville’s most popular breweries, like Intuition and Aardwolf. 

869 Stockton St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 738-7670
(904) 738-7670

BREW Five Points

Brew Five Points draws in an eclectic crowd, from business people working downtown to those living in the Bohemian-feeling historic Five Points neighborhood. Brew is known for its drink of the month, which changes with the seasons and is up to the whim of the baristas. Along with coffee, the shop is known for its Texas-style breakfast tacos, which come loaded with smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, eggs, white cheddar cheese, and pickled red onions. The two are a perfect match — just grab a few extra napkins. 

1024 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 374-5789
(904) 374-5789

Southern Grounds & Co.

Southern Grounds is a quickly expanding local coffee shop with three locations in town and one at the Jacksonville airport. Each in-town location offers plenty of space inside and outside to set up for remote work or meet friends for a casual morning out. While the coffee here is excellent, don’t miss an opportunity to try the matcha latte and turmeric latte, both come iced or hot and are a nice alternative for those who don’t drink coffee. 

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 619-1503
(904) 619-1503

Bitty & Beau's Coffee

With its first Florida location opening in Jacksonville, Bitty & Beau’s is a coffee shop with a mission. Each of the locations, including the one in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood, looks to employ those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The coffee shop serves hot and cold drinks and smoothies with a huge variety of flavor add-ins; the combinations to make a drink are seemingly endless. The go-to order? An iced coffee with spiced brown sugar syrup and a splash of cream. 

1965 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 683-6083
(904) 683-6083

Lucky Goat Coffee

Even though most of the locations for Lucky Goat Coffee Co. are in Tallahassee, one is on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. This coffee shop is ideal for working remotely or meeting friends before heading off to the beach. For those who love cold brew coffee, the Lucky Bomb combines espresso, vanilla, and cream into one perfectly sippable drink. 

12620 Beach Blvd Suite 7, Jacksonville, FL 32246
(904) 374-6944
(904) 374-6944

SOCIAL HOUSE COFFEE

In the charming Avondale neighborhood, Social House Coffee serves ethically sourced coffee roasted in Florida. The coffee shop serves light breakfasts like bagels and croissants, along with the typical cold brews and drip coffees. What makes this coffee shop worth popping into is the ample amount of seating, both inside and outside. While parking can be a challenge here, most people who live in the neighborhood walk to the coffee shop with friends or pets before sitting outside and enjoying their morning brew. 

4204 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Brass Tacks Coffee Co.

Brass Tacks Coffee started as a roaster inside Spring Park Coffee and has now expanded to its own standalone coffee shop on Southside Boulevard. The menu here is filled with all of the classic coffee shop drinks, but the signature creations continue to draw locals in. One such drink is the Florida Man Style, which is a choice of flavor combinations with four espresso shots. For something a little tamer, consider the Island Boy, a mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and macadamia nut flavors. 

4352 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 423-0011
(904) 423-0011

Smilies Coffee

For those looking for a local coffee shop that’s just a drive-thru, consider Smilies Coffee on Jacksonville’s Westside. The coffee drive-thru is, of course, known for its coffee and non-carbonated cold drinks. The coffee used in drinks is from Brazil and Guatemala, then roasted in Portland before being shipped to Jacksonville. One of the favorite drinks on the menu is the Dreamer, which combines espresso, half-and-half, vanilla syrup, and caramel sauce into one flavorful sip. 

7411 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
(971) 678-6113
(971) 678-6113

21 Queen Street Coffee Company

With a food truck and a location inside the Avenues Mall, 21 Queen Street Coffee is making a name for itself in Jacksonville as a woman-owned coffee roaster. No matter which location someone goes to, the coffee will be the same light roast full of deep citrus and vanilla flavors. Of course, patrons can still get their favorite seasonal items like pumpkin spice in fall and peppermint mochas in winter. 

10300 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 635-9889
(904) 635-9889

Spring Park Coffee

Spring Park Coffee is one of the most popular coffee shops in Green Cove Springs. Here, coffee lovers can get everything from handcrafted lattes with unique foam art to weekly specials created by the baristas. What makes this spot truly unique among the rest in town is that every day there is a name of the day, and if someone has that name and can prove it with an ID, their coffee is free. The shop also hosts regular community events like open mic nights and has its own book club. 

328 Ferris St, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 531-9391
(904) 531-9391

