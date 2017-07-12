 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15 Superb Coral Gables Restaurants

Where to dine in the City Beautiful.

by Olee Fowler Updated
Crema Con Caviar from Cebada Rooftop.
| Cebada Rooftop/Facebook
by Olee Fowler Updated

Coral Gables’ restaurant scene has had a resurgence of sorts over the past few years. While chain steakhouses and old-school eateries used to dominate the neighborhood, a slew of new eateries have popped up offering a different types of flavors, techniques, and exciting cuisines that the neighborhood has never seen before. Here are 15 restaurants to check out in Coral Gables right now.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 431-1947
(786) 431-1947
Make every day Taco Tuesday with Caja Caliente. Not only does it serve up its eclectic Cuban tacos filled with everything from chicken to gator, it also offers croquetas, bowls, quesadillas, and empanadas. And for those looking to get their brunch fix, every weekend it serves up its menu with offerings like Cuban coffee soaked French toast, guava pancakes, and more.

2. MKT Kitchen

1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 882-2600
(305) 882-2600
This Coral Gables newcomer offers everything from decadent pastries, classic breakfast options, a variety of sandwiches, entrees, family meals, and even stone crabs (when in season). Plus, guests can pick up a bottle of wine and dry goods from its onsite marketplace.

3. Bachour

2020 Salzedo St
Miami, FL 33134
(305) 203-0552
(305) 203-0552
While many flock to Bachour for its artistic dessert creations, the food menu is quite popular, too. Highlights include a croissant French toast, chicken curry tartine with frisee, and steak and frites featuring a 45-day aged New York strip loin. 

4. Threefold Cafe

141 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL
(305) 704-8007
(305) 704-8007
The only Aussie restaurant in town, Threefold Cafe is the spot in the Gables for a casual breakfast, serving Panther Coffee and Zak the Baker bread. Plus, it has an all-day breakfast menu of fun (hearty) plates like “Big Bad Aussie,” “Hash Tag This,” and “Toasted Like A Tourist.”

5. Zitz Sum

396 Alhambra Cir Suite 155
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-6920
(786) 409-6920
After becoming a runaway favorite during the COVID-19 shutdown through social media, “Asian-ish” restaurant Zitz Sum opened a permanent outpost right in Coral Gables. Diners can feast on dishes like cucumber salad, charred cabbage, grilled pork chops, and hanger steak — but don’t worry, the dumplings also make the menu. To wash the bites back, guests can sip on a large selection of natural wines, sake, beer, and more.

6. Talavera Cocina Mexicana

2299 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 444-2955
(305) 444-2955
This traditional Mexican restaurant has been a cornerstone of Giralda for nearly a decade, making a name for itself with hearty Mexican fare, a variety of boozy tequila cocktails, and a welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for romantic date night or a casual dinner with friends.

7. Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 483-8014
(786) 483-8014
This chic Mediterranean restaurant serves up elevated versions of classics like manti filled with spiced lamb, pides topped with shrimp or mushrooms, wagyu strip, and braised goat. For those who really want to explore what the restaurant has to offer opt for the tasting menu, which rotates frequently, offering seven courses paired with wine that take guests on a true taste of the region.

8. Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-2287
(786) 409-2287
Rooftop dining and Coral Gables doesn’t typically go hand-in-hand, but Cebada Rooftop. Sip on cheekily named cocktails while dining on a wide selection of raw bar dishes, including $2 oysters at happy hour, and shareable dishes like lobster rolls, bone marrow, crispy corn ribs, and sausage rolls housed in medianoche buns and topped with caviar.

9. Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097
Giorgio Rapicavoli’s latest restaurant is a tribute to his Italian roots. Located on pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue it features Italian classics updated with modern techniques and flavors. Think items like pappardelle with beef short rib bolognese, wagyu beef carpaccio, grilled monkfish, alongside spruced up versions of Italian-influenced cocktails. 

10. Graziano's in the Gables

394 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 774-3599
(305) 774-3599
This carnivore’s destination features all cuts of meat grilled to choosing with choice of sides, as well as paninis, burgers, chicken, fish, pastas, and Argentinian street food. Compliment the meal with a bottle of wine from the vast selection available without a corkage fee.

11. Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 517-6181
(305) 517-6181
Chef Adrianne pays homage to her mother’s Sicilian roots at Forte. Start with something from the burrata bar before dining on comforting dishes like bucatini cacio e pepe along with hearty classics like tagliatelle bolognese, whole roasted branzino, veal chop Florentine. Save room for the dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding. 

12. Caffe Abbracci

318 Aragon Ave
Miami, FL 33134
(305) 441-0700
(305) 441-0700
This longstanding Italian restaurant is a staple in the Coral Gables neighborhood. Serving up crowd favorite dishes like beef carpaccio, lobster ravioli, veal chops, and branzino every day to a faithful clientele.

13. Bulla Gastrobar

2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables, FL
(305) 441-0107
(305) 441-0107
A casual Spanish spot that has been a longtime pillar in the Coral Gables neighborhood boasts high-top tables, tasty sangria, and hearty tapas like suckling pig hash, veal and pork burgers, and oxtail flatbread.

14. Mamey

1350 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 266-2639
(305) 266-2639
Niven Patel’s tropical newcomer inside the Thesis Hotel offers the chef’s modern take on Caribbean cuisine with influences from Asia and Polynesia. Grab a drink on the rooftop terrace before heading downstairs to its outdoor patio to dine.

15. Orno Restaurant

1350 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 667-6766
(305) 667-6766
Chef Niven Patel’s latest restaurant inside the Thesis Hotel Miami is a tribute to wood-fired cuisine. Diners can feast on items like grilled octopus, roasted bone marrow, Iberico pork pluma, roasted half chicken, and hearty pastas. The cocktail program features cocktails named after key players and names in literary classics, while the space itself gets it decor inspiration from nature with plenty of greens, golds, and earth tones found throughout in the chairs, banquettes, and large pendant lighting.

