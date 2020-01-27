 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find South Florida’s Best Cuban-Style Sandwiches

Where to find Miami’s signature sandwich

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
South Floridians love a good Cuban sandwich. After all, what’s not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Cuban bread? Yet there are so many more types of “Cuban” sandwiches that are equally as tasty.

There’s the Miami sandwich (ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and mayo on Cuban bread), pan con bistec (a thinly cut seasoned steak sandwich topped with onions and potato sticks), media noche (a Cuban sandwich made with a sweet, egg-based bread), croqueta preparada (ham, Swiss, and croquetas housed inside Cuban bread), pan con lechon (a Cuban version of a pulled pork sandwich), pan con tortilla (omelette sandwich), pan con minuta (fried snapper sandwich), and the Elena Ruz (cream cheese, strawberry jam, turkey on a sweet, egg-based bread). Here’s a list of where to get South Florida’s best Cuban-style sandwiches throughout the Magic City.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

925 Nuevo's Cubano's

This colorful restaurant brings traditional Cuban sandwiches to Ft. Lauderdale. Grab a stool at the counter and order the pan con lechon made with sixteen-hour roasted pork or the sweeter medianoche and a Materva (a mate-based soft drink) to wash it down.

925 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
(954) 806-8375
Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

How can one possibly make a Cuban sandwich better? Enriqueta’s added croquetas to make its Cubano especial con croqueta preparada. It’s two of the best Cuban sandwiches in one. 

186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-4681
Playa Cafe

While strolling down Washington Avenue in South Beach, it is easy to pass this unassuming, counter service cafeteria. Those in the know, however, rave about the hefty Cuban sandwiches at very budget-friendly prices. Walk in and glimpse at the wall sized menu for selections.

1515 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-1551
Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine Ocean Drive (Multiple locations)

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day so a pan con tortilla is the way to go. Havana 1957 steps it up by adding lechon (roasted pork), ham, cheese, and potato sticks to keep patrons full until lunchtime.

1410 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8671
Las Olas Cafe

For those who believe bigger is better South Beach’s Las Olas Cafe is the place to go. The Cuban sandwiches are referred to as foot longs and can be shared by two, but don’t count on a buddy to split it because they’re easily devoured.

644 6th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-9333
La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

The resident Cuban fish fry restaurant on Flagler Street has been in business since 1966. Swing by for the pan con minuta (snapper sandwich) with chopped onions and ketchup, and wash it back with a cold beer.

1952 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 642-3322
Sanguich De Miami

This cozy sandwich shop offers patrons all beef and pork-based Cuban style sandwiches. Customer favorites include the Cubano and the pan con bistec with crispy potato strings reminiscent of those found in a frita (Cuban burger). Wash it down with a batido (milkshake made with tropical fruit) to complete the meal.

2057 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 539-0969
Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

When in Little Havana make a pit stop at Old’s and get the Cubano. The ratio of ham, pork, and Swiss cheese plus mustard and pickles rivals all others, but it’s the pressed bread crunch that surpasses all.

1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(786) 518-2196
Sergio's Restaurant (Multiple locations)

While all types of Cuban sandwiches are served at Sergio’s, the Elena Ruz is a must try. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy this turkey sandwich with cream cheese and strawberry preserves between pressed sweet Cuban bread like the one used for the media noche sandwich. 

3252 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 529-0047
Chef Sucre Café

A quaint bistro in Coral Gables serves a French influenced Cubano. Instead of Cuban bread, Chef Sucre uses panini bread and adds a side of guava dipping sauce which compliments the sandwich quite well. 

475 Biltmore Way #104B, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 444-2025
Mary's Cafe

A coin laundry with a cafeteria? Only in Miami. After all, washing clothes can bring on an appetite. Visit this laundromat for what many hail as one of Miami’s best pan con bistec sandwiches and get a load of laundry done, too.

2542 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 443-6672
Islas Canarias Restaurant

When Miamians crave croquetas, many head to this destination. So, it only makes sense to get that croqueta preparada fix at Islas Canarias with a cafecito (a sweet, Cuban-style espresso), of course.

13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 559-6666
El Rinconcito Latino Cafe

When in West Kendall, stop by this restaurant/cafeteria for an impressive selection of Cuban sandwiches. Fan favorites include the Miami Sandwich, pan con bistec, and media noche, which all pair well with the variety of Latin sodas available.

9979 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 382-9008
Senor Pan Cafe Kendall

Enjoy a twist on frita at this Kendall favorite where it incorporates maduros (fried plantains) and avocado into the otherwise traditional Miami sandwich. The restaurant is also known for its pan con bistec a caballo (steak sandwich with a fried egg on pressed Cuban bread).

11238 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 677-2177
The Butcher Shop Deli

The abundance of pork in the pan con lechon can feed a small village and is quite inexpensive, too. The crispy pieces of pork skin add a crunch and is a best seller at this Palmetto Bay shop.

14235 S Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay, FL 33176
(305) 253-9525
