Miami's dessert scene is influenced by Caribbean, Latin American, and European flavors and offers diverse bakery options. From Cuban ice cream infused with guava to South American panaderias and classic European treats, the city caters to a wide array of varied tastes. Whether seeking vegan, gluten-free, or organic selections, Miami has a spot for every dessert type of dessert seeker. Below, find the top dessert destinations in Miami.
11 Great Dessert Destinations in Miami
Get that sugar fix at these spots
Tio Colo
This Hialeah gem serves only one type of ice cream: Bocaditos de helado (also known as Cuban ice cream sandwiches). Served straight from the freezer and tightly wrapped in parchment paper, the rectangle-shaped sandwich is housed between two slices of sugar-topped white bread and filled with more than a dozen ice cream flavors.
Cindy Lou's Cookies
Though the word cookies is in this bakery’s name, Cindy Lou is baking up much more than cookies in her cozy Little River shop. The menu changes often, but some favorites to watch for include banana bread, oversized slices of coconut cake, raspberry almond crunch cake, almond horns, brownies, and more.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop is the name that is at the top of every pie-lover’s list in South Florida. The decadent bakery is best known for selling popular items like brownie bomb pie, chocolate peanut butter pie, cookie monster pie, carrot cake, coconut guava cake, and more. Pro tip: Order a cake sampler with five flavors equal to the size of one full cake.
Zak the Baker
The only strictly Kosher bakery on the list is Wynwood favorite Zak the Baker. Get that carb fix at Miami’s most popular bakery, where diners fill up croissants, challah, loaves of bread, and other deli fare like salads, pastas, and more. The daily chalkboard menu changes depending on what’s available, with everything made by hand.
Morelia Ice Cream Paletas (Multiple locations)
Make-your-own ice cream on a stick with Morelia’s paletas. Guests choose their flavor of ice cream and then choose what “dip” to put it in, like chocolate or cookie butter. Then, it’s time to go to town by topping it with more than a dozen options.
The Salty Donut
Talking about doughnuts in Miami without mentioning The Salty Donut is nearly impossible. The original location in Wynwood often boasted lines wrapped around the block as doughnut lovers flocked to try these decadent pastries. These small cake-sized doughnuts can also be found in South Miami and West Palm Beach. Stars of the show include the maple bacon and the Miami-inspired guava and cheese, though Salty is known to drop special doughnut releases often.
Azucar Ice Cream
A true Miami ice cream shop. It serves many inventive flavors inspired by the city and its Cuban heritage, like its Abuela Maria ice cream, made with crushed-up Maria cookies, and its cafe con leche flavor, with Cuban coffee and Oreos — along with many, many others.
Night Owl Cookies
This homegrown favorite, which started as a cookie delivery service to FIU students, now has locations across South Florida for those looking for their sugar fix at all hours of the day. While the classics like the Ave Maria topped with Maria cookie crumbles, guava chunks and finished with a cream cheese frosting drizzle, are always a solid choice, check the restaurant's social media handles for updates on its always rotating clever, pop-culture-themed drops.
Bachour
Antonio Bachour’s namesake and flagship bakery located in Coral Gables serves a variety of award-winning pastries. Here, there’s no shortage of filled croissants, breads, and petits gateaux. One of the most popular treats is the dulce de leche croissant filled with gooey sweetness.
Lucila Cakes Bird Road
Got a special occasion? Odds are, Lucila Cakes is probably making your cake. Its moist, dense, rum-filled cakes are legendary in South Florida. Recipes range from fruit and nuts all the way to chocolate and ginger, but two things remain the same: they’re all greased in a Bundt cake tin and they all contain a ton of rum.
Piononos
Key Biscayne’s famed bakery is open for all strawberry pavlova cravings. Anyone in Miami long enough has had this sweet delight, and those who haven’t should remedy that immediately. Don’t be surprised if there’s a line (there almost always is), but we promise the pavlova, topped with dulce de leche and thinly sliced strawberries, is worth it.