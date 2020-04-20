11 Great Dessert Destinations in Miami

Talking about doughnuts in Miami without mentioning The Salty Donut is nearly impossible. The original location in Wynwood often boasted lines wrapped around the block as doughnut lovers flocked to try these decadent pastries. These small cake-sized doughnuts can also be found in South Miami and West Palm Beach. Stars of the show include the maple bacon and the Miami-inspired guava and cheese, though Salty is known to drop special doughnut releases often.