a variety of dim sum plates.
Dim Sum feast at Hutong
Hutong

Where to Find Delicious Dim Sum Around Miami

Pork buns, egg custard tarts, shrimp shumai, soup dumplings, and more

by Juliana Accioly
Dim Sum feast at Hutong
| Hutong
by Juliana Accioly

A couple of savory bites here, a couple of sweet and sour bites there (there’s no set way to go about it) create a meal of small plates of dumplings called dim sum — like its translation from Chinese — is one to truly “touch the heart.”

From the coveted har row variety (steamed shrimp dumplings) to the popular siu mai (formed in wonton wrapper open faced and steamed), these bite-sized delicacies make for a wonderful lunch or dinner solo or with friends to pair with sake, beer, or a warm cup of tea.

Miami’s food landscape is dotted with great places to savor dim sum, read below for the 9 best options to try now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Hakkasan Miami

Book a seat at this upscale Chinese restaurant in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and choose from two of the best dim sum assortments in town. The dim sum platter here cleverly combines the flavors of har gau, scallop shui mai (round circular dumpling filled with scallop), Chinese chive dumpling, and a delicate pumpkin dumpling varieties. Vegetarian guests can dine on a bean curd lotus roll, served alongside a selection of three-style mushroom, black rice vegetables, and crystal black truffle with edamame dumplings. 

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(877) 326-7412
(877) 326-7412

Foodies LLC

At this casual Downtown Miami spot, load up on dim sum like shrimp shumai, bean curd skill roll with shrimp, and pork shumai with egg, priced between $8 and $9.50. The special dim sum platter costs $26. 

1371 NE Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 522-2419
(786) 522-2419

Tanuki Miami

The dim sum offered at this Pan-Asian restaurant in South Beach run the gamut from shrimp money bag to wagyu beef puff and mushroom and potato, all options available to savor at the counter facing the chef’s kitchen. Can’t decide which to order first? The special platter features ten pieces of five different kinds of dim sum for $36. 

1080 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 615-1055
(305) 615-1055

Boy Choy

This virtual-only restaurant inside Novikov delivers a wide range of Chinese fare and four creative dim-sum iterations: mushroom, duck and foie gras, coriander and shrimp with chili garlic sauce, and scallop and shrimp. Soft and pillowy on the outside, warm, and savory on the inside, Boy Choy’s dim sum feast is also served during Novikov social hours for $8, to pair with discounted cocktails offered onsite from Monday to Friday between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 489-1000
(305) 489-1000

Hutong Miami

Hutong is a sophisticated Chinese restaurant in the Brickell area offering great indoor/outdoor atmosphere and top notch dim sum, served in three-piece portions, which might be pricier than average, but worth every penny. Don’t miss highlights of pan-seared lobster bao and the delicate wagyu beef millefeuielle ($24) and, if you have room left, try out the hot and sour xiao long bao and yu xiang crispy pork dumpling ($17). 

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 388-0805
(786) 388-0805

Da Tang Zhen Wei Restaurant

Da Tang Zhen Wei’s dim sum is served in portions with threes or fours, ranging from $10 to $14. They come filled with with options like cilantro, shrimp, crab, and bean curd. Don’t leave without trying the sticky rice with lotus leaf and the pork soup xiao long bao. 

Four Ambassadors, 801 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 747-4686
(786) 747-4686

Zitz Sum

Chef Pablo Zitzmann imagination and a sense of has fun has won his Coral Gables restaurant a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide. Once a dim sum pop up, Zitz Sum features a daily list of options that is a unique fusion of Chinese, Japanese, and other Asian cuisines with some South American and Italian ingredients thrown into the mix — think pork laced with Calabrian chili vinaigrette. The surprise element complements the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere.

396 Alhambra Cir Suite 155, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-6920
(786) 409-6920

Tropical Chinese Restaurant

Long a staple in the South Miami, Tropical Chinese features reliable all-day dim sum offerings for dine-in and takeout. Highlights include the leek dumpling, steam roast pork bun, and crispy shrimp ball. Gluten-free varieties are also on the menu - like the taro shrimp patty or the scallop dumpling. 

7991 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 262-7576
(305) 262-7576

Minty Z

Minty Z is all about vegan dim sum, and we promise you won’t miss the meat. The Coconut Grove spot is luring (vegan and not) customers with its plant-based offerings of Cuban corn wontons, barbecue jackfruit lo mai gai (sticky rice with a protein) and vegan chicken katsu. Classic bao buns here also exceed expectations with an irreproachable mix of prosperity beef filling and coconut yogurt sauce. 

3206 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 409-7151
(786) 409-7151

