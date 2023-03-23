 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
10 Great Places to Dine Near the Miami Beach Convention Center

Here’s where to go for that post-conference meal

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly

Miami’s temperate climate and vibrant atmosphere make it an ideal destination for conventions and meetings year-round. The Miami Beach Convention Center in South Beach is within walking distance of countless hotel, dining, and shopping options. It boasts almost 500,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 60,000 square-foot ballroom, and up to 84 meeting rooms. While the convention center offers quick bites between meetings, no business trip to the Magic City would be complete without savoring its diverse cuisine. Venture out of the convention center for a five- or ten-minute walk to one of these ten nearby eateries to taste Miami’s best cuisine.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill- South Beach

Just two blocks from the Convention Center, the Plymouth Hotel offers Japanese cuisine at Blue Ribbon’s outdoor dining room and poolside area. Along with sushi and sashimi options, diners can enjoy Blue Ribbon’s most popular dishes, such as fried chicken and oxtail fried rice. The charming canopy-covered poolside area and outdoor dining room make for a tranquil atmosphere to enjoy a meal between activities or after a full day of meetings.

The Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 800-0404
(305) 800-0404

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Sweet Liberty, the popular Miami Beach bar, is more than just a haven for well-crafted cocktails — it also boasts an impressive food menu that rivals its liquid offerings. The menu features standout dishes like the can’t-miss nachos and one of the city’s top-rated burgers, led by James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. And for those looking to satisfy late-night cravings, Sweet Liberty’s kitchen stays open until 4 a.m. every night, making it an ideal destination for late-night dining.

237 20th St suite b, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
(305) 763-8217

The Ocean Grill (At The Setai, Miami Beach)

The Setai Hotel’s casual Ocean Grill boasts an oceanfront view and a diverse selection of seafood for lunch or dinner. With the hotel’s stylish pool area as a backdrop, patrons can dine on refreshing dishes like yellowfin tuna crudo with jalapeno and sea salt or fresh catch choices such as Chilean seabass, tiger shrimp, and Dover sole. The bar is equally inviting, offering a chance to unwind with a cocktail in the serene atmosphere.

2001 Collins Avenue 0232341530001, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899

Casa Tua Restaurant

Casa Tua, located inside a boutique hotel in South Beach, boasts one of Miami’s most romantic fine-dining experiences. The historic villa serves up Italian specialties, including beef tenderloin carpaccio, risotto alla milanese, and tagliolini clams and bottarga. Guests can enjoy their meals in the restaurant’s cozy dining room or outdoor seating area.

1700 James Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-1010
(305) 673-1010

Mareva1939

The National Hotel has a Spanish restaurant that may just tick all the boxes for those looking for group dining with a view. This lively restaurant boasts family-style dishes, stellar service, and outdoor seating around the hotel’s pool. Breakfast and dinner are served in the main dining room, where the menu features hearty dishes such as black paella with seared scallops, shrimp, and aioli; roasted bone marrow with caramelized onions and oxtail marmalade; and a sweet ending of manchego cheese flan with red bell pepper compote and crispy tulle.

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-2311
(305) 532-2311

Bagatelle Miami

One of Miami’s original clubstaurants is back with a new twist. After a revamp, the French-Mediterranean spot now sports a chef-driven outpost at the Ritz Carlton South Beach. Chef Jimmy Almeida, a French native, combines the traditional flavors of South of France with modern techniques. End the night on a high note by enoying in the vibrant after-dinner atmosphere.

1669 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-3900
(305) 704-3900

Shake Shack South Beach Miami

Shake Shack’s Lincoln Road location offers a laid-back atmosphere for diners to indulge in some of Miami’s most beloved comfort foods. For less than $20, guests can enjoy a variety of crowd-pleasers, including classic grilled cheese, chicken bites with bacon cheese fries, or an Angus cheeseburger stuffed with bacon and cherry-red peppers. Thirsty diners can choose from a selection of lemonades, iced teas, and milkshakes to wash down their meal.

1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami, FL 33139
(305) 434-7787
(305) 434-7787

Juvia

Miami’s Juvia, perched atop the 1111 Lincoln Road building, offers a blend of French, Japanese, and Peruvian cuisine alongside stunning city views. Known for its airy terrace, guests can enjoy wagyu beef tartare, hamachi espuma, and king crab risotto while sipping on creative cocktails like the SoBe Porn star made with Haku Japanese bamboo charcoal purified vodka, passion fruit purée, agave, and prosecco. A prime spot for after-meeting drinks and date nights, make sure to arrive at sunset to take in the picturesque surroundings.

1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8272
(305) 763-8272

Time Out Market Miami

Miami’s Time Out Market boasts an array of dining options to satisfy every taste bud. Among the diverse lineup of vendors, Rogue Panda offers a laid-back Chinese vegan experience, while Lur, helmed by chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, serves up Basque specialties. Pho Mo, a food hall concept by Phuc Yea, provides a hearty bowl of Vietnamese pho. Feeling indecisive? Sample a little bit of everything. And don’t forget to cap off your meal with a shot of Cuban coffee from Bebito’s or a classic cocktail from the main bar.

1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
(786) 753-5388

Yardbird Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, a restaurant in Miami Beach, has become a go-to destination for Southern cuisine lovers. The menu features classic Southern dishes such as cast-iron cornbread, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, and St. Louis ribs coated in layers of barbecue sauce. Brunch is particularly popular with options like smoked brisket huevos rancheros and indulgent lemon meringue pancakes. For brunch enthusiasts, Yardbird also offers a classic “Literally” Everything bagel and lox. Those dining solo can enjoy the happy hour specials and explore the extensive cocktail and beverage menu.

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-5220
(305) 538-5220

