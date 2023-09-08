The 11 Best Restaurants Near Hard Rock Stadium

A Fins game. The Miami Grand Prix. The Miami Open. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny, oh my. We can go on and on about all the happenings that take place at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year.

Beyond what you can nosh and sip on within its Miami Gardens confines, some of the area’s best restaurants are within minutes. They span southern home cookin’ to the most authentic of Caribbean spreads. As you prep for your next Hard Rock Stadium adventure, these are the 11 restaurants nearby that always satisfy.