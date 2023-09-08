 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The shrimp mofonguitos at Yarumba Restaurant & Lounge.
The 11 Best Restaurants Near Hard Rock Stadium

Pre- or post-event, these are the spots for a dine.

by Jesse Scott
A Fins game. The Miami Grand Prix. The Miami Open. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny, oh my. We can go on and on about all the happenings that take place at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year.

Beyond what you can nosh and sip on within its Miami Gardens confines, some of the area’s best restaurants are within minutes. They span southern home cookin’ to the most authentic of Caribbean spreads. As you prep for your next Hard Rock Stadium adventure, these are the 11 restaurants nearby that always satisfy.

Antonio's Pizzeria

This pizza joint has been around for 50 years as of 2022. For bigger groups, its 16-inch New York-style pizza is cooked to a delicate crisp and boasts 15-by-25-inch-thick Sicilian offerings, too. In true South Florida fashion, some seafood appetizers like baked clams and mussels are doused in marinara to get the party started.

6890 Miramar Pkwy C, Miramar, FL 33023
(954) 966-3332
(954) 966-3332

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Yes, one of South Florida’s best Ethiopian finds is right here in Miami Gardens. Opt for the aptly named Taste of Awash to dabble in it with a chef’s selection of the spot’s most popular entrees, spanning vegetable and protein options. Its coffee service is memorable – in fact, there is a coffee “ceremony,” and the brewing is held up to three times a day.

19934 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
(305) 770-5100
(305) 770-5100

Sub City Miami

This sandwich shop has been piling ‘em high since 1961. A deli-gone-restaurant, its staple Italian sub is loaded with fresh-sliced capicola ham, salami, boiled ham pepperoni, and the diner’s choice of ten veggies. For each sub, including hot items like a steak and cheese, diners can get a “double meat” option for much more protein.

19900 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169
(305) 651-3133
(305) 651-3133

L C Roti Shop

Here, the roti – a wrap-esque handheld stuffed with various stew-protein concoctions – is fresh-made before your eyes. Among the Trinidadian-inspired fillers are goat, duck, conch, and shrimp. Blink, and you’ll miss it as it’s tucked in an unassuming shopping center. Don’t act like an LC Roti rookie either – bring cash, as cards aren’t accepted.

19505 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169
(305) 651-8924
(305) 651-8924

Lorna's Caribbean & American Grill

Here, the Caribbean dishes – including jerk chicken, conch salad, and a massive bowl of brown stew chicken – are presented in a table-service, more formal manner than its nearby counterparts. The vibe is equally elevated, with an expansive full bar taking up one of its walls with popping blue stools. Alcohol aside, its lemonades – like a hearty mango variety – keep folks coming back for more.

19752 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 623-9760
(305) 623-9760

World Famous Miami Gardens

This South Florida regional chain has four outposts, including one in Miami Gardens. Its egg rolls put it on the map, with Philly cheese steak and seafood deluxe (gooey shrimp crab and lobster with cheese) among the options. Wash ‘em down with a Banging Strawberry Lemonade with a nice sweet zest.

19401 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 760-2627
(305) 760-2627

Sunday's Eatery

This comfort food haven is open on more than Sundays (in fact, it’s open every day but Tuesday). Fried is the key word here, and count on mega-servings, be it Sunday’s homemade fried ribs, pork chops, snapper, or Cornish hen. If there’s room for dessert, its blue velvet cupcakes are a colorful take on what’s usually red.

18367 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 621-9600
(305) 621-9600

Lovely’s Healthy Lifestyle Cuisine

Healthy is in the name here, and there are indeed wholesome options. The top made-fresh option is the sizeable Healthy Choice Combo with grilled shrimp and chicken accompanied by brown rice and broccoli. On the more indulgent front, go for its lobster and waffles or a slice of its multicolored rainbow cake.

1806 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 621-7977
(305) 621-7977

The Licking Miami Gardens

Bless up, this soul food hotspot is co-owned by DJ Khaled. Among its decadent dishes are fried lobster bites, fried turkey wings, a shrimp croissant melt, and a lobster alfredo. It also has an Instagrammable, color-loaded, lemonade-y mystery drink that tastes like every flavor of Skittles in one wild sip.

17647 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(786) 520-4675
(786) 520-4675

Arline's Restaurant & Seafood

No frills home cookin’ awaits at Arline’s in the form of conch any way you’d imagine (e.g., buffalo style or a burger), fried fish, and seafood combos aplenty. It’s a no-frills experience that’s open for breakfast and lunch. If you start your day here, opt for the chicken and waffles, includes a buckwheat waffle and wings with a crunch.

2770 NW 167th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33054
(305) 474-8990
(305) 474-8990

Yarumba Restaurant & Lounge

Amid the nearby Caribbean options, this is the Dominican standout. Chef Danny Peñalo is at the helm of several Dominican favorites with creative twists, including shrimp and pork belly mofonguitos as well as crispy tostones stuffed with a choice of shrimp, crab, or churrasco. The lounge space has regular events spanning live tunes to private dinners with premier Dominican rum maker Brugal.

4740 NW 167th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33014
(305) 622-9700
(305) 622-9700

