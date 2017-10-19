10 Dog-Friendly Miami Bars and Restaurants

More and more South Florida restaurants are recognizing that South Floridians are attached to furry companions. As such, eateries are now pet friendly allowing patrons to bring four legged buddies along to enjoy a meal. Here are some of the best spots of locally owned and operated restaurants with the best dog menus— including filet mignon, chicken, and salmon — and treats for men and women's best friends, too.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.