10 Dog-Friendly Miami Bars and Restaurants

Where to dine with the furry best friend

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
by Stacy A. Moya Updated

More and more South Florida restaurants are recognizing that South Floridians are attached to furry companions. As such, eateries are now pet friendly allowing patrons to bring four legged buddies along to enjoy a meal. Here are some of the best spots of locally owned and operated restaurants with the best dog menus— including filet mignon, chicken, and salmon — and treats for men and women's best friends, too.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
Enjoy al fresco dining on Boia De’s outdoor patio, which currently seats 25 guests and their furry best friends. While guests can dine on a menu with options such as ribeye carpaccio, tagliolini nero with king crab, and lamb ribs, doggos can enjoy all natural treats from a local company, Pup & Pantry, and water.

2. Cielito Artisan Pops

2750 NW 3rd Ave Suite 20A
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 397-7392
Cool down with a paleta from Cielito after enjoying a day of checking out the Wynwood Walls. Dip it in milk, dark or white chocolate, dress it up with an endless variety of toppings, and even add edible flowers to the pop. Whatever choice is made, Cielito has special dietary friendly doggy pops for pups to enjoy as well.

3. KUSH

2003 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-4500
Owner and animal lover Matthew Kushner knows it's a dog's life. That’s why three out of the four Kush Hospitality restaurants offer menus specifically made for dogs. At Kush, humans can dine on an array of appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts plus craft beers, while dogs can dine on Chichi's chicken and rice made with grilled chicken cut and mixed in with brown rice, carrots, and peas for $5.

4. Sushi Kong

3000 Coral Way Cu-4
Coral Gables, FL 33145
(305) 815-6330
Just outside of Coral Gables, Sushi Kong is a Japanese restaurant with Latin influences. Dine on eclectic takes on traditional sushi, rolls, and wok dishes while the four-legged buddy enjoys a bowl of kongle; a mix of wet and dry salmon dog food, and carrots.

5. Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

259 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 471-4985
Eating healthy is easy when the food is flavorful. That’s why Carrot Express has been blooming throughout South Florida with 13 dog friendly locations. Order the salmon burger or marinated chicken breast with cilantro brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo to share with the furry bestie.

6. Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

360 San Lorenzo Ave #1500
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 447-6555
Dine on Japanese influenced, Middle Eastern cuisine at The Shops at Merrick Park where pets are always welcome. Sawa's doggy menu starts with "tapas" choices such as Purina Beggin' Strips and Red Barn bully slices. The entree choices are kebab skewers available in chicken breast, filet mignon, or salmon. The menu closes out on a sweet note with dessert choices of vanilla or coconut pineapple ice cream and make for one very happy and full pup.

7. Atchana's Homegrown Thai

3194 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 774-0404
Bring the pup and enjoy Thai cuisine in Coconut Grove. Atchana's doggy menu offers a varying rice bowl for canine buddies with daily creations including chicken, beef, or salmon mixed with rice and veggies in a coconut broth. 

8. LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 442-3377
Craving a burger and cold beer? Then head on over to Lokal with the fur baby and dine on an array of burgers and an arsenal of beers. Treat the pet to Chichi Get The Meatloaf made with egg and tomato puree, Yeyo's chicken and brown rice plus carrots and peas, or a chew-gar.

9. Greenstreet Cafe

3468 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 444-0244
For more than 30 years this Coconut Grove staple has been the place to go for locals and pets alike. With outdoor seating complete with umbrellas for shading, pets and owners feel at ease while enjoying casual American fare. The pet friendly wait staff at Greenstreet is known to treat pets to complimentary slices of bacon and pieces of grilled chicken as well as a bowl of ice water.

10. Cracked by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct
South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-5820
With two locations in South Florida in South Miami and the pet friendly, The Wharf, pet owners and their furry companions can dine on chef Adrianne Calvo’s Cracked. While patrons indulge in favorites like the truffled pepperoni pizza fries and crispy pork belly sliders, dogs can feast on the sweet potato hash with carrots and green apples, plus Miami’s finest iced water.

