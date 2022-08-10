There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.Read More
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
The mornings the just got a lot sweeter
Donut Shoppe
The Donut Shoppe is an icon in Jacksonville having been a staple in the community since 1962. The no-frills doughnut shop is known for its cake doughnut, which are usually fruit flavored like pink strawberry and blueberry. The other item not to miss here is the “uglies,” also known as apple fritters, that look more like little pull-apart bread that has been dunked in a sweet glaze. These uglies are best eaten while they are hot, so patrons need a bit of luck to time a visit just right for when the uglies are being replenished in the display case.
Sweet Theory Baking Co.
Each morning Sweet Theory makes yeast doughnuts that are hand-cut and fried to a perfect golden color. What makes this shop standout is that everything is made without eggs, dairy, or peanuts, so it can accommodate just about any food sensitivity. Flavors rotate daily with highlights like salted caramel, blueberry maple, and earl grey lavender — but be warned, on weekends doughnuts sell out quickly, so be sure to get to the shop as early as possible for the best selection.
Good Dough
Located in the heart of San Marco is Good Dough, a doughnut shop specializes in raised brioche doughnut with a plethora of toppings. Don’t let the cutesy names fool you though, these seasonal doughnut are the real deal. Pick from flavors like the basil lemonade doughnut that’s sweet and herbaceous, or the fan-favorite Molly Ringwald, which is a raised doughnut with a bright pink raspberry glaze and rainbow sprinkles.
Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich Shop
Cinotti's Bakery is a must-visit bakery and doughnut shop in Jacksonville featuring many display cases of doughnuts filled with everything from classic cake varieties to filled doughnuts. A fan favorite is the long john, a custard-filled rectangular doughnut with a sweet chocolate glaze. Those who are looking for a true classic will want to try the glazed doughnut, which is so soft it almost melts away with each bite. Pro tip: don’t be deterred by the long line upon arrival, it moves quickly as the bakery inside is rather small.
The Mini Bar (Multiple locations)
With four locations around Jacksonville there’s likely a Mini Bar within driving distance to most people. The adorable doughnut shops are known for making doughnut as they are ordered, so they always come out hot and fresh. Fans of Girl Scout cookies will want to try the doughnut version of the popular Samoa cookie, which is a vanilla doughnut base with a sweet chocolate glaze, toasty coconut, and a rich salted caramel drizzle. For a slice of childhood nostalgia, the cosmic brownie doughnut tastes just like the lunchbox treat you remember.
Daily Donuts
One of the most popular places for doughnuts in the Orange Park area is Daily Donuts. The small family business is known for its range of classic doughnuts like pink frosted with sprinkles or Bavarian cream. More gourmet flavors are also available, and the bacon maple is not to be missed since it’s the perfect mix of sweet frosting and crispy salty bacon. What makes this place a true stand-out is the friendly service and the employees that remember their patrons time after time.
Parlor Doughnuts
One of the newest doughnut shops in town is Parlor Doughnuts, which specializes in layered doughnut made from croissant-like dough. What makes this spot so special is its rotating flavors that range from strawberry shortcake to a decadent turtle cheesecake doughnut. The miniature doughnut holes, called cronies, are a delightful bite of sweetness that are filled with everything from raspberry jam to coconut cream.