These sweet, often over-the-top, treats are something most people will agree can pass for breakfast, dessert, or a treat yourself anytime moment. Doughnuts went through quite the trendy phase a few years ago, with shops popping up all over the place, but these days it seems they are a bit more few and far between. Those looking for these sweet treats in South Florida can count on these seven spots to serve up a variety of options to curb every doughnut craving.Read More
7 Doughnut Shops To Seek Out in South Florida
Glazed, filled with jam, or topped with chocolate — here are some of the best
Dandee Donut Factory
Looking for old-fashioned doughnuts? Check out Dandee Donuts in Hollywood (with more locations to be found further north), where the menu features over 50 different varieties of doughnuts. Expect the classics like a glazed cruller, old-fashioned chocolate dip, and Bavarian cream — but don’t miss out on the more unusual flavors like apple cider glazed or pistachio.
Pink Love Donuts and More
With locations in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Pink Love Donuts and More is home to over 80 types of doughnuts. From classic to gourmet and a little bit out of the ordinary — think covered in strawberry boba — there are plenty of options to pick from, making it easy to go home with a dozen. Pro tip: it even makes letter-shaped donuts via special order.
Sweet Mini Donuts
Doral’s Sweet Mini Donuts is true to its name, as its menu features mini doughnuts that are usually seen at fairs and carnivals. These tiny doughnuts can be ordered as a half dozen, dozen, or a bucket-o-minis (two and a half dozen) and can be covered in powdered sugar or cinnamon. Those craving a bit more excitement can opt for one of the special glazes with flavors including original glaze, strawberry, cookies, and cream, caramel, lemon, or chocolate.
Bunnie Cakes
Cakes may be the namesake at Bunnie Cakes, but this Doral bakeshop also has a selection of adorable mini heart-shaped doughnuts. Flavors may vary (think very vanilla or chocolate brownie), but one can always guarantee that they are completely vegan treats like all of the delicious creations at Bunnie Cakes.
Lovely Donut
New to Wynwood, this doughnut shop serves up love in the form of full-sized heart-shaped vegan doughnuts. Flavors include the classics like glazed, sprinkled, and chocolate sprinkled, plus lots of fun flavors like coconut berry, matcha glazed, and s’mores.
Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken
One of the OG Miami donut shops, Mojo Donuts’ first shop was in Pembroke Pines but made its way to Miami a few years ago — and added fried chicken to the menu. At this doughnut shop, guests can expect a larger-than-life menu of doughnuts each day with fun rotating flavors like the Esmeralda doughnut, which is a raspberry glazed donut covered in Nutella and dunked in crushed Oreos with strawberry mousse and a strawberry drizzle.
The Salty Donut (Multiple locations)
It’s nearly impossible to talk about doughnuts in Miami without mentioning The Salty Donut. The original location in Wynwood often boasted lines that would wrap about the block at all times as doughnut lovers from all over the world flocked to try these decadent pastries. These small cake-sized doughnuts can also be found in South Miami and West Palm Beach. Stars of the show include the maple bacon, and the Miami-inspired guava + cheese, though Salty is known to drop special doughnut releases often.