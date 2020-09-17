 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Miami’s Hottest New Happy Hours, October 2022

14 Great Places to Load Up on Chocolate in South Florida

12 Classic Miami Restaurants Everyone Should Try

More in Miami See more maps
Mochi Donuts Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

7 Doughnut Shops To Seek Out in South Florida

Glazed, filled with jam, or topped with chocolate — here are some of the best

by Amber Love Bond Updated
View as Map
by Amber Love Bond Updated
Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

These sweet, often over-the-top, treats are something most people will agree can pass for breakfast, dessert, or a treat yourself anytime moment. Doughnuts went through quite the trendy phase a few years ago, with shops popping up all over the place, but these days it seems they are a bit more few and far between. Those looking for these sweet treats in South Florida can count on these seven spots to serve up a variety of options to curb every doughnut craving.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Dandee Donut Factory

Copy Link

Looking for old-fashioned doughnuts? Check out Dandee Donuts in Hollywood (with more locations to be found further north), where the menu features over 50 different varieties of doughnuts. Expect the classics like a glazed cruller, old-fashioned chocolate dip, and Bavarian cream — but don’t miss out on the more unusual flavors like apple cider glazed or pistachio.

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020
(954) 929-1118
(954) 929-1118

Pink Love Donuts and More

Copy Link

With locations in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Pink Love Donuts and More is home to over 80 types of doughnuts. From classic to gourmet and a little bit out of the ordinary — think covered in strawberry boba — there are plenty of options to pick from, making it easy to go home with a dozen. Pro tip: it even makes letter-shaped donuts via special order.

222 67th St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 431-5144
(786) 431-5144

Sweet Mini Donuts

Copy Link

Doral’s Sweet Mini Donuts is true to its name, as its menu features mini doughnuts that are usually seen at fairs and carnivals. These tiny doughnuts can be ordered as a half dozen, dozen, or a bucket-o-minis (two and a half dozen) and can be covered in powdered sugar or cinnamon. Those craving a bit more excitement can opt for one of the special glazes with flavors including original glaze, strawberry, cookies, and cream, caramel, lemon, or chocolate.

1675 NW 54th St, Miami, FL 33142

Bunnie Cakes

Copy Link

Cakes may be the namesake at Bunnie Cakes, but this Doral bakeshop also has a selection of adorable mini heart-shaped doughnuts. Flavors may vary (think very vanilla or chocolate brownie), but one can always guarantee that they are completely vegan treats like all of the delicious creations at Bunnie Cakes.

8450 NW 53rd St Suite H101, Doral, FL 33166
(786) 577-3243
(786) 577-3243

Also featured in:

Lovely Donut

Copy Link

New to Wynwood, this doughnut shop serves up love in the form of full-sized heart-shaped vegan doughnuts. Flavors include the classics like glazed, sprinkled, and chocolate sprinkled, plus lots of fun flavors like coconut berry, matcha glazed, and s’mores.

1900 NE Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 889-8119
(305) 889-8119

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

Copy Link

One of the OG Miami donut shops, Mojo Donuts’ first shop was in Pembroke Pines but made its way to Miami a few years ago — and added fried chicken to the menu. At this doughnut shop, guests can expect a larger-than-life menu of doughnuts each day with fun rotating flavors like the Esmeralda doughnut, which is a raspberry glazed donut covered in Nutella and dunked in crushed Oreos with strawberry mousse and a strawberry drizzle.

8870 SW 40th St #13, Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-6656
(305) 223-6656

The Salty Donut (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

It’s nearly impossible to talk about doughnuts in Miami without mentioning The Salty Donut. The original location in Wynwood often boasted lines that would wrap about the block at all times as doughnut lovers from all over the world flocked to try these decadent pastries. These small cake-sized doughnuts can also be found in South Miami and West Palm Beach. Stars of the show include the maple bacon, and the Miami-inspired guava + cheese, though Salty is known to drop special doughnut releases often.

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 409-4714
(786) 409-4714

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Dandee Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020

Looking for old-fashioned doughnuts? Check out Dandee Donuts in Hollywood (with more locations to be found further north), where the menu features over 50 different varieties of doughnuts. Expect the classics like a glazed cruller, old-fashioned chocolate dip, and Bavarian cream — but don’t miss out on the more unusual flavors like apple cider glazed or pistachio.

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020
(954) 929-1118
(954) 929-1118

Pink Love Donuts and More

222 67th St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

With locations in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Pink Love Donuts and More is home to over 80 types of doughnuts. From classic to gourmet and a little bit out of the ordinary — think covered in strawberry boba — there are plenty of options to pick from, making it easy to go home with a dozen. Pro tip: it even makes letter-shaped donuts via special order.

222 67th St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 431-5144
(786) 431-5144

Sweet Mini Donuts

1675 NW 54th St, Miami, FL 33142

Doral’s Sweet Mini Donuts is true to its name, as its menu features mini doughnuts that are usually seen at fairs and carnivals. These tiny doughnuts can be ordered as a half dozen, dozen, or a bucket-o-minis (two and a half dozen) and can be covered in powdered sugar or cinnamon. Those craving a bit more excitement can opt for one of the special glazes with flavors including original glaze, strawberry, cookies, and cream, caramel, lemon, or chocolate.

1675 NW 54th St, Miami, FL 33142

Bunnie Cakes

8450 NW 53rd St Suite H101, Doral, FL 33166

Cakes may be the namesake at Bunnie Cakes, but this Doral bakeshop also has a selection of adorable mini heart-shaped doughnuts. Flavors may vary (think very vanilla or chocolate brownie), but one can always guarantee that they are completely vegan treats like all of the delicious creations at Bunnie Cakes.

8450 NW 53rd St Suite H101, Doral, FL 33166
(786) 577-3243
(786) 577-3243

Lovely Donut

1900 NE Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33132

New to Wynwood, this doughnut shop serves up love in the form of full-sized heart-shaped vegan doughnuts. Flavors include the classics like glazed, sprinkled, and chocolate sprinkled, plus lots of fun flavors like coconut berry, matcha glazed, and s’mores.

1900 NE Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 889-8119
(305) 889-8119

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

8870 SW 40th St #13, Miami, FL 33165

One of the OG Miami donut shops, Mojo Donuts’ first shop was in Pembroke Pines but made its way to Miami a few years ago — and added fried chicken to the menu. At this doughnut shop, guests can expect a larger-than-life menu of doughnuts each day with fun rotating flavors like the Esmeralda doughnut, which is a raspberry glazed donut covered in Nutella and dunked in crushed Oreos with strawberry mousse and a strawberry drizzle.

8870 SW 40th St #13, Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-6656
(305) 223-6656

The Salty Donut (Multiple locations)

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143

It’s nearly impossible to talk about doughnuts in Miami without mentioning The Salty Donut. The original location in Wynwood often boasted lines that would wrap about the block at all times as doughnut lovers from all over the world flocked to try these decadent pastries. These small cake-sized doughnuts can also be found in South Miami and West Palm Beach. Stars of the show include the maple bacon, and the Miami-inspired guava + cheese, though Salty is known to drop special doughnut releases often.

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 409-4714
(786) 409-4714

Related Maps