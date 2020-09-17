7 Doughnut Shops To Seek Out in South Florida

Glazed, filled with jam, or topped with chocolate — here are some of the best

These sweet, often over-the-top, treats are something most people will agree can pass for breakfast, dessert, or a treat yourself anytime moment. Doughnuts went through quite the trendy phase a few years ago, with shops popping up all over the place, but these days it seems they are a bit more few and far between. Those looking for these sweet treats in South Florida can count on these seven spots to serve up a variety of options to curb every doughnut craving.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.