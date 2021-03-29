10 Delicious Easter Sunday Meals in Miami

On Easter Sunday, families are in for a treat at this Miami restaurant, where an exciting egg hunt on the lawn awaits kids at 12:30 p.m. The Easter brunch buffet offers classic dishes with unique twists, including French toast with graham cracker-crusted brioche, Key lime meringue, and mint. For something more savory, there’s the Breakfast Skillet, made with Buffalo chicken, cheese fondue, blue cheese, scallions, and celery, and eggs Benedict with fried onion rings, barbecue beef burnt ends, poached egg, and hollandaise. Service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., priced at $62 per person and $31 for kids aged 12 and under (children three and under eat free from the kids’ menu). Those wishing for a caviar service supplement can opt for an additional $150 per person.