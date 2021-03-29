 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
14 Miami Restaurants Offering Healthy Foods With Plenty of Flavor

10 Delicious Easter Sunday Meals in Miami

From lavish brunches to fried chicken feasts, here’s where to go.

Miami’s brunch scene is well-known, and Easter is no exception. With the beautiful weather and stunning views, it’s easy to see why many families indulge in copious amounts of food and drink on this holiday. Here are some top picks for Easter brunch for those looking to celebrate.

Reservations are strongly encouraged; prices listed do not include tax and gratuity.

CORSAIR kitchen & bar

On Easter Sunday, families are in for a treat at this Miami restaurant, where an exciting egg hunt on the lawn awaits kids at 12:30 p.m. The Easter brunch buffet offers classic dishes with unique twists, including French toast with graham cracker-crusted brioche, Key lime meringue, and mint. For something more savory, there’s the Breakfast Skillet, made with Buffalo chicken, cheese fondue, blue cheese, scallions, and celery, and eggs Benedict with fried onion rings, barbecue beef burnt ends, poached egg, and hollandaise. Service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., priced at $62 per person and $31 for kids aged 12 and under (children three and under eat free from the kids’ menu). Those wishing for a caviar service supplement can opt for an additional $150 per person.

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
(786) 279-6800
(786) 279-6800

The Surf Club Restaurant

South Florida residents looking for an upscale Easter brunch experience can head to chef Thomas Keller’s celebrated outpost, the Surf Club Restaurant. Dine on dishes like fried chicken and waffles, Peekytoe crab Benedict, and short rib hash with poached eggs and Bearnaise sauce. The brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is priced at $150 per person.

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 330-4000
(305) 330-4000

Ocean Social

Chef Tristen Epps is serving up an elaborate brunch buffet this Easter Sunday at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The spread includes classic favorites like omelets, waffles, pizza, and pasta, a house-made bread display, a “Fruit de Mer” station with shrimp, oysters, crab claws, ceviche, and sashimi, and a “Milk and Honey” section boasting a Jamon Iberico carving station. Don’t miss the Caja China carvery will offer prime roast rib of picanha, roasted Caja China pork, shwarma, and roasted fish. Finish off the feast with the dessert bar, including a chocolate fountain. Service is available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $75 per person and $28 per child aged 3 to 10. Children under two can enjoy the brunch for free.

4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 961-6043
(786) 961-6043

Le Jardinier

This Michelin-starred restaurant offers a vegetable-forward Easter Brunch with dishes like chilled English pea veloute, asparagus mimosa, and lobster Benedict. Diners can choose between the striking modern interior or the outdoor patio while enjoying live music. Service is available from noon to 6 p.m. at a cost of $120 per person.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Jaya at The Setai

Nestled in the Setai Hotel courtyard, this restaurant boasts one of the city’s most extensive buffet brunches. The menu features classic breakfast dishes and an assortment of grilled meats, seafood, Asian dishes like Peking Duck, and freshly made crepes. Guests will also enjoy an egg hunt, a special visit from the Easter bunny, and a stunning floral cake created in collaboration with florist Pedro Cruz of Roots & Roots and City Cake’s chef Benny Rivera. Brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is priced at $115 per adult and $75 per child (ages 5-12).

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899

Klaw Miami

For Easter brunch, take in the stunning Biscayne Bay view at this trendy seafood restaurant, which is best known for its Norweigan crab. Diners can enjoy a selection of pre-selected dishes and a main entree. Favorites include King Crab scramble, grilled oysters, and grilled striped bass. All pair well with house cocktails like Mother of Miami and Summer Solstice. Service runs from noon to 3 p.m. and prices start at $75 per person.

1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 239-2523
(305) 239-2523

The Deck at Island Gardens

This waterfront restaurant is a must-visit for those seeking a lavish holiday brunch buffet. The extensive spread features ceviche shooters, tuna tartare, various salads and pasta dishes, and classic breakfast favorites. A band and cocktails enhance the lively atmosphere. Diners can also take in the stunning views of passing mega yachts. Service runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $85 per person.

888 Mac Arthur Cswy, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 627-4949
(786) 627-4949

Zuma Miami

This Easter, enjoy a Asian fusion brunch with family-friendly activities at this perpetual hotspot. Dine on lobster tempura, salmon teriyaki, and truffle hot-pot, starting with the sushi bar and finishing with the deluxe dessert platter. Sip on champagne or try the lychee martini and umami Mary. Kids can enjoy the waterfront terrace, face painting, egg hunts, basket giveaways, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Brunch packages range from $90 to $430; service will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
(305) 577-0277

Rusty Pelican - Miami

Celebrate Easter with a stunning view of Downtown Miami at this iconic restaurant, offering an extensive buffet with a raw bar, omelet station, seafood paella, coconut-crusted mahi-mahi, and herb-crusted lamb chops. Don’t miss the banana French toast and cinnamon Tres Leches for dessert. Kids will love the Easter Bunny appearance, egg hunt, face painting, and other activities. Service runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is priced at $75 per adult and $35 per child.

3201, Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(786) 686-1599
(786) 686-1599

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Celebrate Easter Sunday in style at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. The elegant space will offer a brunch buffet with a raw seafood bar, egg and omelet station, carving station, sushi station, caviar and blini station, and doughnut wall. Kids will have their station with classic and time-honored favorites like macaroni and cheese, mini pizzas, and chicken tenders. Live music, a complimentary drink, a champagne toast, a kids’ room featuring crafts and movies, and visits from the Easter Bunny are included. Service runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., priced at $159 per adult and $70 per child.

1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 276-4000
(786) 276-4000

Related Maps