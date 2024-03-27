Empanadas vary as widely as the countries they come from, and Miami’s diverse Latin American community ensures every variation is represented. Whether fried or baked, filled with sweet or savory ingredients, these beloved hand-held treats are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a midday snack. Below are some of our top picks.Read More
10 Can’t-Miss Empanadas in Miami
Where to find the best of the best
Breadman Miami
This well-known Cuban bakery features pastelitos, croquetas, and sandwiches, among other things. The empanadas, which are fried and filled with chicken, ham, cheese, ropa vieja, or flank steak with tomato sauce, have a loyal following. Take note: the offerings at Breadman Miami are bountiful, so don’t be surprised to leave with additional goodies, like possibly the croqueta cake.
Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe
This family-run Argentine bakery has had a loyal clientele since opening in 2001, thanks to delicious facturas (Argentine pastries), breads, sandwiches, and cakes. The baked empanadas (spinach, ham and cheese, meat, and chicken) are pocket-sized and flavorful. They are also big hits at parties, which is handy because this bakery offers catering.
Sur
Daniel Alonso and his wife, Vanesa Suhr, are the magic behind this charming Argentinean gem in Little Haiti. Standard favorites like beef, ham and cheese or shredded chicken in a creamy béchamel are staples, however, be sure to sample the creative out-of-the-box fillings like blue cheese and onions; corn and mozzarella; and squash and goat cheese.
La Uchirena
The consistently long queue at this small takeout-only spot in a Doral strip mall is a testament to its popularity. Offering 18 different empanadas, these are considered the real deal by Venezuelans yearning for a taste of home. The empanada de cazón (shark) is a big win for those missing the beachside town of El Palito, known for its many roadside stands selling the favorite treat.
Graziano's
This market/restaurant with multiple locations offers a variety of Argentinean products like wine, meats, and pastries, as well as dishes in a fast-casual setting. The empanada selection is generous and creative, with selections like spicy beef, chorizo, chicken with white sauce, plum, bacon, and mozzarella. There are vegetarian options as well.
Milly's Empanada Factory
Fried to order, this Venezuelan spot caught the attention of Food Network heavyweight Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” for empanadas that balance the perfect crunchy outside with a soft and flavorful inside.
Empanada Harry's Bakery & Cafe
Empanada aficionados from all parts of Miami find their way to Empanada Harry’s Bakery & Cafe — with good reason. Owners Harry and Michelle Coleman, who previously ran Charlotte Bakery for a decade, offer a menu that showcases empanadas from Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. Notable options include the Peruvian beef empanada with aji amarillo, egg, olives, and raisin, dusted with powdered sugar; Venezuelan pabellon with shredded beef, black beans, and sweet plantain; and Argentine spinach and ricotta. The cafe also serves vegan and sweet empanadas, along with monthly specials.
Halfmoon Empandas
Since 2008, Pilar Guzman Zavala and Juan Zavala have been serving Argentinean-style baked empanadas across Miami, including a location inside Miami International Airport (MIA). Their menu caters to both savory and sweet tastes, featuring the Cheesy Gaucho with meat, bacon, corn, black beans, red peppers, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, and chimichurri; creamed spinach; and pulled pork. For those with a sweet tooth, options include dulce de leche, Nutella, and guava and cheese empanadas. Customers can take advantage of discounted deals by purchasing packs of up to 48 empanadas.
Moises Bakery
With over 30 years in the area, this Venezuelan bakery with European flair has made its mark. Moises Bakery offers empanadas from Venezuela, Chile (typically with a folded, not crimped edge), and Argentina for those feeling indecisive.
Fonda Sabaneta
Many head to Kendall for this staple, which serves an affordable array of Colombian dishes. The empanadas, made with yellow cornmeal and fried, come with meat, chicken, or cheese and are worth the visit as well.