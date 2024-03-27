10 Can’t-Miss Empanadas in Miami

Empanada aficionados from all parts of Miami find their way to Empanada Harry’s Bakery & Cafe — with good reason. Owners Harry and Michelle Coleman, who previously ran Charlotte Bakery for a decade, offer a menu that showcases empanadas from Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. Notable options include the Peruvian beef empanada with aji amarillo, egg, olives, and raisin, dusted with powdered sugar; Venezuelan pabellon with shredded beef, black beans, and sweet plantain; and Argentine spinach and ricotta. The cafe also serves vegan and sweet empanadas, along with monthly specials.