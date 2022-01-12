 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cafe La Trova’s Espresso Martini
Cafe La Trova

11 Top Spots in South Florida for an Espresso Martini

The caffeine-packed cocktail is both timeless and on-trend

by Juliana Accioly
Cafe La Trova’s Espresso Martini
| Cafe La Trova
by Juliana Accioly

A well-crafted martini is the quintessential simple cocktail. When combined with a dose of strong coffee, the cold booze shines even brighter. An espresso martini has the allure of perfect wake up cocktail, making it the perfect post-dinner pick-me-up.

In its classic rendition, coffee and vodka are the key components, but Miami bartenders have come up with many clever ways to add their own twist to this potent, soul-warming drink. See below for the best 11 options in town.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Diplomat Prime

3535 S Ocean Dr
Hollywood, FL 33019
(954) 455-2590
(954) 455-2590
Visit Website

On Diplomat Prime lounge’s cocktail list is the Primed Espresso martini, an elegant Absolut Vanilla vodka-based mixture combining a chilled short shot of Illy Cafe Espresso and a pour of Kahlua Liqueur and Bailey’s Original. The concoction is shaken vigorously with ice and Diplomat Prime’s undisclosed “secret ingredient,” then poured into a coupe glass and garnished with three espresso beans that symbolize health, wealth, and happiness. The cocktail is offered from Wednesday through Saturday during dinner service and costs $17.50.

2. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

1 Lincoln Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 276-4000
(786) 276-4000
Visit Website

Available at Lapidus Bar inside the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, the La Colada martini teases the palate with the tropical flavor of coconut rum, which is aptly combined with a dash of simple syrup, and a mix coffee liquor and strong espresso. The drink is served well-chilled and costs $18.

3. Cafe Americano Ocean Drive

1144 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 730-3549
(786) 730-3549

Head to Ocean Drive for a comforting espresso martini. Glasses are filled with a pour of Cuban espresso, another of Stoli vanilla vodka, then a touch of Kahlua and Creme de Cacao are added for a delicate twist of chocolate. The drink is available daily for breakfast and brunch and is priced at $13. 

1060 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 535-9773
(305) 535-9773
Visit Website

Sugar Factory pays tribute to its sweet offerings with a special caffeine-filled libation, the Caramel Macchiato martini. The cocktail blends the flavor of coffee with silky accents of caramel and rich chocolate. Served daily, the drink costs $17. 

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 424-5234
(305) 424-5234
Visit Website

There’s no better accompaniment for a great martini than an incredible view, and the panorama from the Epic Hotel’s rooftop restaurant Area 31 fits the beill. The riff on the espresso martini is a colada variant, a formula combining Tito’s Vodka, espresso, and Kahlua coffee liqueur, married with simple syrup. A simple trio of expresso beans crowns the drink.

971 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 615-4379
(786) 615-4379
Visit Website

Bartender Andy Cabrera has concocted an espresso martini that is sweet in flavor and velvety texture, what he calls “the icing on the cake to an amazing night.” He stirs up vanilla vodka, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Bailey’s, Demerara syrup, ice, and a shot of free espresso coffee in a shaker, then throws the cocktail from one tin to another to open the aromatics. After discarding the ice, the bartender shakes the mix again so it gets aerated as much as possible for a creamy, froth texture. The result is served in a classic martini glass and garnished with three coffee black beans. The restaurant’s vibrant ambiance does the rest. 

1513 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 643-7820
(305) 643-7820
Visit Website

Ball & Chain turns the cocktail on its head by swapping the usual vodka for Haig Club Scotch, paired with mint syrup, and Creme de Cacao. A shot of freshly brewed Cuban espresso and a mint sprig on top seals the deal. The restaurant’s Espressotini is served all day and costs $14. 

901 S Miami Ave Suite 108
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 809-8587
(305) 809-8587
Visit Website

Balan’s Oaxaca espresso martini gets a Mexican twist with a stir of Amaras Espadin Mezcal, complemented by precise mix of coffee and Kahlua. Offered daily for $17.95 

9. Fi'lia

4315, 1300 S Miami Ave suite 100
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 239-1330
(305) 239-1330
Visit Website

Fi’lia offers a casual yet sophisticated ambiance to savor an espresso martini. Bartenders here offer a robust pumpkin spiced take on the drink, with a magic ratio of rum Zapaca 23, vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso, oat milk, and pumpkin spice simple syrup. The mix is double strained into a chilled coupe glass, garnished with cinnamon sugar, and dusted with an elegant layer of egg white foam. Served all day for $16. 

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
(786) 627-4800
Visit Website

At this Peruvian-Japanese restaurant sip on a rich espresso martini made with a concoction that incorporates Haku Vodka, the umami of sesame shitake infused espresso, and Kahlua coffee liqueur. As for the garnish, an orange peel brings some citrus to the nose and rounds out the coffee. The esperesso martini cocktail costs $17. 

3067 Grand Ave
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 444-0216
(305) 444-0216
Visit Website

Jaguar’s espresso martini is elevated by a dose of Godiva chocolate liqueur, making it sweet enough to sip as a drinkable dessert. Rumchata cream liqueur adds some spice to the drink, which gets an extra kick with Bailey’s Irish Cream and an espresso shot. Offered daily for $16 and is half-priced during happy hour on Mondays through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Related Maps